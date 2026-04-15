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Family looks out for each other. Unless someone decides that blood ties guarantee them a free discount.

Airbnb host and Reddit user Vagimite2000 has found herself in a particularly frustrating situation. Her sister, suddenly very interested in a long-standing local motorcycle rally, decided she wanted to stay in her rental property during the peak of the tourist season. Only, she wasn’t willing to pay the price.

In fact, her demands kept escalating, eventually even telling her sibling that she needed to be paid for her visit.

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Some sibling relationships remain difficult even when they grow up

Image credits: tonodiaz / Envato (not the actual photo)

And this story shows how it can manifest in people’s everyday lives

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Image credits: Planet Volumes / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: vagimite2000

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As her post went viral, the woman provided more information on the differences between her and her sister

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People thought the sister needs to come back to her senses if she wants any favors at all

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