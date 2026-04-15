Entitled Sister Doesn’t Get A Free Airbnb Stay During Peak Season, Then Demands $300 To “House Sit”
Family looks out for each other. Unless someone decides that blood ties guarantee them a free discount.
Airbnb host and Reddit user Vagimite2000 has found herself in a particularly frustrating situation. Her sister, suddenly very interested in a long-standing local motorcycle rally, decided she wanted to stay in her rental property during the peak of the tourist season. Only, she wasn’t willing to pay the price.
In fact, her demands kept escalating, eventually even telling her sibling that she needed to be paid for her visit.
Some sibling relationships remain difficult even when they grow up
Image credits: tonodiaz / Envato (not the actual photo)
And this story shows how it can manifest in people’s everyday lives
Image credits: Planet Volumes / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: vagimite2000
As her post went viral, the woman provided more information on the differences between her and her sister
People thought the sister needs to come back to her senses if she wants any favors at all
Basically what someone else said - sister promised free accommodation for friends and wants to make $$ at the same time. OP needs to make sure both properties are properly secured with cameras because I wouldn't put it past the sister to B&E her own home for this while they are away in the RV.
Basically what someone else said - sister promised free accommodation for friends and wants to make $$ at the same time. OP needs to make sure both properties are properly secured with cameras because I wouldn't put it past the sister to B&E her own home for this while they are away in the RV.
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