Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

OceanGate CEO’s Wife’s Chilling Reaction At The Moment Of The Implosion Revealed In New Doc
Woman showing a chilling reaction during OceanGate CEOu2019s implosion moment, captured in a new documentary scene.
News

OceanGate CEO’s Wife’s Chilling Reaction At The Moment Of The Implosion Revealed In New Doc

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

24

Open list comments

4

The US Coastguard has released new footage of Wendy Rush, the wife of OceanGate’s CEO Stockton Rush, and her chilling words right as the Titan submersible imploded on June 18, 2023.

Wendy was responsible for overseeing the vehicle’s progress from a support ship and reacted to what sounded like a “door slamming.”

Though it is not confirmed, investigators believe this was the exact moment her husband’s submarine was destroyed into pieces.

Highlights
  • Wendy Rush’s chilling reaction “What was that bang?” was captured moments before the Titan submersible imploded on June 18, 2023.
  • The Titan submersible imploded around 90 minutes into its dive, killing all five aboard.
  • Warnings about Titan’s safety and experimental methods were ignored by CEO Stockton Rush, despite concerns voiced years earlier.
RELATED:

    The wife of OceanGate’s CEO Stockton Rush asked a chilling question as the Titan submersible imploded

    Man in a work vest standing by a marina with boats, reflecting the OceanGate CEO’s wife’s chilling reaction moment.

    Image credits: Netflix

    With a smile on her face, Wendy asked, “What was that bang?” as she turned to a team member behind her. 

    Just a few moments later, she then received a text message informing her the submersible had dropped two weights — to which Wendy believed it meant the dive was just going as planned.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    But as BBC reported, the text may have arrived just before tragedy struck, its arrival being delayed due the sound of the implosion.

    OceanGate submersible underwater with rising bubbles, related to CEO’s wife’s chilling reaction at implosion moment.

    Image credits: Netflix

    Now, a two-year-long investigation has gone underway by the US Coastguard to dive deeper into what went wrong with the Titan submersible to cause such a catastrophic disaster. The footage of Wendy is currently being used as evidence.

    What was supposed to be a seven to nine hour trip in the early summer days of 2023 turned into a disaster, talked worldwide, that ended the lives of all five people on board.

    The victims included OceanGate co-founder Stockton Rush, adventurer Hamish Harding, father and son Shahzada and Suleman Dawood, and Frenchman Paul-Henri Nargeolet — with Suleman reportedly having begged his father not to take the two of them on the trip.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The passengers had paid to see the Titanic wreck, which lies a whopping 12,500 feet (3,800 meters) below the surface of the North Atlantic Ocean, around 325 nautical miles south-southeast of Newfoundland, Canada. Each ticket was a jaw-dropping $250,000.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “What was that bang?” she asked

    OceanGate CEO’s wife with a chilling reaction watching events related to the implosion in a tense documentary scene.

    Image credits: BBC

    OceanGate CEO’s wife wearing glasses, smiling, sitting indoors near a laptop with a wooden chair in the background.

    Image credits: BBC

    Initially, the submarine had lost contact with its support vessel, Polar Prince, at around the one hour and 45 minute mark into its two and a half hour descent. For days, no one knew what had happened to it — and the mystery of the submersible caused worldwide discussions.

    While a massive search was conducted, people were brewing up their own theories on what had occurred. Many suspected an implosion, while others believed the Titan had simply malfunctioned but that the five passengers were still alive and running out of oxygen.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Audio footage of patterned bangs were recorded, and a few flocked to social media to give voice to the terrifying thought that those sounds were the desperate pleas of those on board.

    The Titan submersible descended to view the Titanic wreck on June 18, 2o23

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Four days later, debris fields from the submarine were found on the ocean floor, confirming its implosion.

    As reported by Daily Mail, investigators believe the submersible was destroyed approximately 90 minutes into its projected journey. Its wreckage was found about 330 yards (~301 meters) from the bow of the ship.

    OceanGate CEO’s wife smiling beside OceanGate team members in a workshop setting with submersible equipment nearby.

    Image credits: OceanGate

    As soon as the fate of the Titan was confirmed, questions were raised by experts regarding the safety of the vehicle before it made its descent as more information was brought to light.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It was revealed that the submersible had been operated by a video game controller with leaders in deep-sea exploration warning Stockton Rush five years prior that his company’s “experimental” methods could end in a “catastrophic” disaster.

    David Lochridge, who worked as the Titan project’s director of marine operations, had also expressed his concerns.

    But Rush paid no heed to any of this.

    The submarine imploded around 90 minutes after it started to descend

    Underwater footage of OceanGate debris at 3775 meters depth showing wreckage from the implosion incident revealed in new documentary.

    Image credits: WFAA / maritimecommons

    His response was to slam those worried that these questions regarding the Titan’s safety were “personally insulting” and that the claims that he was “going to k–ll someone” were “baseless.”

    He then added that he was “tired of industry players who try to use a safety argument to stop innovation” and saw the regulations as a barrier to his development.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    At the end of the day, however, his mistake cost lives. And the wife of Shahzada Dawood and mother of teenage son Suleman is pointing fingers at the “ego and arrogance” that could have easily been avoided.

    “I wanted to hear the confidence of the person who built it, who ran the company, but also he surrounded himself with literal experts,” she told BBC. “I mean, one d–ed with them. If you have an expert like this with you, I mean, you don’t doubt.”

    Sunken shipwreck on ocean floor illuminated by underwater lights, illustrating OceanGate implosion disaster investigation.

    Image credits: OceanGate

    She continued, “The arrogance of the people in charge when they think that they’re above everything. That really gets to me.

    “Why is ego and arrogance more important than safety? The irony is not lost on me that the Titanic sunk for exactly the same reasons.”

    Comments blamed Stockton Rush for his carelessness

    Comment saying he was a fool, reflecting OceanGate CEO’s wife’s chilling reaction at the moment of the implosion revealed in new doc.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman named Emma Osborne commenting on a tragic event, reflecting the OceanGate CEO’s wife’s chilling reaction.

    Comment by Nic Allard-Murphy criticizing the military search efforts after the OceanGate implosion incident.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Pam J Knox expressing sorrow about OceanGate incident, reflecting public reaction to CEO’s wife’s chilling moment.

    Comment expressing doubt about professionalism in extreme circumstances, related to OceanGate CEO’s wife's reaction at implosion moment.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by John Grant expressing disbelief about hearing the sound at the moment of OceanGate CEO’s wife’s tragic loss.

    Comment about OceanGate CEO’s wife reacting emotionally, highlighting the risks of deep-sea exploration challenges.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Samuel Christian expressing a haunting reaction related to OceanGate CEO’s wife’s implosion moment.

    OceanGate CEO’s wife showing a chilling emotional reaction captured during the moment of the implosion in new documentary.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media by Lee Wilson expressing skepticism about spending, related to OceanGate CEO’s wife’s chilling reaction at implosion moment.

    Comment by James Elliott stating the sub was not revolutionary but a death trap, related to OceanGate CEO’s wife reaction.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about OceanGate CEO’s wife’s chilling reaction during the implosion in a new documentary revealed.

    OceanGate CEO’s wife showing a chilling reaction during the moment of the implosion in a new documentary scene.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    24

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    24

    Open list comments

    4

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Darwin award. I feel very sorry for the boy, Suleman. He was just 19 years old, and unwilling to go. But the others are all Darwin award winners.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    landaulitewski avatar
    Maples Dad
    Maples Dad
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That narrative changed- he was in fact excited to go after researching the Titanic.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    User avatar
    POST
    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Darwin award. I feel very sorry for the boy, Suleman. He was just 19 years old, and unwilling to go. But the others are all Darwin award winners.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    landaulitewski avatar
    Maples Dad
    Maples Dad
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That narrative changed- he was in fact excited to go after researching the Titanic.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda