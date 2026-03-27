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Chilling Moment Bryan Kohberger Discusses His College Homicides With DMV Worker
Bryan Kohberger at DMV desk interacting with a worker, discussing college homicides in a tense indoor setting.
Crime, Society

Chilling Moment Bryan Kohberger Discusses His College Homicides With DMV Worker

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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A video shows Bryan Kohberger discussing his crimes with an unsuspecting Department of Motor Vehicles worker while requesting a new license plate days after the fatal stabbings.

Kohberger entered the DMV branch in Pullman, Washington, on November 18, 2022, to obtain a new license plate five days after he took the lives of four University of Idaho students.

Highlights
  • Bryan Kohberger chatted with a worker about his attacks on four University of Idaho students days after the stabbings.
  • Kohberger pleaded guilty to the slayings of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle.
  • The former criminology student is serving a life imprisonment sentence.

A month after the exchange with the worker, Kohberger was arrested at his family’s home for the fatal attacks on Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20.

RELATED:

    Bryan Kohberger discussed his crimes against four University of Idaho students while requesting a new license plate

    Bryan Kohberger standing in a courtroom, wearing a dress shirt and patterned tie, during a legal proceeding.

    Image credits: Kyle Green-Pool/Getty Images

    Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.

    The suspect entered the off-campus home where the students were sleeping in Moscow, Idaho, at around 4 a.m. on November 13, 2022, and stabbed them.

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    At the time of the attack, Kohberger was a doctoral student in criminology at Washington State University, whose campus is located less than eight miles (13 km) from Moscow.

    Group of college friends smiling and posing together on a porch, evoking chilling moment Bryan Kohberger discusses homicides.

    Image credits: kayleegoncalves/Instagram

    In a video obtained by the YouTube channel Christy’s Chaos, the perpetrator, wearing gloves, can be heard telling the DMV worker, “I definitely need to get my license plate changed.”

    During the exchange, the worker mentioned how much safer the area was compared to her native San Francisco. She then mentioned the crimes committed by the man standing in front of her.

    The worker told Kohberger that she liked the “small, quiet, and safe” Pullman area, adding, “But the whole Moscow thing kinda makes it feel a little less.”

    Kohberger nodded and said, “Yeah.”

    Kohberger made small talk with the worker, who unknowingly mentioned his crimes as a reason she didn’t feel “safe”

    Bryan Kohberger at DMV counter talking with workers in a chilling moment related to college homicides case.

    Image credits: Christy’s Chaos

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    The perpetrator showed no signs of having committed the crime days earlier. In the video, he can be heard casually making small talk about baseball and asking the worker if she was a Giants fan.

    “I’m actually from the East Coast, I’m a Yankees fan, I’m hoping you guys don’t catch up,” Kohberger said.

    The then-28-year-old filled out the paperwork to obtain Washington state license plates for his Hyundai Elantra.

    Bryan Kohberger at a DMV counter speaking with a female worker during a discussion about college homicides.

    Image credits: Christy’s Chaos

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    At one point, the worker asked Kohberger if he was a student at Washington State University. “Yeah, PhD,” he responded. “I’m definitely not an undergrad. It’s an interesting community.”

    Kohberger was also asked whether he would stay in the area after graduation, but he said he had no clear plans for his future.

    “I do like Pullman, but I’m not entirely certain if I can. Depends if I can get a job. I may have to go pretty much anywhere. I like Washington state,” he said.

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    Tweet screenshot showing a user discussing Bryan Kohberger’s college homicides and DMV license plate changes.

    Image credits: Rjverma7498

    Tweet text on screen discussing chilling moment Bryan Kohberger talks about his college homicides during DMV visit.

    Image credits: MYoung419

    Kohberger further explained that he would soon be driving to Pennsylvania but had “picked the worst time,” as the eastern Washington area was expecting a snowstorm.

    The FBI linked Kohberger to the four homicides after finding DNA matching his on a knife sheath left at the scene.

    On December 30, 2022, authorities arrested Kohberger in his native Pennsylvania on four counts of first-degree m*rder and one count of felony burglary.

    Weeks before his arrest, Kohberger mentioned that he had “picked the worst time” to return to his native PennsylvaniaResidential house with police tape outside during winter, related to Bryan Kohberger college homicides investigation.

    Image credits: TODAY

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    Last year, the perpetrator pleaded guilty to four counts of m*rder after years of maintaining his innocence.

    Kohberger, who avoided capital punishment by entering a guilty plea deal, was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

    Idaho State Police Lt. Darren Gilbertson explained that the perpetrator took certain precautions after the fatal stabbings, including wearing gloves, not using his credit card, and wiping data from his electronic devices.

    Kohberger deleted data from his phone and began using credit cards after fatally stabbing the four Idaho students

    Image credits: TODAY

    Despite deleting data from his phone, he reportedly kept several screenshots and pictures of news coverage of his crimes.

    Kohberger had no known ties to any of his victims. According to Gilbertson, investigators found no evidence on the devices that indicated he knew the students.

    “To this date, we have never found a single connection – anything – between any of the four victims or the other two surviving roommates with him. No pictures, no texts,” Gilbertson said.

    Kohberger was reportedly “very consumed” with criminology and the psychology around criminals, Gilbertson added.

    Lead prosecutor Bill Thompson said on the 48 Hours podcast that, before the crime, Kohberger had visited the neighborhood where the victims lived “20 plus times” at night, possibly to surveil the students.

    He also cited information provided to police indicating that Goncalves’ dog had begun running away from the house and disappearing into the woods in the weeks leading up to the sinister attack.

    His motive and whether he had any connections to the victims remain unclear

    Bryan Kohberger speaking with DMV worker in a chilling discussion about his college homicides case.

    Image credits: the1101

    Bryan Kohberger discussing his college homicides with a DMV worker in a tense and chilling moment indoors.

    Image credits: teogiran

    In interviews with investigators, some of the victims’ friends reported hearing “noises” consistent with someone “moving through the woods on foot,” leading Thompson to believe that Kohberger may have been secretly gaining the dog’s trust to enter the home without any barking.

    According to documents released by police, former fellow prison inmates of Kohberger found him to be “weird.”

    One inmate said he had unusual habits, such as washing his hands “dozens of times” each day.

    Bryan Kohberger in an orange prison jumpsuit, facing forward in a mugshot related to college homicides case.

    Image credits: Idaho Dept of Corrections

    Police also said Kohberger “would be awake almost all night and would only take a nap during the day.”

    The criminal did not address the court before he was sentenced, telling Judge Steven Hippler he “respectfully” declined to speak.

    “As we sit here today, this case is ending, and we are now certain who committed these unspeakable acts of evil,” Hippler said. “But we don’t know, and what we may never know, is why.”

    The four victims were sleeping at their off-campus home at the time of the attack

    Goncalves was a senior majoring in general studies at the College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences. Mogen, a marketing student, had been best friends with Goncalves since the sixth grade.

    Kernodle was a junior majoring in marketing. She and Chapin, who majored in recreation, sport, and tourism management had been dating since the spring.

    Social media users shared their thoughts on the newly resurfaced video of Bryan Kohberger interacting with a DMV worker

    Tweet screenshot highlighting Bryan Kohberger wearing gloves while discussing his college homicides with a DMV worker.

    Image credits: Jackieicjd

    Screenshot of a tweet calling Bryan Kohberger a total psychopath amid discussions of his college homicides at the DMV.

    Image credits: Tx_M******e2

    Image credits: SusanBasko

    Tweet text referencing Bryan Kohberger’s chilling moment discussing college homicides while at the DMV on a casual Tuesday.

    Image credits: Tayraree

    Social media post criticizing Bryan Kohberger amid chilling moment discussing college homicides with DMV worker.

    Image credits: dawnsbeads08

    Comment by Keith Allan Slayton stating he started wearing gloves too, related to Bryan Kohberger college homicides discussion.

    Comment from G Catherine Patterson asking why the person is wearing gloves in a chilling moment involving Bryan Kohberger discussing college homicides with DMV worker.

    Comment by Cindy Pabst Gardes noting gloves on hands and describing the moment as creepy in a social media post.

    Comment on social media criticizing Bryan Kohberger, referencing his chilling college homicides discussion with a DMV worker.

    Comment by J Fennessey on a social media post about Bryan Kohberger discussing his college homicides with DMV worker.

    Comment by Bridget Lozano saying maybe he thought he was talking to a priest in a light blue chat bubble.

    Comment by Rebecca McCartney expressing shock about DMV worker's reaction to Bryan Kohberger discussing college homicides.

    Text message from Nicole Dan reading I beg your biggest pardon with eyes emojis, related to Bryan Kohberger college homicides discussion.

    Comment from Melanie Potulny expressing doubt about someone’s innocence after reading details of the college homicides case.

    Text message conversation showing Roxie Roxanne commenting "Insane" reacting to chilling moment Bryan Kohberger discusses his college homicides with DMV worker.

    Comment by Carol Lyons expressing a strong opinion on Bryan Kohberger and his college homicides discussed with DMV worker.

    Comment from Susanna Willis expressing shock and fear in a social media post about Bryan Kohberger college homicides.

    Comment by Lori Myers saying Soulless in a social media style text bubble about Bryan Kohberger college homicides discussion.

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

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    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

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