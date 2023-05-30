Reddit user u/EuphoricInevitable28 and her partner had been trying to get pregnant for a long time, and when they finally succeeded, her family was really happy for the couple. Except for her sister.

The woman also had difficulties conceiving and when she heard that u/EuphoricInevitable28 was expecting twins, she started demanding that she gave one of them up for her.

Appalled and confused by the whole situation, the Redditor turned to the ‘Am I the [Jerk]?‘ community, asking if she handled it properly.

Image credits: Jonathan Sanchez (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Taylor Grote (not the actual photo)

Image credits: EuphoricInevitable28

Image credits: Jelleke Vanooteghem (not the actual photo)

As the sory went viral, people unanimously agreed that the sister was way out of line