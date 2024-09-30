Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Childless Politician Borrows Friend’s Wife And Children To Pose For Campaign Video
News

Childless Politician Borrows Friend’s Wife And Children To Pose For Campaign Video

Derrick Anderson, a former Green Beret running for the House of Representatives in Virginia, USA,  appears to have “borrowed” a family in an effort to appeal to voters and promote his candidacy.

Anderson’s campaign has posted footage of him posing with a woman and her three daughters. 

In another scene, the woman and the three girls are shown seated around a dining room table with Anderson, laughing and talking together.

Highlights
  • Derrick Anderson, a Republican candidate running for the House of Representatives in Virginia, reportedly posed with his friend's family for a campaign video.
  • The footage features Anderson with a woman and three girls, but he has no children.
  • Anderson's campaign stated the video simply showed him with "female supporters and their kids."

According to a report from the New York Times published Friday (September 27), the woman and the three girls are not Anderson’s family but “the wife and children of a longtime friend.”

The footage was reportedly featured on the National Republican Campaign Committee’s website and the candidate’s YouTube channel.

Derrick Anderson, a Republican candidate running for the House of Representatives in Virginia, posed for an ad with “the wife and children of a longtime friend”
Childless Politician Borrows Friend’s Wife And Children To Pose For Campaign Video

Image credits: DerrickforVA

Anderson announced this month that he is engaged to his girlfriend, Maggie. A photo of the couple posted September 6 on X (formerly known as Twitter) confirms that she is not the woman featured in the ads.

According to Anderson’s campaign website, the Republican candidate “lives in Spotsylvania County with his dog, Ranger, a Dalmatian.” He does not have any children of his own.

Footage showing Anderson sitting at a table and talking to the woman and her three daughters was posted on his YouTube channel

Childless Politician Borrows Friend’s Wife And Children To Pose For Campaign Video

Image credits: DerrickforVA

Responding to the Time’s decision to focus on the footage, a spokesman for Anderson said, “Derrick’s opponent and every other candidate in America are in similar pictures and video with supporters of all kinds.” 

The spokesman denied that Anderson attempted to present the individuals as his family, adding that the video simply featured Anderson “with female supporters and their kids.”

Anderson is engaged to a woman named Maggie, and photos shared by the candidate confirm she is not the woman in the video

Childless Politician Borrows Friend’s Wife And Children To Pose For Campaign Video

Image credits: DerrickforVA

In the final weeks of congressional races in the United States, there has been a “proliferation” of women and families in campaigns, especially for Republican candidates, the Times reported. 

These campaigns are designed to show a “family-friendly, relatable image” to voters, particularly women, who increasingly say the issue of abortion and reproductive rights are central to their decision.

The story noted that male anti-abortion Republican candidates like Anderson are “struggling to appeal to female voters concerned about their records on reproductive rights” and are, therefore, “unleashing their spouses to make the pitch on their behalf.”

Bored Panda has contacted Derrick Anderson for comment.

Marina Urman

Marina Urman

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking sweet treats, reading, or binge-watching a docuseries on Netflix. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

Marina Urman

Marina Urman

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking sweet treats, reading, or binge-watching a docuseries on Netflix. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
50 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He knows most potential voters will not know him from Adam. He tries to convince all these anonymous voters he is a family man to get their vote. He is a con man from the get go and can't be trusted with anything based on his grifting attitude and bs.

