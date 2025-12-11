Dad Calls Mom’s Native Language ‘Pointless,’ Bans Daughter From Using It, Gets Reality Check Fast

ADVERTISEMENT

We don’t have to tell you that family relations can be complicated; everyone knows that. Whether from their own experiences or from the stories we share here on Bored Panda, it doesn’t matter – the fact is that they do.

They can be complicated for various reasons, from different characters clashing to money problems to even languages… The latter is exactly what complicated the family’s journey in today’s story. So the question stands – will they be able to recover?

More info: Reddit | Update

RELATED:

All families are complicated; the only difference is in the reasons behind their complications

Mother and daughter smiling and hugging outdoors, highlighting the significance of mom’s native language despite dad’s ban.

Image credits: drobotdean / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Today’s family suffered a rather dramatic situation because of language differences

Text conversation screenshot questioning a dad banning his daughter from speaking her native language at home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post discussing a dad dismissing mom’s native language as pointless, sparking a reality check debate.

Text excerpt showing a dad frustrated with his daughter's Welsh name and banning her from using mom’s native language.

Text excerpt showing a dad calling mom’s native language pointless and mentioning daughter learning school work in Welsh.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text showing a dad expressing frustration over his daughter speaking her mom’s native language, calling it pointless and banning it.

Young girl in orange sweatshirt with backpack in school hallway, representing daughter affected by native language ban conflict.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The daughter was being raised in an English/Welsh household

Text post about dad calling mom’s native language pointless and banning daughter from using it, causing confusion at home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text discussing dad calling mom’s native language pointless and refusing to learn or support it despite offers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text image showing the phrase AITA for wanting my child to speak English referencing dad bans daughter from using mom’s native language.

Text post discussing a dad banning daughter from speaking mom’s native language, calling it pointless.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text discussing a dad calling mom’s native language pointless and banning daughter from using it, sparking debate.

Text post with an edit clarifying love for wife after controversy over banning daughter from speaking mom's native language.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt from a dad discussing banning his daughter from using mom’s native language after a reality check.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text on a plain white background reads I'll have a think and a chat with my wife tomorrow, reflecting on dad banning daughter from using mom’s native language.

Text excerpt showing a dad struggling with calling mom’s native language pointless and facing a reality check fast.

Text on a white background stating personal regret about being wrong and bitter, referencing family conflicts over language use.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Dad calls mom’s native language pointless, bans daughter from using it but reconsiders after reality check.

Text image stating the daughter's name is Megan, related to dad calling mom’s native language pointless and banning its use.

Text post discussing a dad calling mom’s native language pointless and banning daughter from using it, facing backlash.

Image credits: SnooMacaroons7686

ADVERTISEMENT

Couple arguing passionately on couch about mom’s native language being pointless and banned from use with daughter.

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Since she went to a Welsh school, she started speaking that language more than English, which annoyed her father

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing the value of a native language banned by a dad and its impact on the daughter.

Comment discussing a dad calling mom’s native language pointless and banning daughter from using it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenter defends Welsh language heritage, criticizes dad calling native language pointless and banning daughter from using it.

Screenshot of an online comment agreeing a dad banning daughter from using mom’s native language is as bad as described.

ADVERTISEMENT

Father and daughter sitting apart on a couch looking upset, illustrating conflict over mom’s native language ban.

Image credits: smokewree928/ Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

He tried forbidding her from doing so, but that backfired

Screenshot of a Reddit post discussing not letting a child speak her native language at home and seeking judgment.

Text about dad admitting he was wrong about mom’s native language, learning Welsh with his daughter to support her homework.

Text excerpt discussing a dad calling mom’s native language pointless and the family facing relationship challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt highlighting a daughter learning Welsh words despite dad calling mom’s native language pointless and banning its use.

Text message discussing a dad dismissing mom’s native language as pointless and banning daughter from using it.

Text excerpt showing a family conflict about mom's native language and its pronunciation in a daughter's name.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt from a social media post addressing drama about banning a daughter's native language and the father's views.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about a daughter using her mom’s native language despite dad calling it pointless and banning it.

Image credits: SnooMacaroons7686

After some time, he saw the flaw in his actions and managed to fix his wrongdoings

The OP is English, while his wife is Welsh, which makes their daughter part Welsh too. What bugged this man was that his wife was very adamant about identifying this way and not British, even though, in his mind, they are not mutually exclusive. In fact, he identified her views as “extreme nationalism.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She named their daughter with a Welsh name, which makes it difficult for the man’s family to pronounce or spell it. The girl is also attending a Welsh school, where she gets to use the language, and she keeps talking in it with her mom, her mom’s family, and school friends. That kind of annoyed the dad, and that’s why he asked her to stop, but the mom put an end to it – why should the girl stop speaking one of her native languages?

Apparently, when the man agreed to raise their daughter bilingually, he expected her to opt for English, because that seemed like the “logical” choice, as it’s all around them. But since she chose Welsh, he couldn’t help but feel confused. His wife suggested a solution for this – Welsh lessons, but he didn’t really see a point in it.

And that’s where he’s wrong. You see, learning a new language is always a good choice, as it gives so many benefits. It stimulates a person’s brain, as while learning a new language, gray matter grows. This matter is responsible for processing information, controlling memory, emotions, and movement. Basically, your brain is just like any other muscle – the more you put it to use, the stronger it gets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two young girls smiling and talking near a tree, highlighting a daughter's use of her mom’s native language banned by dad.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

It also helps to stave off cognitive decline and mental aging. Studies show that multilingual folks tend to show signs of Alzheimer’s and dementia at a later age compared to monolinguals. Besides that, learning languages also improves one’s attention span, opens more career opportunities, boosts creativity, and helps build more meaningful connections.

The latter part is probably the most important for the OP. If his daughter is speaking another language, wouldn’t he like to connect with her by learning it? Plus, the Welsh language itself is an interesting one. And even though it’s not the most popular in the world, it still can be worth learning it for all the previously mentioned benefits, as well as just for the sole fact that it can be a rather thrilling (and a bit confusing) experience too.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, after some time, the man seemingly came to his senses and realized that lashing out at his daughter for speaking her native tongue was an unreasonable thing to do. And not only that – he made an effort to fix his ways. Now, he’s learning the language and moving away from this family drama, which netizens thought was a very wholesome resolution.

Netizens thought that the story couldn’t have ended in a more wholesome way

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing learning Welsh, a native language, and its unique language features.

Reddit conversation discussing pronunciation differences in a native language deemed pointless by dad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit thread showing a user praising wholesome resolution after a dad bans daughter from using mom’s native language.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment thread discussing the impact of language suppression and cultural identity in relation to native language bans.