Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Dad Calls Mom’s Native Language ‘Pointless,’ Bans Daughter From Using It, Gets Reality Check Fast
Dad and daughter sitting back to back on couch after ban on using momu2019s native language causing tension.
Family, Relationships

Dad Calls Mom’s Native Language ‘Pointless,’ Bans Daughter From Using It, Gets Reality Check Fast

7

20

7

ADVERTISEMENT

We don’t have to tell you that family relations can be complicated; everyone knows that. Whether from their own experiences or from the stories we share here on Bored Panda, it doesn’t matter – the fact is that they do. 

They can be complicated for various reasons, from different characters clashing to money problems to even languages… The latter is exactly what complicated the family’s journey in today’s story. So the question stands – will they be able to recover?

More info: Reddit | Update

RELATED:

    All families are complicated; the only difference is in the reasons behind their complications

    Mother and daughter smiling and hugging outdoors, highlighting the significance of mom’s native language despite dad’s ban.

    Image credits: drobotdean / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Today’s family suffered a rather dramatic situation because of language differences

    Text conversation screenshot questioning a dad banning his daughter from speaking her native language at home.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post discussing a dad dismissing mom’s native language as pointless, sparking a reality check debate.

    Text excerpt showing a dad frustrated with his daughter's Welsh name and banning her from using mom’s native language.

    Text excerpt showing a dad calling mom’s native language pointless and mentioning daughter learning school work in Welsh.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text showing a dad expressing frustration over his daughter speaking her mom’s native language, calling it pointless and banning it.

    Young girl in orange sweatshirt with backpack in school hallway, representing daughter affected by native language ban conflict.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The daughter was being raised in an English/Welsh household

    Text post about dad calling mom’s native language pointless and banning daughter from using it, causing confusion at home.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text discussing dad calling mom’s native language pointless and refusing to learn or support it despite offers.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text image showing the phrase AITA for wanting my child to speak English referencing dad bans daughter from using mom’s native language.

    Text post discussing a dad banning daughter from speaking mom’s native language, calling it pointless.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text discussing a dad calling mom’s native language pointless and banning daughter from using it, sparking debate.

    Text post with an edit clarifying love for wife after controversy over banning daughter from speaking mom's native language.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt from a dad discussing banning his daughter from using mom’s native language after a reality check.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text on a plain white background reads I'll have a think and a chat with my wife tomorrow, reflecting on dad banning daughter from using mom’s native language.

    Text excerpt showing a dad struggling with calling mom’s native language pointless and facing a reality check fast.

    Text on a white background stating personal regret about being wrong and bitter, referencing family conflicts over language use.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Dad calls mom’s native language pointless, bans daughter from using it but reconsiders after reality check.

    Text image stating the daughter's name is Megan, related to dad calling mom’s native language pointless and banning its use.

    Text post discussing a dad calling mom’s native language pointless and banning daughter from using it, facing backlash.

    Image credits:

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Couple arguing passionately on couch about mom’s native language being pointless and banned from use with daughter.

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Since she went to a Welsh school, she started speaking that language more than English, which annoyed her father

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing the value of a native language banned by a dad and its impact on the daughter.

    Comment discussing a dad calling mom’s native language pointless and banning daughter from using it.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Commenter defends Welsh language heritage, criticizes dad calling native language pointless and banning daughter from using it.

    Screenshot of an online comment agreeing a dad banning daughter from using mom’s native language is as bad as described.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Father and daughter sitting apart on a couch looking upset, illustrating conflict over mom’s native language ban.

    Image credits: smokewree928/ Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    He tried forbidding her from doing so, but that backfired

    Screenshot of a Reddit post discussing not letting a child speak her native language at home and seeking judgment.

    Text about dad admitting he was wrong about mom’s native language, learning Welsh with his daughter to support her homework.

    Text excerpt discussing a dad calling mom’s native language pointless and the family facing relationship challenges.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt highlighting a daughter learning Welsh words despite dad calling mom’s native language pointless and banning its use.

    Text message discussing a dad dismissing mom’s native language as pointless and banning daughter from using it.

    Text excerpt showing a family conflict about mom's native language and its pronunciation in a daughter's name.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt from a social media post addressing drama about banning a daughter's native language and the father's views.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt about a daughter using her mom’s native language despite dad calling it pointless and banning it.

    Image credits:

    After some time, he saw the flaw in his actions and managed to fix his wrongdoings

    The OP is English, while his wife is Welsh, which makes their daughter part Welsh too. What bugged this man was that his wife was very adamant about identifying this way and not British, even though, in his mind, they are not mutually exclusive. In fact, he identified her views as “extreme nationalism.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She named their daughter with a Welsh name, which makes it difficult for the man’s family to pronounce or spell it. The girl is also attending a Welsh school, where she gets to use the language, and she keeps talking in it with her mom, her mom’s family, and school friends. That kind of annoyed the dad, and that’s why he asked her to stop, but the mom put an end to it – why should the girl stop speaking one of her native languages?

    Apparently, when the man agreed to raise their daughter bilingually, he expected her to opt for English, because that seemed like the “logical” choice, as it’s all around them. But since she chose Welsh, he couldn’t help but feel confused. His wife suggested a solution for this – Welsh lessons, but he didn’t really see a point in it. 

    And that’s where he’s wrong. You see, learning a new language is always a good choice, as it gives so many benefits. It stimulates a person’s brain, as while learning a new language, gray matter grows. This matter is responsible for processing information, controlling memory, emotions, and movement. Basically, your brain is just like any other muscle – the more you put it to use, the stronger it gets. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Two young girls smiling and talking near a tree, highlighting a daughter's use of her mom’s native language banned by dad.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It also helps to stave off cognitive decline and mental aging. Studies show that multilingual folks tend to show signs of Alzheimer’s and dementia at a later age compared to monolinguals. Besides that, learning languages also improves one’s attention span, opens more career opportunities, boosts creativity, and helps build more meaningful connections. 

    The latter part is probably the most important for the OP. If his daughter is speaking another language, wouldn’t he like to connect with her by learning it? Plus, the Welsh language itself is an interesting one. And even though it’s not the most popular in the world, it still can be worth learning it for all the previously mentioned benefits, as well as just for the sole fact that it can be a rather thrilling (and a bit confusing) experience too.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Well, after some time, the man seemingly came to his senses and realized that lashing out at his daughter for speaking her native tongue was an unreasonable thing to do. And not only that – he made an effort to fix his ways. Now, he’s learning the language and moving away from this family drama, which netizens thought was a very wholesome resolution.

    Netizens thought that the story couldn’t have ended in a more wholesome way

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing learning Welsh, a native language, and its unique language features.

    Reddit conversation discussing pronunciation differences in a native language deemed pointless by dad.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit thread showing a user praising wholesome resolution after a dad bans daughter from using mom’s native language.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment thread discussing the impact of language suppression and cultural identity in relation to native language bans.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family

    20

    7

    20

    7

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Read less »
    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The child is school aged and her family still hasn't learned to pronounce or spell Megan??? And Coward OP hasn't done anything about this? I understand there are different pronunciations but all the sounds exist in English, and it's the most common spelling. This is the most English story I've heard in a long time.

    1
    1point
    reply
    fatharry4 avatar
    Fat Harry (Oi / You)
    Fat Harry (Oi / You)
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I expect this is really a combination of exaggeration for dramatic purposes on OPs part, and a reluctance to pronounce the name the correct way on the family's part.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    fatharry4 avatar
    Fat Harry (Oi / You)
    Fat Harry (Oi / You)
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dim iaith ydy "di-bwynt"! No language is "pointless!" Learning a second language benefits your first language in ways you don't even realise. Plus Welsh is a great language. And I say that as an Englishman.

    0
    0points
    reply
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I once wanted to go to a Welsh spelling bee, but my boss wouldn't give me the six weeks off.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The child is school aged and her family still hasn't learned to pronounce or spell Megan??? And Coward OP hasn't done anything about this? I understand there are different pronunciations but all the sounds exist in English, and it's the most common spelling. This is the most English story I've heard in a long time.

    1
    1point
    reply
    fatharry4 avatar
    Fat Harry (Oi / You)
    Fat Harry (Oi / You)
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I expect this is really a combination of exaggeration for dramatic purposes on OPs part, and a reluctance to pronounce the name the correct way on the family's part.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    fatharry4 avatar
    Fat Harry (Oi / You)
    Fat Harry (Oi / You)
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dim iaith ydy "di-bwynt"! No language is "pointless!" Learning a second language benefits your first language in ways you don't even realise. Plus Welsh is a great language. And I say that as an Englishman.

    0
    0points
    reply
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I once wanted to go to a Welsh spelling bee, but my boss wouldn't give me the six weeks off.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT