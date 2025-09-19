Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Daughter Resentful Of Toxic Mom For Demanding She Use Her Name As Her Baby’s Middle Name
Pregnant mother in a yellow dress gently holding her belly outdoors, smiling with a wooden fence in the background.
Family, Relationships

Daughter Resentful Of Toxic Mom For Demanding She Use Her Name As Her Baby’s Middle Name

Carrying down traditions from one generation to the next helps culture to stay alive in families and bonds people in a meaningful way. The only problem is when these practices are forced upon individuals, and they are shamed or guilt-tripped to keep the custom going.

Unfortunately, a pregnant woman felt this kind of pressure as she was expected to follow tradition and use her mom’s name as her baby girl’s middle name. What made it even more complicated was knowing how important the custom was to her mother.

More info: Mumsnet

    It’s very special when a parent chooses to name their child after a close friend or family member, but they shouldn’t be forced to do so

    Pregnant mother with two children smiling and reading a book together on a cozy bed at home.

    Pregnant mother with two children smiling and reading a book together on a cozy bed at home.

    Image credits: Mikhail Nilov / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The pregnant poster shared that even though her mom had seven granddaughters, none of them had been given her name as their middle name

    Text on screen showing a question about a child pregnant mother name and seeking guidance without giving mother’s name.

    Text on screen showing a question about a child pregnant mother name and seeking guidance without giving mother’s name.

    Pregnant mother smiling gently, holding her baby bump, anticipating the arrival of her first child, a girl.

    Pregnant mother smiling gently, holding her baby bump, anticipating the arrival of her first child, a girl.

    Text excerpt showing a person describing their family, mentioning having 5 siblings and a mother with 7 granddaughters.

    Text excerpt showing a person describing their family, mentioning having 5 siblings and a mother with 7 granddaughters.

    Text excerpt discussing siblings not giving their daughters the mother's name as a middle name in a family context about child-pregnant-mother-name.

    Text excerpt discussing siblings not giving their daughters the mother's name as a middle name in a family context about child-pregnant-mother-name.

    Text excerpt explaining the naming of a granddaughter with two middle names linked to family and friendships, reflecting child-pregnant-mother name.

    Text excerpt explaining the naming of a granddaughter with two middle names linked to family and friendships, reflecting child-pregnant-mother name.

    Text on a white background reading a mother hurt and shocked by the best friend name, related to child pregnant mother name topic.

    Text on a white background reading a mother hurt and shocked by the best friend name, related to child pregnant mother name topic.

    Text excerpt discussing a child, pregnant mother, and naming choices influenced by family dynamics.

    Text excerpt discussing a child, pregnant mother, and naming choices influenced by family dynamics.

    Text showing a mother discussing giving birth to her second child, highlighting child and pregnant mother context.

    Text showing a mother discussing giving birth to her second child, highlighting child and pregnant mother context.

    Pregnant mother smiling and gently holding her belly outdoors in a yellow dress, expecting her child soon.

    Pregnant mother smiling and gently holding her belly outdoors in a yellow dress, expecting her child soon.

    Image credits: Brooke Cagle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The woman knew her mom was hurt that none of her granddaughters’ middle names were used to honor her, so she felt pressured to be the one to do so

    Text image with the phrase about giving a daughter the child-pregnant-mother name as a middle name.

    Text image with the phrase about giving a daughter the child-pregnant-mother name as a middle name.

    Screenshot of text reflecting on the unexpected death of a best friend at age 35 and delivering her eulogy.

    Screenshot of text reflecting on the unexpected death of a best friend at age 35 and delivering her eulogy.

    Text on a white background expressing a mother missing her daughter and describing her as inspiring and strong.

    Text on a white background expressing a mother missing her daughter and describing her as inspiring and strong.

    Text excerpt about personal feelings on middle names related to child, pregnant mother name discussion.

    Text excerpt about personal feelings on middle names related to child, pregnant mother name discussion.

    Text on a white background discussing the impact of a child-pregnant mother name and personal feelings.

    Text on a white background discussing the impact of a child-pregnant mother name and personal feelings.

    Text image with a personal reflection about a chaotic childhood and toxic behaviors from a child-pregnant mother.

    Text image with a personal reflection about a chaotic childhood and toxic behaviors from a child-pregnant mother.

    Text on a white background stating a feeling of being stuck about giving a child-pregnant mother name after seven prior opportunities.

    Text on a white background stating a feeling of being stuck about giving a child-pregnant mother name after seven prior opportunities.

    Pregnant mother wearing orange making heart shape with hands over belly, symbolizing child and motherhood connection.

    Pregnant mother wearing orange making heart shape with hands over belly, symbolizing child and motherhood connection.

    Image credits: Alicia Petresc / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The poster would have probably fulfilled her mom’s wish, but since her best friend had passed away recently, she felt she needed to use her name instead

    Text discussing feelings about a crumbling relationship and resentment after a friend's death, focused on child-pregnant-mother-name.

    Text discussing feelings about a crumbling relationship and resentment after a friend's death, focused on child-pregnant-mother-name.

    Alt text: Text stating certainty about a pregnant mother's expectations and potential hurt if unmet, related to child-pregnant mother theme.

    Alt text: Text stating certainty about a pregnant mother's expectations and potential hurt if unmet, related to child-pregnant mother theme.

    Text on screen asking if it is right to not give a child the pregnant mother's name as a middle name.

    Text on screen asking if it is right to not give a child the pregnant mother's name as a middle name.

    Text discussing how to tell a pregnant mother about naming a child and avoiding two middle names before birth.

    Text discussing how to tell a pregnant mother about naming a child and avoiding two middle names before birth.

    Text on white background stating a personal note about four girls sharing their mother's surname as they are the speaker's brothers.

    Text on white background stating a personal note about four girls sharing their mother's surname as they are the speaker's brothers.

    Image credits: MiddleNameDilema

    Even though the woman was low-contact with her mom, she felt worried about her eventual reaction to her granddaughter’s middle name

    It’s clear from this story that the pregnant woman’s mom has always been unbearable and a toxic figure that she and her other siblings were wary of. It’s no wonder, then, that the older woman kept trying to pressure her children when it came to her granddaughter’s middle names, regardless of their choices.

    This kind of naming tradition was indeed seen as a way to honor one’s family heritage and pay respect to loved ones, but forcing it may only create resentment. That’s why many mom bloggers who’ve faced similar situations open up about how much pressure this expectation puts on them, and how it can even ruin relationships.

    The OP did indeed feel obligated to give her only child a middle name that honored her mom, especially since her other siblings hadn’t done so. In fact, she had observed her mother’s angry and hurt reaction to her grandchildren’s names, which is exactly why the poster felt so worried about her decision.

    According to baby naming experts, a quarter of Americans still choose their parents’ or relatives’ names for their newborns, because it’s often what is expected of them. Although the tradition might be slowly fading away, some grandparents are still holding onto it, regardless of whether it makes sense or not.

    Pregnant mother sitting outdoors at a cafe table during the day, with trees and cars in the background.

    Pregnant mother sitting outdoors at a cafe table during the day, with trees and cars in the background.

    Image credits: Christian Buehner / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    What made the poster’s situation even more complicated is that her best friend had suddenly passed away, and she had always been a source of support and inspiration for her. Therefore, it made sense to honor her late friend’s life by using her name as the newborn’s middle name, but she knew this decision might not go down well with her mom.

    It definitely would be tough to explain to her mother why she didn’t follow the naming custom, but psychologists say that it’s important to make such boundaries clear instead of beating around the bush. When it comes to family, being loving and respectful will help when setting these limits, instead of going on the offense.

    It seems like the only boundary the OP had set with her mom was to go low-contact with her because of the toxic things that she had done. Experts say that the no-contact strategy is often an extreme way of setting boundaries with narcissistic or manipulative family members, and it can be effective only by being firm. 

    The problem is that, despite her efforts to cut off contact with her mom, the OP was still heavily influenced by her behavior and emotions. That’s why she felt so guilty about even thinking of a different middle name for her daughter, which she knew would end up causing a huge conflict with her mother.

    When the poster asked folks for advice on her situation, most of them told her to be true to her beliefs and not give in to her manipulative mom. What do you believe she should do about this problem? Let us know your thoughts. 

    Folks felt that the woman should let go of the obligation of using her mom’s name for her kid, and do what she felt was right

    Text message about choosing a child name freely, addressing pregnant mother advice on naming.

    Text message about choosing a child name freely, addressing pregnant mother advice on naming.

    Text excerpt discussing the choice and feelings involved in naming a child, including terms child, pregnant, mother, and name.

    Text excerpt discussing the choice and feelings involved in naming a child, including terms child, pregnant, mother, and name.

    Text on screen showing a message about naming a child and kindness, related to child pregnant mother name.

    Text on screen showing a message about naming a child and kindness, related to child pregnant mother name.

    Child pregnant mother name concept with a quote about naming children uniquely on a white background.

    Child pregnant mother name concept with a quote about naming children uniquely on a white background.

    Message text on a white background about welcoming a newborn child from a pregnant mother with friends' names.

    Message text on a white background about welcoming a newborn child from a pregnant mother with friends' names.

    Comment advising pregnant mother to wait until child arrives to share the baby's name, focusing on child pregnant mother name privacy.

    Comment advising pregnant mother to wait until child arrives to share the baby's name, focusing on child pregnant mother name privacy.

    Text post with the phrase about children and other people's names, relating to child-pregnant-mother-name topic.

    Text post with the phrase about children and other people's names, relating to child-pregnant-mother-name topic.

    Text message discussing a mother understanding the importance of a child-pregnant mother name for a newborn announcement.

    Text message discussing a mother understanding the importance of a child-pregnant mother name for a newborn announcement.

    Child and pregnant mother sharing a quiet moment, highlighting the bond between them and family connection.

    Child and pregnant mother sharing a quiet moment, highlighting the bond between them and family connection.

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    cattkitt avatar
    🇺🇦 🇵🇸 TribbleThinking
    🇺🇦 🇵🇸 TribbleThinking
    Community Member
    1 day ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you're already on the journey of low contact, start learning to frame things in a way that helps, not hurts, your mental health. You know what the name you want is. If your mother can't behave in a decent and non-dramatic manner over this, then thank her for making it easy so early on to decide about the boundaries around her voiced opinions, advice, criticisms and physical access to your daughter. Congratulations on your self-awarded newfound freedom as a daughter and as a happier, freer mother!

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just tell mama it’s payback for all the rotten s**t she did you you and your siblings growing up.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yup, I don't find it accidental that seven different chances have been passed by. These girls are giving mom a message.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
