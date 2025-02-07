ADVERTISEMENT

A bit about me...

I worked as a graphic designer all my adult life in sign design, computer graphics, hand-painted designs, TV set graphics, theatre set & prop design, and typography.

I always explored my own creativity away from the commercial work environment with drawing, painting, and sculpture, and since 2015 I have been developing my own interests at my Cathouse Gallery in Qualicum Bay. I am a member of the Federation of Canadian Artists and currently hold my AFCA, and I am an elected member of the Society of Canadian Artists.

I enjoy conte drawing from life and acrylic painting, but my favourite medium is sculpting with chicken wire, a surprisingly forgiving medium that provides me with endless opportunities to create. I love having the ability to breathe life into this relatively industrial, unlikely material.

More info: cathousegallery.com | Instagram | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Chicken wire sculpture of a dancer titled "Allegra," capturing dynamic motion and ethereal beauty against a dark background.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Sheena Mcc
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Chicken wire sculpture of a reclining figure titled "Hope" with an inspirational message.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Sheena Mcc
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Chicken wire sculpture silhouetted at sunrise by the sea with vibrant sky.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Sheena Mcc
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Chicken wire sculpture depicting a seated figure with flowing hair against a dark background.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Sheena Mcc
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Sculpture of Persephone made from chicken wire holding a red apple, with text about the Greek goddess.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Sheena Mcc
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Chicken wire dragon sculpture with detailed wings and horns, set against a black background, showcasing intricate craftsmanship.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Sheena Mcc
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Sculpture of a horse and rider made from chicken wire, showcasing intricate artistry and detail.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Sheena Mcc
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Chicken wire sculpture of a flowing figure, showcasing detailed artistry in a lifelike pose.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Sheena Mcc
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Chicken wire sculpture of a dancer in a dynamic pose against a black background.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Sheena Mcc
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Chicken wire sculpture of a winged unicorn, titled "The Alicorn," winner of the Sooke Fine Arts Show Children's Choice Award.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Sheena Mcc
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Three chicken wire fairy sculptures with blue feathers and wings, holding a colorful orb, against a dark background.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Sheena Mcc
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Chicken wire sculptures of five dogs against a black background labeled "Companions Memorialized."

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Sheena Mcc
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Chicken wire sculptures of two figures in motion on a black background.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Sheena Mcc
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Sculpture of a swimming sea lion crafted from chicken wire, displayed on a black background.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Sheena Mcc
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Chicken wire sculpture of a dog lying down on a black background.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Sheena Mcc
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Chicken wire sculptures of playful sea lions and orcas on a rocky beach.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Sheena Mcc
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Chicken wire sculpture depicting a figure diving effortlessly through the air, showcasing weightlessness and grace.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Sheena Mcc
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Sculpture of a seated girl made from chicken wire, holding a colorful gazing ball.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Sheena Mcc
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Chicken wire sculpture of a horse and rider titled "Godiva," captured against a black background.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Sheena Mcc
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Chicken wire sculpture of a dancer in motion against a dark background, showcasing artistry and creativity.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Sheena Mcc
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Chicken wire sculpture of a dancer with an umbrella, inspired by Alvin Ailey's choreography.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Sheena Mcc
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Chicken wire sculpture of a graceful dancer with an extended arm, capturing movement and fluidity in white wire mesh.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Sheena Mcc
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Chicken wire sculpture of a knight holding a sword and shield, set in a garden with lush greenery.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Sheena Mcc
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Chicken wire sculpture of a reclining figure against a dark background.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Sheena Mcc
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Wire sculpture showcasing intricate design, created from chicken wire, displayed at the Cathouse exhibit.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Sheena Mcc
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Chicken wire sculpture of Galatea, depicting a mythical sea nymph, intricately crafted and suspended in motion.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Sheena Mcc
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Chicken wire sculpture depicting a dancer with an umbrella against a vibrant sunset by the water.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Sheena Mcc
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Chicken wire sculpture depicting a seated figure with a staff, text describing mythological background in the background.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Sheena Mcc
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Chicken wire sculpture of a dancing figure in brass mesh, approximately 14 inches tall, against a black background.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Sheena Mcc
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Chicken wire sculptures featuring a dynamic figure and an abstract hanging piece, set against a black background.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Sheena Mcc
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Chicken wire sculpture of a dancer, inspired by Isadora Duncan, showcasing intricate design and movement.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Sheena Mcc
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Chicken wire sculpture of a knight in detailed armor on a black background.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Sheena Mcc
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Chicken wire sculpture of a bison head titled "Big Buffy" against a black background.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Sheena Mcc
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Chicken wire sculpture of a reclining figure titled "Virtue" with text in the background.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Sheena Mcc
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Chicken wire sculpture of a Friesian horse with detailed mane and tail, set in a scenic landscape.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Sheena Mcc
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Wire Sculptures Created From Chicken Wire. Full Size Figures. Dancers, Swimmers, Horses And Dogs

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Sheena Mcc
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Sculpture made from chicken wire, resembling a seated figure with text about Circe's story from the Odyssey.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Sheena Mcc
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Chicken wire sculptures on a grassy field with trees and mountains in the background.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Sheena Mcc
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    Chicken wire sculpture resembling a seal balancing a sphere by a lake.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Sheena Mcc
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Chicken wire sculpture of a graceful figure with outstretched arms against a twilight sky.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Sheena Mcc
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!