Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

String Of Inmate Fatalities Baffles Chicago Authorities Until They Discover Prisoners’ Bizarre Use For Books
Inmates inside a prison common area under surveillance, related to inmate fatalities and prisoners' use of books.
Crime, Society

String Of Inmate Fatalities Baffles Chicago Authorities Until They Discover Prisoners’ Bizarre Use For Books

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
1

29

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Chicago authorities are cracking down on inmates’ use of books, and paper in general, after a string of eerie fatalities that began in 2023.

The investigation started when 57-year-old inmate Thomas Diskin was found lifeless in his cell in January 2023. Guards at the Cook County Correctional Facility didn’t find any evidence of foul play or an accident. 

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Authorities are racing against time to stop the spread of a lethal substance infused into paper.
    • Guards at the Cook County Correctional Facility were baffled when they found a 57-year-old inmate lifeless in his cell.
    • The “paper epidemic” has already caused two prison fatalities in 2026, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

    Chicago is on high alert after a disturbing wave of inmate fatalities was traced back to something as ordinary as paper
    String Of Inmate Fatalities Baffles Chicago Authorities Until They Discover Prisoners' Bizarre Use For Books

    Image credits: Cook County Sheriff’s Office

    The only unusual elements at the scene were tiny strips of singed paper scattered around his cell.

    “I said, ‘We need to test this and find out what’s going on with it,’” said Cook County Sheriff’s Office chief of staff Brad Curry, as per The Post.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Less than two weeks after Diskin’s case, a 23-year-old prisoner was found lifeless, followed by the passing of a 35-year-old inmate.

    String Of Inmate Fatalities Baffles Chicago Authorities Until They Discover Prisoners' Bizarre Use For Books

    Image credits: RDNE Stock project (Not the real image)

    String Of Inmate Fatalities Baffles Chicago Authorities Until They Discover Prisoners' Bizarre Use For Books

    Image credits: DavidChasteen

    String Of Inmate Fatalities Baffles Chicago Authorities Until They Discover Prisoners' Bizarre Use For Books

    Image credits: TeacherReality

    After analyzing the paper in a Pennsylvania lab, investigators found that the strips were soaked in a synthetic cannabinoid known as Pinaca, which turned lethal when Diskin smoked the paper.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    By the end of 2023, six inmates had lost their lives after sm*king the substance-soaked paper strips.

    “It was a race against time … we had a new dr*g that is very, very toxic and very, very d*adly, that Narcan apparently didn’t work on,” Curry explained.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    String Of Inmate Fatalities Baffles Chicago Authorities Until They Discover Prisoners' Bizarre Use For Books

    Image credits: Cook County Sheriff’s Office

    Authorities at the prison warned inmates by putting up signs that mentioned “dr*gs smuggled into the jail, like soaked paper” and stated, “Do not take dr*gs in the jail if you want to live.”

    What followed was a large-scale operation to try to remove all of the cannabinoid-soaked paper inside the 6,000-inmate facility.

    Guards began inspecting every single piece of mail that came into the prison and ramped up random cell searches and surveillance.

    String Of Inmate Fatalities Baffles Chicago Authorities Until They Discover Prisoners' Bizarre Use For Books

    Image credits: Cook County Sheriff’s Office

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Additionally, they used a paper-testing machine that blinks if it detects anything other than ink on the paper.

    However, Curry told The Post that the strips of paper were sometimes so tiny that guards were unable to find them. Not even trained police K-9s were able to sniff out the potentially lethal substance.

    As efforts to find the chemically infused paper increased, inmates developed more advanced methods to get their hands on the product.

    String Of Inmate Fatalities Baffles Chicago Authorities Until They Discover Prisoners' Bizarre Use For Books

    Image credits: CoffindafferFBI

    ADVERTISEMENT

    String Of Inmate Fatalities Baffles Chicago Authorities Until They Discover Prisoners' Bizarre Use For Books

    Image credits: sunny20092

    Prisoners began forging legal documents, infusing them with the substance and making them look like they came from a courthouse. They also applied the product to pages of thick books that arrived at the prison packaged as if they’d been sent from Amazon or a local bookstore.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    One 8×11 piece of paper soaked with Pinaca could reportedly be sold for up to $10,000. The lucrative business eventually drew in prison staffers, who were jailed for smuggling the paper to inmates.

    New cases in 2025 and 2026 suggest the synthetic cannabinoid threat is far from overString Of Inmate Fatalities Baffles Chicago Authorities Until They Discover Prisoners' Bizarre Use For Books

    Image credits: Cook County Sheriff’s Office

    The paper also came from outsiders. Surveillance footage from 2024 caught a visitor tossing a sullied paper slip to an inmate.

    Cook County law enforcement has reportedly made a combined 130 felony arrests since 2023, targeting both inmates and smugglers.

    This led to a reduction in substance-related fatalities in the prison in 2024. However, concerns grew again when one case was reported in 2025 and two already in 2026, with the incidents suspected to be connected to Pinaca.

    String Of Inmate Fatalities Baffles Chicago Authorities Until They Discover Prisoners' Bizarre Use For Books

    Image credits: Kampus Production (Not the real image)

    String Of Inmate Fatalities Baffles Chicago Authorities Until They Discover Prisoners' Bizarre Use For Books

    Image credits: perseverare1776

    String Of Inmate Fatalities Baffles Chicago Authorities Until They Discover Prisoners' Bizarre Use For Books

    Image credits: BredsguardDalen

    According to Curry,  the synthetic cannabinoids used in the product have gotten stronger since 2023.

    “I think the type of dr*g that they’re using now, the potency, will probably be a contributing factor to why we see a [bigger] rise this year than what we’ve seen the last two years,” he said.

    As this epidemic spreads to other prisons in the country, Curry and his team fear what could happen if Pinaca-laced paper reached people outside jail.

    Authorities now warn the increasingly potent substance could spill beyond prisons and ignite a crisis worse than fentanylString Of Inmate Fatalities Baffles Chicago Authorities Until They Discover Prisoners' Bizarre Use For Books

    Image credits: RDNE Stock project (Not the real image)

    “If you’re a police officer and you pull somebody over … and there’s a stack of paper in an open Office Depot wrapper, you have no idea that that’s $1 million worth of dr*gs right there, and your dogs are not going to hit on it. Nobody’s going to know that … until we educate all our police officers. 

    “You’d have a lot of new dealers that are millionaires, because nobody would catch on to it probably for a long time.”

    String Of Inmate Fatalities Baffles Chicago Authorities Until They Discover Prisoners' Bizarre Use For Books

    Image credits: Cook County Sheriff’s Office

    Curry warned that the synthetic cannabinoid paper could fuel the “biggest war on dr*gs you’ve ever seen in your life,” surpassing even the fentanyl crisis. According to the DEA, more than 107,000 people lost their lives to a substance OD in 2023, with nearly 70% of cases attributed to opi*ids such as fentanyl. 

    A paper published in the National Library of Medicine notes that, compared with cannabis, severe and fatal pois*ning appears to be more common under the influence of synthetic cannabinoids, which first appeared as an alternative to cannabis on the black market around the year 2000.

    “This is terrifying,” one netizen said of the cases linked to PinacaString Of Inmate Fatalities Baffles Chicago Authorities Until They Discover Prisoners' Bizarre Use For Books

    Image credits: DebFlanigan

    String Of Inmate Fatalities Baffles Chicago Authorities Until They Discover Prisoners' Bizarre Use For Books

    Image credits: jenjihere

    String Of Inmate Fatalities Baffles Chicago Authorities Until They Discover Prisoners' Bizarre Use For Books

    Image credits: DBaddie85

    String Of Inmate Fatalities Baffles Chicago Authorities Until They Discover Prisoners' Bizarre Use For Books

    Image credits: LOVE60509396

    String Of Inmate Fatalities Baffles Chicago Authorities Until They Discover Prisoners' Bizarre Use For Books

    Image credits: JoyeDesleigh

    String Of Inmate Fatalities Baffles Chicago Authorities Until They Discover Prisoners' Bizarre Use For Books

    Image credits: Ilegvm

    String Of Inmate Fatalities Baffles Chicago Authorities Until They Discover Prisoners' Bizarre Use For Books

    Image credits: JennMGreenberg

    String Of Inmate Fatalities Baffles Chicago Authorities Until They Discover Prisoners' Bizarre Use For Books

    Image credits: HalfEVEill333

    String Of Inmate Fatalities Baffles Chicago Authorities Until They Discover Prisoners' Bizarre Use For Books

    Image credits: fast_zombies

    String Of Inmate Fatalities Baffles Chicago Authorities Until They Discover Prisoners' Bizarre Use For Books

    Image credits: Neonlovemachine

    String Of Inmate Fatalities Baffles Chicago Authorities Until They Discover Prisoners' Bizarre Use For Books

    Image credits: SweetTexanRose

    String Of Inmate Fatalities Baffles Chicago Authorities Until They Discover Prisoners' Bizarre Use For Books

    Image credits: Cat5SMASHICANE

    String Of Inmate Fatalities Baffles Chicago Authorities Until They Discover Prisoners' Bizarre Use For Books

    Image credits: CaptMJB

    String Of Inmate Fatalities Baffles Chicago Authorities Until They Discover Prisoners' Bizarre Use For Books

    Image credits: realAnn_29

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Crime

    29

    1

    29

    1

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's not going to stop. It never has, and jail is boring.

    1
    1point
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's not going to stop. It never has, and jail is boring.

    1
    1point
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Crime
    Homepage
    Trending
    Crime
    Homepage
    Next in Crime
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT