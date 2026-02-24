Impulsive Guy Buys $13k Cheese Wheel As “Investment,” Ends Up With An Eviction Notice And A Break Up

ADVERTISEMENT

It might seem like only cartoon characters are capable of coming up with harebrained schemes, but apparently, real people do this, too. In fact, when folks come up with these absurd ideas in real life, they’re often only left with the disappointing consequences of their actions.

This is what happened to a man who decided to spend more than half of his savings on an aged cheese wheel, without even talking to his girlfriend about it first. She couldn’t believe he used their house payment money on it, so she broke up with him.

When couples don’t discuss major financial decisions with each other, it can cause many conflicts between them

Couple at home reviewing documents together, illustrating a cheese wheel girlfriend relationship in a cozy kitchen setting.

Image credits: wayhomestudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that he had found a place selling a 14-pound 21-year-old cheese wheel, and he spent $13,000 (USD) of his own savings on it, in order to sell it for profit

Man and woman having a serious conversation about their cheese wheel and girlfriend relationship issues at home.

Text excerpt about work, savings, and financial decision making in a cheese wheel girlfriend relationship context.

Person holding a large 140-pound cheese wheel during Oxford county cheese trail, representing cheese-wheel-girlfriend-relationship.

Aged cheddar cheese wheel with cloth binding, highlighting a cheese-wheel girlfriend relationship concept.

Man inspecting a cheese wheel in a storage room full of aging cheese wheels, relating to cheese wheel girlfriend relationship.

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

When the man showed his girlfriend the cheese wheel he had brought, she got mad and left him to stay at her parents’ house

Text showing a cheese wheel pricing scenario related to cheese-wheel-girlfriend-relationship calculations.

Text image with the phrase about buying a cheese wheel and bringing it home in a truck relating to cheese wheel girlfriend relationship.

Couple discussing finances and investment potential, highlighting tension in their cheese wheel girlfriend relationship.

Text on white background stating she is now staying with her parents, reflecting a cheese-wheel-girlfriend-relationship theme.

Text about a girlfriend overreacting in a relationship discussing finances and housing market challenges.

Text on a white background asking if the speaker is the only one with ambition in their cheese wheel girlfriend relationship.

Text describing a relationship issue where spending on a cheese wheel affects the girlfriend’s living situation.

Woman in an orange top sitting thoughtfully in a chair, symbolizing reflection on cheese wheel girlfriend relationship.

Image credits: azerbaijan_stockers / Freepik (not the actual photo)

In an update post, the man explained that he had tried to return the cheese wheel to its original owners, but since its wax was a bit damaged, they refused

Text update mentioning girlfriend no longer involved, highlighting relationship challenges with cheese wheel in the context of business decisions.

Text on a screen explaining how heat damage affected the cheese wheel in a girlfriend relationship context.

Text about managing a 140lb asset and focusing on asset protection in a cheese wheel girlfriend relationship context.

Empty commercial glass-door refrigerator unit standing on wheels, relevant to cheese-wheel-girlfriend-relationship topics.

Image credits: liveauctionworld / liveauctionworld.com (not the actual photo)

The man then doubled down on his cheese decision and bought a $6,000 (USD) cooler to keep it in

Text about buying cheese-wheel-girlfriend-relationship tools including a bar cooler, humidifier, and sealer for proper aging.

Text describing a difficult delivery involving a narrow door and careful maneuvering of a cooler, related to cheese-wheel-girlfriend-relationship.

Person researching cheese wheel girlfriend relationship on a phone while fixing a front door at home.

Text excerpt about a strained relationship and metal fabrication, relating to the cheese wheel girlfriend relationship theme.

Alt text: Man reacting emotionally to a large cheese wheel, illustrating a cheese wheel girlfriend relationship moment.

Hands holding eviction notice and past due bills on a wooden table, showing stress in a cheese wheel girlfriend relationship context.

Image credits: pressmaster / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Since the cheese cooler was slightly bigger than his door frame, the man had to eventually take the door off its hinges

Text excerpt about cheese ownership and personal consumption in a cheese-wheel-girlfriend-relationship context.

Text excerpt showing a frustrated person preparing a defense after receiving an eviction notice, highlighting relationship stress with cheese-wheel-girlfriend.

Text on plain white background discussing eviction over dietary preferences related to cheese-wheel-girlfriend relationship concerns.

Receipt showing purchase of a 21-year heritage cheddar cheese wheel for 18,400 CAD, related to cheese wheel girlfriend relationship.

Image credits: Schattenspringer / Reddit

The lack of a door and the large cheese cooler in the man’s house left his landlord irritated, despite the poster’s explanations

Text excerpt about increasing margins in a business context, relating to cheese-wheel-girlfriend-relationship SEO keyword.

Text stating a person has sold zero cheese and feels that taking action is premature in a cheese-wheel-girlfriend-relationship context.

Image credits: Schattenspringer

The poster later got in trouble with his landlord, who gave him an eviction notice, which he planned to dispute

It seems like the man and his girlfriend had been putting aside money for a while so that they could use it as a down payment for their home. Since the woman was unemployed, she had only managed to put aside $2.9k USD ($4k CAD), while the OP had been able to save up $23k ($32k CAD), so he felt that he could be their financial decision maker.

In situations like this, where a couple might be trying to split costs for the down payment of their home, money experts advise creating a contract and sticking to it. If each person knows exactly how much they have to contribute and when they’re supposed to make the payments by, it will help avoid confusion or resentment in the future.

Since the poster and his girlfriend had no such guidelines in place, the man decided to spend more than half his savings on a random cheese wheel that he came across. Since the owners had marketed it as a 140-pound 21-year-old heritage cheese, he felt it would be a great business opportunity to spend money on.

When one partner makes impulsive purchases like this, professionals explain that it’s important to have an honest talk with them. They might not have realized how their decisions could impact you, and hence detailing it can help them get a better insight into the situation, and make them more mindful next time.

Large cheese wheel wrapped with duct tape on a worn floor, labeled with a date, relating to cheese wheel girlfriend relationship.

Image credits: Schattenspringer / Reddit

The poster’s girlfriend was obviously hurt by the fact that he had used more than half of his share of the home down payment on the cheese wheel. He felt that he hadn’t done anything wrong because it was his own money, and hadn’t cut into her savings at all.

Unfortunately, the man’s insistence on his absurd decision left the woman no choice but to break up with him and move back in with her parents. He then doubled down on his cheesy business idea and spent $6k on a cooler so that he could store the wheel without it getting damaged anymore.

There are certain circumstances like this where a person might keep holding onto their investment even if it turns out to be a bust, and experts state that it’s usually because they hope the tides will eventually change. The problem is that, in most cases, they might end up spending more than their initial investment just to correct the damage of their decision.

That’s exactly what happened to the man because not only did he lose his girlfriend and spend $19k overall, but he also ended up receiving an eviction notice from his landlord. It turns out that the building manager wasn’t too happy about his cheese cooler or his apartment door being taken off the hinges.

What do you honestly think of the man’s cheese wheel business plan, and do you believe in its possibility of being successful? We’d love to hear your thoughts on this story.

People were shocked and amused by the man’s idea and didn’t blame his girlfriend for packing up her bags and leaving

Screenshot of an online comment discussing heritage cheese with a humorous twist related to cheese-wheel-girlfriend-relationship.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment humorously discussing lease rules related to dairy and cheese wheel girlfriend relationship.

Comment on a forum post expressing excitement about cheese tax, highlighting cheese-wheel in a lighthearted girlfriend relationship context.

Comment expressing concern about free will while reading posts, related to cheese wheel girlfriend relationship topic.

Comment explaining a girlfriend's breaking point in a cheese wheel relationship involving an $18k investment scheme.

Comment text on a social media post describing a hilariously unhinged way to bankrupt all your savings related to cheese wheel girlfriend relationship.

Comment about cheese preferences and apartment cheese spending, discussing cheese-wheel-girlfriend-relationship context.

Text conversation showing breakup reason related to cheese, highlighting cheese-wheel girlfriend relationship humor.

Comment about someone’s questionable relationship with moneymaking ideas, humorously linked to quarantine laws.

Comment discussing zero research and poor handling of selling and cutting related to a cheese wheel girlfriend relationship.

Text post with user Andee_outside joking about dairy ownership limits, related to cheese-wheel-girlfriend-relationship humor.

Screenshot of an online comment expressing surprise about someone using duct tape on a cheese wheel in a girlfriend relationship context.