Impulsive Guy Buys $13k Cheese Wheel As “Investment,” Ends Up With An Eviction Notice And A Break Up
It might seem like only cartoon characters are capable of coming up with harebrained schemes, but apparently, real people do this, too. In fact, when folks come up with these absurd ideas in real life, they’re often only left with the disappointing consequences of their actions.
This is what happened to a man who decided to spend more than half of his savings on an aged cheese wheel, without even talking to his girlfriend about it first. She couldn’t believe he used their house payment money on it, so she broke up with him.
When couples don’t discuss major financial decisions with each other, it can cause many conflicts between them
The poster shared that he had found a place selling a 14-pound 21-year-old cheese wheel, and he spent $13,000 (USD) of his own savings on it, in order to sell it for profit
When the man showed his girlfriend the cheese wheel he had brought, she got mad and left him to stay at her parents’ house
In an update post, the man explained that he had tried to return the cheese wheel to its original owners, but since its wax was a bit damaged, they refused
The man then doubled down on his cheese decision and bought a $6,000 (USD) cooler to keep it in
Since the cheese cooler was slightly bigger than his door frame, the man had to eventually take the door off its hinges
The lack of a door and the large cheese cooler in the man’s house left his landlord irritated, despite the poster’s explanations
The poster later got in trouble with his landlord, who gave him an eviction notice, which he planned to dispute
It seems like the man and his girlfriend had been putting aside money for a while so that they could use it as a down payment for their home. Since the woman was unemployed, she had only managed to put aside $2.9k USD ($4k CAD), while the OP had been able to save up $23k ($32k CAD), so he felt that he could be their financial decision maker.
In situations like this, where a couple might be trying to split costs for the down payment of their home, money experts advise creating a contract and sticking to it. If each person knows exactly how much they have to contribute and when they’re supposed to make the payments by, it will help avoid confusion or resentment in the future.
Since the poster and his girlfriend had no such guidelines in place, the man decided to spend more than half his savings on a random cheese wheel that he came across. Since the owners had marketed it as a 140-pound 21-year-old heritage cheese, he felt it would be a great business opportunity to spend money on.
When one partner makes impulsive purchases like this, professionals explain that it’s important to have an honest talk with them. They might not have realized how their decisions could impact you, and hence detailing it can help them get a better insight into the situation, and make them more mindful next time.
The poster’s girlfriend was obviously hurt by the fact that he had used more than half of his share of the home down payment on the cheese wheel. He felt that he hadn’t done anything wrong because it was his own money, and hadn’t cut into her savings at all.
Unfortunately, the man’s insistence on his absurd decision left the woman no choice but to break up with him and move back in with her parents. He then doubled down on his cheesy business idea and spent $6k on a cooler so that he could store the wheel without it getting damaged anymore.
There are certain circumstances like this where a person might keep holding onto their investment even if it turns out to be a bust, and experts state that it’s usually because they hope the tides will eventually change. The problem is that, in most cases, they might end up spending more than their initial investment just to correct the damage of their decision.
That’s exactly what happened to the man because not only did he lose his girlfriend and spend $19k overall, but he also ended up receiving an eviction notice from his landlord. It turns out that the building manager wasn’t too happy about his cheese cooler or his apartment door being taken off the hinges.
What do you honestly think of the man’s cheese wheel business plan, and do you believe in its possibility of being successful? We’d love to hear your thoughts on this story.
People were shocked and amused by the man’s idea and didn’t blame his girlfriend for packing up her bags and leaving
Guy outed himself as being impulsive and financially irresponsible in the most ridiculous way possible. Gf dodged a bullet O_O
