34 Startup Ideas Too Absurd To Exist, So I Built Them Anyway
Economy & Labor

34 Startup Ideas Too Absurd To Exist, So I Built Them Anyway

Janis Kauss
I love coming up with strange, absurd ideas for businesses, services, and startups. I know most of them would never survive in the real world — they’re too weird, too impractical, too nonsensical to ever make money.

But instead of keeping them in my head, I decided to actually build them.

Every month, I launch a new absurd project. Here’s what I’ve made so far:

More info: absurd.website

    • Better Timer

    A timer that runs a little faster, a little slower — and somehow better.

    https://absurd.website/better-timer/

    • Slow Internet Simulator

    The agony of dial-up, reimagined as nostalgia.

    https://absurd.website/slow-internet-simulator/

    • One Life Game

    An FPS where you only get one life. No restarts, no second chances.

    https://absurd.website/one-life-game/

    • SYNC2KILL

    Your in-game moves control real-world drones. You play. They kill.

    https://absurd.website/sync2kill/

    • Add Luck to Your e-Store 💸

    A little waving cat widget that (maybe) makes people buy more.

    https://absurd.website/lucky-cat/

    • Microtasks for Meatbags

    Rent a human soul to do tasks for AI.

    https://absurd.website/microtasks-for-meatbags/

    • OPERATION D-DAY: ONE SECOND OF WAR [game]

    A 3D shooter where every second counts.

    https://absurd.website/dday/

    • LingoPrio

    Unlock 350+ words across 5 languages in minutes.

    https://absurd.website/lingoprio/

    • Artist’s Death Effect Database

    Tracking how an artist’s death impacts the value of their work.

    https://absurd.website/artists-death-effect/

    • Sexy Math

    Making math sexy again.

    https://absurd.website/sexy-math/

    • ChillyParent

    One-click parenting, millennial-style.

    https://absurd.website/chillyparent/

    • Easy Pet Drop Box

    Drop it like it’s hot — but for pets.

    https://absurd.website/easy-pet-drop-box/

    • Spot The Differences

    The classic game, absurdified.

    https://absurd.website/spot-the-differences/

    • Influencer Overnight

    When the account reaches 100k followers, I give it away to one random follower.

    https://absurd.website/influencer-overnight/

    • Stealing From Dreams

    Choose an image, and I’ll turn it into real art.

    https://absurd.website/stealing-from-dreams/

    • A Guide For Aliens To Live On Earth

    Because extraterrestrial visitors deserve a proper guidebook.

    https://absurd.website/a-guide-for-aliens-to-live-on-earth/

    • Puzzle Solvers Agency

    Send me your puzzle, Lego, or game — I’ll solve it for you.

    https://absurd.website/puzzle-solvers-agency

    • Absurd Toilet Water

    Perfume made from toilet bowl water. Yes, really.

    https://absurd.website/toilet-water

    • OPEN Celebrity

    Free, AI-generated celebrity archetypes.

    https://absurd.website/open-celebrity/

    • Invisible Lingerie

    The sexiest lingerie you can (not) see.

    https://absurd.website/invisible-lingerie/

    • White Label Art Agency

    I create art for wannabe artists.

    https://absurd.website/white-label-art-agency/

    • Trip to Mars

    A real-time spaceflight sim: 210 days to reach Mars.

    https://absurd.website/trip-to-mars/

    • Slow Delivery Service

    If slow living is good, why not slow delivery?

    https://absurd.website/slow-delivery-service

    • Offset Your CO₂ Emissions

    Offset your footprint by buying me a Tesla.

    https://absurd.website/offset-your-carbon-footprint

    • Helicopter Jobs

    Earn money doing gloriously pointless jobs.

    https://absurd.website/helicopter-jobs

    • Synchronic Video Battle

    Watch two sides at once. Vote for the chaos.

    https://absurd.website/video-battle/

    • Eyes Dating Site

    A dating site for eyes only. No faces, no bios, just staring.

    https://absurd.website/eyes-dating-site

    • Magnetic Buy Now Button

    A button that literally pulls your cursor toward “buy.”

    https://absurd.website/magnetic-buy-now-button

    • ’90 Web Design Art Studio – Y2K

    Deliberately “ugly” retro websites as art.

    https://absurd.website/y2k-web-design

    • Dark Mandala

    A coloring book with only one color: black.

    https://absurd.website/dark-mandala/

    • Buy Nothing Store

    The only thing you need is… nothing.

    https://buynothingstore.bigcartel.com/

    + few secret projects for my absurd members only.

    • • •

    You can explore all projects (and catch the next absurd drop) on my website.

