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Cheerleader Laken Snelling’s Snapchat History Uncovers Details About Her Newborn’s Passing
Close-up of cheerleader Laken Snelling in an orange shirt revealing Snapchat history details about her newborn passing.
Crime, Society

Cheerleader Laken Snelling’s Snapchat History Uncovers Details About Her Newborn’s Passing

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Former University of Kentucky cheerleader Laken Snelling’s court records have brought to light her Snapchat history, revealing fresh details about the 2025 passing of her newborn, whose body was discovered in her closet.

Snelling was recently indicted on a manslaughter charge and was briefly held at the Fayette County Detention Center before posting bond.

Highlights
  • Laken Snelling’s Snapchat messages have revealed the details surrounding the birth and concealment of her newborn.
  • Snelling faces first-degree manslaughter, as well as three other charges.
  • The former cheerleader faces a potential combined sentence of over 30 years.

Netizens have been unforgiving in their reaction to the student-athlete’s actions, especially amid the public release of her social media interactions.

“Laken, was it worth it?” one commenter asked, while another asserted, “Thank God for justice.”

RELATED:

    Snapchat exchanges uncovered discussions about the birth of Laken Snelling’s child

    Cheerleader Laken Snelling with braided hair, wearing an orange shirt, related to Snapchat history and newborn passing details.

    Image credits: Fayette County Detention Center

    According to court documents reviewed by WXYT, a Detroit-based radio network, one of Snelling’s roommates sent her a text around 4 a.m. on August 27, 2025, asking about a noise she heard that sounded like something falling. 

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    Cheerleader Laken Snelling smiling at a restaurant table wearing an orange gingham top with floral wall art behind her

    Image credits: therobbieharvey

    A second roommate confirmed hearing the noise, with the resulting commotion knocking a picture off the wall. 

    Another roommate said the noises lasted for about an hour.

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing cheerleader Laken Snelling's Snapchat history related to her newborn's passing.

    Image credits: marisaciao

    Social media post discussing Cheerleader Laken Snelling’s Snapchat history and details about her newborn’s passing.

    Image credits: Madison_Wills69

    Shortly after 9 a.m., Snelling sent a message explaining that the noise was a result of her passing out in her bedroom. 

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    The then-21-year-old explained she wasn’t feeling well and hadn’t eaten, telling her roommates she was on her way to the doctor.

    Cheerleader Laken Snelling with blonde hair and blue eyes wearing a black top, revealing details about her newborn’s passing.

    Image credits: laken_snelling

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    Her roommates went into her bedroom after she left. Court documents reveal that they found a “blood-soaked towel on the floor and a plastic bag containing evidence of childbirth,” causing them to dial 911. 

    The loud noises are now believed to have originated from Snelling giving birth.

    @laken_snellingtea party👒🩷🌼♬ After Last Night (Sped Up Version) – sped up nightcore

    Her roommates told police that they had suspected she might be pregnant but never asked her directly. 

    “How did people not notice she was pregnant?” a netizen probed, while another called the incident “heartbreaking,” adding “tragic to see such young lives impacted by such devastating situations.”

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    During questioning by authorities that day, Laken Snelling admitted to delivering a boy

    Cheerleader Laken Snelling in blue Wildcats uniform performing a stunt during a cheerleading event in an indoor arena.

    Image credits: FloCheer

    She also confessed to “concealing the birth by cleaning any evidence, placing all cleaning items used inside a black trash bag, including the infant, who was wrapped in a towel.”

    Snelling told police she had passed out on top of the baby after labor and woke up to find it “blue and purple.” 

    Tweet from LoveHerMadly expressing sadness and questioning how people missed cheerleader Laken Snelling’s pregnancy.

    Image credits: Xlovehermadly

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    Tweet from CodeNomad about a controversial choice related to Cheerleader Laken Snelling’s Snapchat history.

    Image credits: CodeNomad_

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    The Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office determined the infant’s cause of passing as “asphyxia by undetermined means.”

    According to October 2025 court documents reviewed by Lex18, a Lexington, Kentucky-based television station, Snelling gave a slightly differing account. 

    Cheerleader Laken Snelling smiling in blue Wildcats jersey with long blonde hair against a dark background.

    Image credits: UK Athletics

    Police said she took several photos during labor but deleted them. 

    She also reportedly admitted to wrapping the baby like a “burrito” and lying next to it because it “gave her a little comfort in the moment.”

    Snelling was indicted on all four of her charges earlier this week

    Young couple outdoors smiling, featuring cheerleader Laken Snelling, highlighting Snapchat history about her newborn’s passing.

    Image credits: Laken Snelling

    A grand jury indicted the cheerleader on Tuesday, March 10, on charges including first-degree manslaughter, ab*se of a co*pse, tampering with physical evidence, and concealing the birth of an infant. 

    Tweet by Ekemini Ita discussing the heartbreaking details revealed in cheerleader Laken Snelling’s Snapchat history.

    Image credits: ekeminita

    Young couple smiling indoors, highlighting cheerleader Laken Snelling’s Snapchat history linked to her newborn’s passing.

    Image credits: laken_snelling

    According to the Lexington Police Department, she was taken into custody at the Fayette County Detention Center on Thursday but was released on a $10,000 bond paid by her father.

    Snelling was first arrested in August 2025 on the same charges, except for first-degree manslaughter. 

    Tweet from user DogPiss7777 asking for comments from the father related to cheerleader Laken Snelling’s Snapchat history.

    Image credits: DogPiss7777

    Young woman in a red top in a courtroom setting, related to cheerleader Laken Snelling Snapchat history and newborn passing.

    Image credits: therobbieharvey

    She was released on a $100,000 bond at that time, according to court documents reviewed by NBC News. 

    Since then, she had been living under house arrest with her parents in Tennessee. 

    Her updated case file states she will now live with her mother at night, while her father’s residence will be her daytime location.

    Cheerleader Laken Snelling taking a selfie in a pink dress, capturing moments for Snapchat history updates.

    Image credits: laken_snelling

    “Hiding her pregnancy and then k*lling her baby to conceal her pregnancy from her family, only to be caught and placed on house arrest to live with her parents, who know all about it. Curious to know their thoughts and feelings,” a netizen expressed before adding, “This story is so heartbreaking… RIP little one.”

    “Why don’t they just give the baby up for adoption?” asked another. “All the cheerleader cared about was herself,” observed a third.

    Cheerleader Laken Snelling wearing blue uniform smiling outdoors with building windows in the background.

    Image credits: Laken Snelling

    Snelling is due in court for arraignment on April 10. 

    She faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for first-degree manslaughter, and an additional 11 years for the remaining charges if found guilty.

    “The idea that someone like this could one day be living next door to you is terrifying,” a netizen voiced

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing cheerleader Laken Snelling’s Snapchat history related to her newborn’s passing.

    Image credits: KTired28271

    Tweet from user jdata00 asking if Laken’s Snapchat history about her newborn’s passing was worth it, posted in 2026.

    Image credits: jdata0014829

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing justice related to cheerleader Laken Snelling’s Snapchat history and newborn passing.

    Image credits: speer_patt35237

    Tweet discussing cheerleading in response to news, referencing cheerleader Laken Snelling’s Snapchat history and newborn passing details.

    Image credits: Malcah1717

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing cheerleader Laken Snelling’s Snapchat history related to her newborn’s passing.

    Image credits: KeoweeSCgal

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing disturbing insights related to cheerleader Laken Snelling’s Snapchat history and newborn’s passing.

    Image credits: DailyCA_MCQs

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing women's rights, related to cheerleader Laken Snelling’s Snapchat history details.

    Image credits: divideandcon

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing adoption in response to a thread about cheerleader Laken Snelling’s Snapchat history details.

    Image credits: Cackalacman

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing abortion bans, related to cheerleader Laken Snelling’s Snapchat history and newborn passing details.

    Image credits: FollowingForFu2

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to @unlimited_ls discussing details related to cheerleader Laken Snelling’s Snapchat history.

    Image credits: MILFMZGUDDI

    Tweet by Jody Hoisington reacting to a post, referencing cheerleader Laken Snelling’s Snapchat history details.

    Image credits: Jodyrenee12

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing Cheerleader Laken Snelling’s Snapchat history related to her newborn’s passing.

    Image credits: begood_joh31590

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing cheerleader Laken Snelling’s Snapchat history and the passing of her newborn.

    Image credits: ICU899097053347

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
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