Cheerleader Laken Snelling’s Snapchat History Uncovers Details About Her Newborn’s Passing

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Former University of Kentucky cheerleader Laken Snelling’s court records have brought to light her Snapchat history, revealing fresh details about the 2025 passing of her newborn, whose body was discovered in her closet.

Snelling was recently indicted on a manslaughter charge and was briefly held at the Fayette County Detention Center before posting bond.

Highlights Laken Snelling’s Snapchat messages have revealed the details surrounding the birth and concealment of her newborn.

Snelling faces first-degree manslaughter, as well as three other charges.

The former cheerleader faces a potential combined sentence of over 30 years.

Netizens have been unforgiving in their reaction to the student-athlete’s actions, especially amid the public release of her social media interactions.

“Laken, was it worth it?” one commenter asked, while another asserted, “Thank God for justice.”

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Snapchat exchanges uncovered discussions about the birth of Laken Snelling’s child

Image credits: Fayette County Detention Center

According to court documents reviewed by WXYT, a Detroit-based radio network, one of Snelling’s roommates sent her a text around 4 a.m. on August 27, 2025, asking about a noise she heard that sounded like something falling.

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A second roommate confirmed hearing the noise, with the resulting commotion knocking a picture off the wall.

Another roommate said the noises lasted for about an hour.

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Shortly after 9 a.m., Snelling sent a message explaining that the noise was a result of her passing out in her bedroom.

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The then-21-year-old explained she wasn’t feeling well and hadn’t eaten, telling her roommates she was on her way to the doctor.

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Her roommates went into her bedroom after she left. Court documents reveal that they found a “blood-soaked towel on the floor and a plastic bag containing evidence of childbirth,” causing them to dial 911.

The loud noises are now believed to have originated from Snelling giving birth.

Her roommates told police that they had suspected she might be pregnant but never asked her directly.

“How did people not notice she was pregnant?” a netizen probed, while another called the incident “heartbreaking,” adding “tragic to see such young lives impacted by such devastating situations.”

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During questioning by authorities that day, Laken Snelling admitted to delivering a boy

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She also confessed to “concealing the birth by cleaning any evidence, placing all cleaning items used inside a black trash bag, including the infant, who was wrapped in a towel.”

Snelling told police she had passed out on top of the baby after labor and woke up to find it “blue and purple.”

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The Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office determined the infant’s cause of passing as “asphyxia by undetermined means.”

According to October 2025 court documents reviewed by Lex18, a Lexington, Kentucky-based television station, Snelling gave a slightly differing account.

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Police said she took several photos during labor but deleted them.

She also reportedly admitted to wrapping the baby like a “burrito” and lying next to it because it “gave her a little comfort in the moment.”

Snelling was indicted on all four of her charges earlier this week

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A grand jury indicted the cheerleader on Tuesday, March 10, on charges including first-degree manslaughter, ab*se of a co*pse, tampering with physical evidence, and concealing the birth of an infant.

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According to the Lexington Police Department, she was taken into custody at the Fayette County Detention Center on Thursday but was released on a $10,000 bond paid by her father.

Snelling was first arrested in August 2025 on the same charges, except for first-degree manslaughter.

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She was released on a $100,000 bond at that time, according to court documents reviewed by NBC News.

Since then, she had been living under house arrest with her parents in Tennessee.

Her updated case file states she will now live with her mother at night, while her father’s residence will be her daytime location.

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“Hiding her pregnancy and then k*lling her baby to conceal her pregnancy from her family, only to be caught and placed on house arrest to live with her parents, who know all about it. Curious to know their thoughts and feelings,” a netizen expressed before adding, “This story is so heartbreaking… RIP little one.”

“Why don’t they just give the baby up for adoption?” asked another. “All the cheerleader cared about was herself,” observed a third.

Image credits: Laken Snelling

Snelling is due in court for arraignment on April 10.

She faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for first-degree manslaughter, and an additional 11 years for the remaining charges if found guilty.

“The idea that someone like this could one day be living next door to you is terrifying,” a netizen voiced

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