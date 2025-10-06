Man Sides With Daughter’s Cheating Ex During Divorce, Calls Him The Son He Always Wanted

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Finding out your spouse has cheated is devastating. But what stings even more is when the people who should support you the most take the other side.
That’s the reality this Redditor faced. After discovering her husband’s affair with a coworker, she chose to end the marriage. Yet when she turned to her father for support, he dismissed her pain and blamed her for not holding the marriage together.
Feeling completely betrayed, she went no contact and hasn’t spoken to him since. Now she wonders: was she justified in cutting him off? Read the full story below and decide for yourself.
After finding out her husband cheated, the woman told her father she was getting a divorce
Middle-aged man siding with cheating ex during divorce talks with a woman in a casual home setting.
Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.
I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.
