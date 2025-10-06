Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man Sides With Daughter’s Cheating Ex During Divorce, Calls Him The Son He Always Wanted
Middle-aged man and woman having serious conversation on couch, depicting man siding with daughteru2019s cheating ex during divorce.
Family, Relationships

Man Sides With Daughter’s Cheating Ex During Divorce, Calls Him The Son He Always Wanted

28

Finding out your spouse has cheated is devastating. But what stings even more is when the people who should support you the most take the other side.

That’s the reality this Redditor faced. After discovering her husband’s affair with a coworker, she chose to end the marriage. Yet when she turned to her father for support, he dismissed her pain and blamed her for not holding the marriage together.

Feeling completely betrayed, she went no contact and hasn’t spoken to him since. Now she wonders: was she justified in cutting him off? Read the full story below and decide for yourself.

    After finding out her husband cheated, the woman told her father she was getting a divorce

    Middle-aged man siding with cheating ex during divorce talks with a woman in a casual home setting.

    Image credits: LightFieldStudios / Envato (not the actual photo)

    But instead of supporting her, he turned the blame on her for ruining the marriage

    Text excerpt about man siding with daughter's cheating ex during divorce discussion on social platform.

    Text excerpt discussing a man siding with daughter’s cheating ex during divorce after discovering an affair.

    Text excerpt discussing a man siding with daughter’s cheating ex, focusing on divorce and family dynamics during conflict.

    Text excerpt discussing a man siding with daughter’s cheating ex during divorce, mentioning family and farm life.

    Text excerpt about a man siding with daughter's cheating ex during divorce, describing counseling and emotions.

    Text about man siding with daughter’s cheating ex during divorce, highlighting family struggles and mental health issues.

    Text excerpt about a man siding with daughter’s cheating ex during divorce, expressing disappointment.

    Man sides with daughter’s cheating ex during divorce, calling him the son he always wanted despite family conflict.

    Older man in beige sweater talking with woman, illustrating man siding with daughter's cheating ex during divorce.

    Image credits: Angelov1 / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt from a divorce story where a man sides with his daughter’s cheating ex during their separation.

    Alt text: Text excerpt discussing a man siding with daughter’s cheating ex and the impact on family during divorce issues.

    Text message about man siding with daughter's cheating ex during difficult divorce, urging to move on and forget past grievances.

    Text describing emotional and financial abuse by a dad during divorce, highlighting conflict with cheating ex and family issues.

    Text excerpt describing man siding with daughter's cheating ex during divorce, revealing family conflict and support issues.

    Text excerpt about a man siding with daughter’s cheating ex during divorce, describing family conflict and relief.

    Text about man siding with daughter’s cheating ex during divorce, discussing family conflict and strained relationships.

    Text about a man siding with daughter’s cheating ex during divorce, describing emotional struggles and counseling support.

    Text excerpt showing a man expressing disappointment as family sides with his daughter’s cheating ex during divorce.

    Woman sitting on porch steps, holding a tablet and reflecting, related to daughter’s cheating ex and divorce issues.

    Image credits: monkeybusiness / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Text message from daughter explaining cutting her dad out of her life, relating to man siding with daughter’s cheating ex.

    Text excerpt from a man during divorce, sharing thoughts about minimal contact with cheating ex and siding with daughter’s ex.

    Text excerpt showing a man reflecting on moving out and valuing his children’s choice during a divorce with a cheating ex.

    Image credits: _KiwiiFruit

    The author shared more details in the comments

    Reddit comments discussing a man siding with daughter’s cheating ex during a difficult divorce situation.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing blocking ex and communication issues in a divorce involving a cheating ex.

    Text conversation discussing a man siding with his daughter's cheating ex during a difficult divorce situation.

    Readers agreed going no contact was the right choice and wished the woman peace moving forward

    Reddit comments discussing siding with daughter’s cheating ex during divorce, conflict, and family betrayal.

    Comment from HelpfulPersimmon6146 in a forum, discussing a man's stance on daughter's cheating ex during divorce.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing relationship advice involving a man siding with daughter's cheating ex during divorce.

    Reddit comment about a man siding with daughter’s cheating ex during divorce, causing family conflict and estrangement.

    Comment discussing a man siding with his daughter's cheating ex during divorce and calling him the son he always wanted.

    Alt text: Online comment discussing a man siding with daughter’s cheating ex during divorce and calling him the son he always wanted.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing family support during divorce involving a daughter’s cheating ex.

    Comment expressing strong support for someone during a difficult divorce involving a cheating ex and family conflict.

    Reddit comment discussing a man siding with daughter's cheating ex during divorce and calling him the son he always wanted.

    Comment supporting cheating ex during divorce, saying ex will care for father as he grows old.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a man siding with his daughter’s cheating ex during a divorce conflict.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a man siding with his daughter’s cheating ex during divorce, criticizing his behavior.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man siding with his daughter’s cheating ex during a divorce situation.

    Comment on a forum about a man siding with his daughter’s cheating ex during divorce, causing family conflict.

    Comment about a man siding with his daughter’s cheating ex during divorce, labeling him the son he always wanted.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing a man siding with his daughter’s cheating ex during divorce and calling him the son he always wanted.

    Screenshot of a heartfelt online comment supporting a daughter during divorce with cheating ex, highlighting family pain and healing.

    Comment praising a woman overcoming a narcissistic marriage, advising her to move forward despite her dad siding with her cheating ex.

    Man sides with daughter’s cheating ex during divorce, showing unexpected loyalty and calling him son he always wanted.

    Comment on a social media post about a man siding with his daughter’s cheating ex during divorce, highlighting family conflict and loyalty issues.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man siding with his daughter’s cheating ex during divorce issues.

    Comment praising a strong independent woman living better life without toxic men during divorce conflict.

    Comment on social media post criticizing a man siding with daughter's cheating ex during divorce, expressing disapproval.

    Cheating
    divorce
    family
    relationship
    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sounds like it's long past time to have as little contact as possible with both dad and ex.

    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sounds like it's long past time to have as little contact as possible with both dad and ex.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
