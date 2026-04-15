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“Reinventing yourself” sounds like a dream that Teen Vogue once sold us. A fresh start, a new city, a better version of you. And for most people, that is exactly what it is—harmless, hopeful, and deeply Pinterest-able. For others, reinventing yourself means completely assuming the identity of someone who has left the land of the living.

One nurse moved across the country for a man she thought she knew and found out very quickly that she did not know him at all. What she did with that information was patient, clever, and a deeply satisfying revenge story. All just slightly less Pinterest-able.

More info: Reddit

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Reinventing yourself is one thing, but most people keep it to a new haircut or a wardrobe change up

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

A nurse met a charming man on vacation, fell for him completely, and moved across the country to build a life with him

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Image credits: makistock / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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One day, home alone, she opened their shared safe looking for her birth certificate and found one with a completely different name and date of birth sitting right next to it

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Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

He came clean about the fake identity, the secret children, and the unpaid child support, and then casually mentioned he had also been cheating the entire time she lived with him

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Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

She moved out that night, and he responded by threatening her, which was a spectacular miscalculation from a man wanted across state lines for identity theft and fraud

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Image credits: anonymous

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She kept him calm for two months, told him she needed time to think, and waited quietly while his ex-wife confirmed everything and the arrest closed in

A nurse met a man on vacation, and he was charming, adventurous, and seemed almost too good to be true. After a year of long distance, she made the decision to move states and build a life with him. Things were going well until one day, home alone, she needed her birth certificate from the safe they shared. She found hers easily. Right next to it was another birth certificate that she did not recognize.

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When she asked him about it, he screamed at her for snooping, which was so out of character that it told her everything she needed to know. A few days later, he came clean. He had been married before, had twins from that marriage, and had decided that rather than pay child support, he would simply assume his college roommate’s identity and disappear.

He had somehow acquired his roommate’s birth certificate and social security card and had been living under that name ever since. While he was being honest, he also admitted he had been cheating on her the entire time she had lived with him. She moved out that night, without a second thought.

He responded by refusing to leave her alone and eventually threatening her over the phone, which was a catastrophic miscalculation from a man currently committing identity theft and dodging court orders across state lines. She tracked down his ex-wife on Facebook, confirmed his identity through photos, and discovered he had also stolen her car and opened several credit cards in her name.

She kept in casual contact with him for two months, telling him she needed time to figure things out, while quietly waiting. He was arrested, transported back to his home state, and sentenced to six years for credit card fraud, motor vehicle theft, theft of a firearm, and multiple contempt of court charges. He called her from jail for a week. She declined every single call.

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Image credits: krakenimages.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Identity theft is a federal crime in the United States and carries penalties of up to 15 years in prison. Assuming someone else’s identity to evade court orders, open fraudulent credit cards, and flee child support obligations adds layers of additional charges that stack up fast. This man was certainly not seeing the light of day any time soon!

The uncomfortable truth about secrets in relationships is that 52% of people believe their partner is still hiding something from them. But most people are hiding something mildly embarrassing, like a red-flag-riddled ex, or maybe some ill-advised debt. This man was hiding an entire identity, two children, a stolen car, and an outstanding warrant. Overachieving much?

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Marriage and family therapist Michelle King Rayfield warns that moving in with a partner without careful thought can create unnecessary stress and strain. The key, she says, is spending meaningful time together, not just on vacations but in everyday scenarios where daily habits and disagreements come into play. A vacation romance that skips straight to cohabitation is pretty risky if you ask us!

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She moved across the country for a man whose real name she did not know. He was charming on vacation, which is pretty much the easiest place in the world to be charming. Turns out daily life reveals considerably more than a hiking trip ever could, including the birth certificate of someone else sitting in your shared safe.

What’s the biggest secret your partner has ever kept from you? Share some details in the comments!

The internet could not have been more satisfied with the closing details, applauding this narrator for choosing her head over her heart

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