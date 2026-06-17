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Mama bear mode is quite scary, but no one ever talks about what the cubs do when they are all grown up and see their mother being preyed on. Revenge mode, activated! It is quiet, it is coordinated, and it is absolutely relentless. “No one messes with our mom!”

One mother was fresh from a divorce and stumbled into a toxic new relationship. But after being burned one too many times, her three adult children weren’t going to sit idly by. What followed was one of the most methodical and satisfying takedowns the internet has read in a while, and it unfolded one phone call at a time.

More info: Reddit

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If you plan on being a cheater, you’d better make sure the woman scorned doesn’t have three adult children who are hungry for revenge

Image credits: Freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

One mom was freshly divorced, and the man she chose to pick her back up had a DUI and criminal record behind his name, already a big red flag

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Image credits: Wavebreak Media / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Over time, his drinking got worse and worse, and the woman kicked him out after years of taking it lying down

Image credits: stockking / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The next day, his colleague came knocking and told the woman that he had been cheating on her and that he had also impregnated the other woman too

Image credits: LoneRainger

To get even, her three grown children got him fired for his workplace antics, and even got him arrested for driving without a license

Chris came into this family’s lives as their mother’s boyfriend after a difficult divorce. Sure, she met him while he was in prison, but she believed the best in him. Turned out he had even more FBI complications involving his family’s gang activity in Texas, and he soon started drinking heavily, being a mean drunk to boot. The mother of three had had enough and kicked him out.

The morning after he left, his coworker, Betty, from Dairy Queen, knocked on the door and told their mother that Chris had been cheating with a woman named Darla. She caught them in the act at work and had threatened to fire her if she ever said anything. Darla was pregnant. Chris, when confronted, said he was happy about it, and he did not apologize. His belongings went into the alley.

Their mother wanted to move on. Her three adult children absolutely did not. First stop was the Dairy Queen franchise owner, a family friend, who was informed about the lewd activity occurring on his premises. Chris was fired and barred from every branch in the area. Betty got his job. They soon alerted his new Dairy Queen manager a few towns over. Quickly, that job was gone too.

With no job and no stability, Chris started driving past their family home, but given that his DUI probation had never been lifted, he did not have a valid license. They called the police, flagged the vehicle, and waited. A few weeks later, Chris was pulled over and arrested for driving without a license and while intoxicated. When police searched the property where he was staying, they found illegal firearms too.

Chris’s son was born while he was in prison. Darla cut ties with him. He sent their mother letters from prison alternating between apologies and blame in the same envelope. She burned every one. He eventually got out and now lives in Kansas, fighting a child support case that Darla filed against him. As for the narrator and his mom, life, as he puts it, is looking okay.

Image credits: MrDm / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Chris being an alcoholic makes this very complex. According to The Insight Program, trusting someone with an alcohol use disorder is very complex, and an actively drinking alcoholic cannot reliably be trusted because the addiction itself drives deceit and broken promises. His behavior is entirely consistent with the documented patterns of untreated addiction, predicting worse things to come.

The infidelity specifically is also more statistically connected to alcohol use disorder than most people realize. Studies indicate that individuals with AUD are up to three to four times more likely to engage in infidelity compared to the general population. Making Darla a predictable consequence of a much bigger problem.

But revenge isn’t only sweet. Research offers a note of caution that is worth sitting with. Revenge tends to keep emotional wounds open rather than closing them, forcing the person seeking it to continue ruminating on the source of the original pain rather than moving away from it. All of their moves kept Chris at the center of their lives for considerably longer than their mother’s approach did.

The mother’s method was arguably the healthier one. The siblings’ method was considerably more satisfying to read about, and the internet is not here to judge anyone for that.

Do you think revenge was the best strategy, or should they have let this man dig his own grave? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Commenters applauded the trio for standing up for their mom, also using this story as a cautionary tale for their own red flag radars