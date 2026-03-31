Major Bombshell In Charlie Kirk Assassination Case As New Court Filing Claims Bullet Mismatch

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What seemed like a straightforward case has now taken a dramatic and unexpected turn, as a new court filing has introduced a claim that could change everything in the alleged assassination case involving Charlie Kirk.

Just when the investigation appeared to be progressing, fresh details emerged in a court filing by suspect Tyler Robinson’s defense team on Friday, March 27, raising serious questions about the trajectory of the case.

Highlights A new court filing has introduced a surprising twist in the case involving Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassination, raising fresh questions about key forensic evidence.

Despite multiple alleged confession messages, suspect Tyler Robinson’s defense is now challenging whether the physical evidence tells a different story.

As the case takes another unexpected turn, online reactions have spiraled into intense speculation, with many users coming up with wild conspiracy theories of their own.

“Another conspiracy theory in the making,” several netizens reacted to the new details, claiming that certain aspects “didn’t add up.”

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In a significant development in the alleged assassination case involving Charlie Kirk, new court filings claim a possible bullet mismatch

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According to multiple reports, 22-year-old suspect Tyler Robinson is now facing the d**th penalty, as Utah prosecutors have formally announced their intent to pursue it in connection with the aggravated assassination of the Turning Point USA (TPUSA) founder.

Charlie was fatally attacked with a firearm in September last year while attending a college debate at Utah Valley University.

He reportedly succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital in Orem shortly after the incident.

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A day later, Robinson was accused of the homicide and subsequently arrested, as investigators reportedly discovered several alleged confession messages sent by him to his roommate, as well as in a Discord group.

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One alleged message read, “Hey guys, I have bad news for you all. It was me at UVU yesterday. im [sic] sorry for all of this.”

Prosecutors also released a series of texts between Robinson and his roommate, Lance Twiggs, in which, when asked directly if he was the sh**ter, Tyler allegedly replied, “I am, I’m sorry.”

The new details sparked a wave of wild conspiracy theories online, with many netizens alleging a “government cover-up” of Charlie’s case

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Moreover, a note reportedly found by Lance under a keyboard allegedly stated, “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I’m going to take it.”

While prosecutors have presented these messages as evidence of Tyler’s guilt, the accused has not yet entered an official plea in court.

Amid the ongoing proceedings, multiple media outlets reported yesterday, March 30, that new court filings by defense attorneys for Robinson claim the “bullet recovered” from Kirk’s body does not match the rifle allegedly used in the sh**ting.

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This is one of the last videos of Charlie Kirk alive 🚨 LOOK CLOSELY AT THE MOVEMENT UNDER HIS SHIRT 👀 A bombshell new court filing today stated that the bullet did not match the riffle used by Tyler Robinson. It is time to revisit the explosive mic pack theory. pic.twitter.com/VFKAL1ro5n — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) March 31, 2026

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The defense team is citing a report from the Bureau of Al**hol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), which they say was “unable to identify” the fatal bullet as having been fired from the vintage Mauser .30-06 rifle recovered by investigators.

Some reports also suggest that the bullet may have fragmented, which typically makes a definitive ballistic match difficult or “inconclusive,” rather than a clear exclusion.

The latest filing also notes the presence of multiple unidentified DNA profiles on the rifle and its wrappings, challenging the prosecution’s previous claim that DNA consistent with Robinson’s was found on the weapon.

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The filing states, “As these cases indicate, determining the number of contributors to a DNA mixture, and determining whether the FBI and the ATF reliably applied validated and correct scientific procedures, is a complicated process that requires the assistance of various types of experts, including forensic biologists, geneticists, system engineers, and statisticians, all of whom must review and evaluate [the different categories].”

The defense team has also requested a six-month delay to review the “enormous amount of material” before the preliminary hearing, which is currently scheduled for May 18 this year.

One skeptic wrote, “Such an unbelievable lie, I doubt [investigators] even recovered the bullet”

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The defense team also reportedly claimed to have received over 20,000 electronic files, including audio recordings, videos, and written documents, from prosecutors.

According to them, “Discovery in this case is incomplete, voluminous, and its processing is complex.”

“The defense team has devoted, and will continue to devote, significant resources to processing discovery, including identifying materials not yet received to ensure readiness for the preliminary hearing.”

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It added, “However, the defense team is realistic, and the comprehensive review required to determine what is missing will take hundreds of hours. What is known at present is that Mr. Robinson has not yet received the forensic case files and data necessary to investigate, through the use of qualified experts, the scientific reports the state intends to introduce at the preliminary hearing.”

Despite the latest court filing, prosecutors maintain that the suspect traveled three hours from his home to the university to carry out the alleged assassination using a rifle.

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According to multiple reports, the rifle belonged to Robinson’s grandfather and was reportedly given to him as a gift by his family.

Charging documents in the case also cite text messages between Robinson and Lance, in which he allegedly wrote, “I’m worried what my old man would do if I didn’t bring back Grandpa’s rifle.”

He also reportedly texted, “the only thing I left was the rifle wrapped in a towel” and worried about “how the f**k will I explain losing it to my old man.”

Despite a trove of alleged text message evidence presented by prosecutors, Tyler Robinson has not yet entered a plea

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Despite the alleged bullet mismatch in the case, Robinson is due back in the 4th District Court in Provo on April 17 this year.

This scheduled appearance is an evidentiary hearing focused specifically on media access.

The court will hear arguments on a defense motion to exclude cameras and microphones from the courtroom, as Robinson’s attorneys argue that media coverage could prejudice his right to a fair trial.

Previously, Charlie’s widow, Erika Kirk, explicitly and repeatedly called for cameras to be allowed in the courtroom, arguing for full transparency.

In an interview with Fox News, she said, “There were cameras all over my husband when he was mu**ered.”

“There have been cameras all over my friends and family, mourning. There have been cameras all over me. Analyzing my every move, analyzing my every smile, my every tear. We deserve to have cameras in there.”

As for the latest filing, the presiding judge, Tony Graf Jr., has not yet ruled on whether to grant the defense’s request for a six-month extension before the preliminary hearing.

“This does NOT mean that it couldn’t have been fired from the rifle. It just means the bullet was too fragmented to definitively match,” wrote one user

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