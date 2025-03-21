Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Boston Celtics Sold To Group Of Investors Led By Private Equity Mogul Bill Chisholm For Historic $6.1B
News, Sports

Boston Celtics Sold To Group Of Investors Led By Private Equity Mogul Bill Chisholm For Historic $6.1B

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

In June 2024, the Boston Celtics broke their championship drought, winning their first NBA title since 2008 (and once again surpassing their arch-rivals, the Lakers, in titles). Less than a year later, Massachusetts is once again the talk of the town—the Celtics set a world record for the largest sports franchise sale.

The record set by a consortium led by Joshua Harris when they purchased the Washington Commanders in the NFL has officially fallen—the new deal is worth $6.1 billion, which is half a billion more. The most titled team in the history of American professional basketball officially became the most expensive one.

RELATED:

    The Boston Celtics is now officially the most expensive franchise in the history of professional sports

    Boston Celtics logo featuring a leprechaun spinning a basketball on his finger against a green background.

    Image credits: Boston Celtics

    The consortium, led by Bill Chisholm, a Massachusetts native and private equity mogul, has acquired the team for $6.1B

    Twenty-two years ago, the Grousbeck family acquired the Celtics, who were then probably at the lowest point in their history, gradually moving away from Rick Pitino’s dubious management. But even then, the $360M they paid for the franchise was an NBA record. Today, the Celtics are the reigning champions, and some experts seriously believe that the Grousbecks sold themselves short.

    In any case, the Celtics now have billionaire owners. Bill Chisholm is one of them—a guy from Massachusetts, a graduate of Dartmouth College, and now the managing partner and chief investment officer for Symphony Technology Group. And, in his own words, a longtime Celtics fan.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    There were several contenders for the NBA champions, but thanks to this deal, Boston is the record holder among all American professional sports. At least until somewhere in Texas, Jerry Jones gets finally tired of going all in… (who said “never…?”)

    Current Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca has made a statement to fans that he did his best to acquire the team but didn’t succeed

    Steve Pagliuca's statement on Boston Celtics sale, expressing commitment and gratitude to fans and team legacy.

    Image credits: pagsceltics

    The main motive for the current owners to sell the team would probably be the lux tax due to NBA financial rules

    There is a key motive in the deal that the Grousbeck family is carrying out right now—the luxury tax that the Celtics are already paying, according to NBA rules, which will become completely unbelievable in the near future when the new supermax contract of the club’s main star, Jayson Tatum, comes into effect in 2025.

    In addition, if Boston wants to keep the championship roster at least (and they do), they need to pay the role players. At least Derrick White and Sam Houser, while the tax is $54M this season, and it will only grow in the future. General Manager Brad Stevens, of course, is a genius—but he’s not a magician, after all. Therefore, wealthier owners provide additional insurance for the whole franchise.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Boston Celtics players celebrating a championship win, wearing team gear and gathered around a trophy.

    Image credits: Gettyimages

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Moreover, the Grousbecks are not leaving right now. It is reported that Vic Grousbeck, the current owner, will remain in management until 2028 when the Chisholm’s consortium will buy out the entire stake (right now, the new owners are getting only 51%). By the way, Steve Pagliuca, the current co-owner, also tried to buy out the team but didn’t find sufficiently wealthy partners, which he himself told the fans.

    Then there’s another question—why do Chisholm and his partners need this at all (and among the partners is the Sixth Street investment fund, which also owns a stake in the San Antonio Spurs, another iconic NBA franchise)? Firstly, the Celtics are a unique brand from a big market, with only a couple of equals in all of American sports.

    A man in a blue suit smiling indoors, related to Boston Celtics investor group led by private equity mogul.

    Image credits: William Chisholm

    Secondly, and this is probably the most important thing, since 1993, according to a decision made by Congress, the costs of acquiring sports franchises can be depreciated and transferred to the general expenses of the buyer for 15 years after the purchase. Thus, the tax base is significantly reduced. So the purchase—even such a huge one—still remains a damn good deal.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Fans watch a basketball game in a large arena with a prominent scoreboard displaying the action.

    Image credits: David Vives / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The deal sets a new world record, beating the recent NFL Washington Commanders purchase by $0.5B

    The expectations of Celtics fans—and they are incredibly picky (just believe me, I am one of them)—are quite contradictory. On one hand, a new owner with big money, a native of Massachusetts, and a longtime fan of the Celts—this is good. On the other—I myself, like many other fans, would probably like the franchise to go to the way more known Pagliuca.

    In the end, we have a fresh example before our eyes, when the Dallas Mavericks also got new co-owners—and then traded, probably, the second most important person in the history of the whole franchise just for Anthony Davis’ medical certificate. The main thing, however, is that this doesn’t affect the team’s mood—after all, the playoffs are starting very soon.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In the meantime, we can only hope for a bright future and move forward, as the great Red Auerbach bequeathed. Let’s return to this issue in the summer. Ideally, we’ll discuss the new owners while holding a championship cigar. But for now, we’ll just state: the Boston Celtics are the most expensive franchise in the history of professional sports. Now it’s official.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Celtics fans are very divided, as many people would have wanted to have current co-owner Steve Pagliuca be that one guy

    Tweet criticizing Boston Celtics sale to private equity investors.

    Tweet expressing concern about the Boston Celtics sold to investors, mentioning new ownership issues.

    Tweet discussing concerns about Boston Celtics and recent investor activity.

    Tweet about Boston Celtics sale to investors, discussing effects on player performance and potential challenges.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet expressing gratitude to Celtics leadership, hopes new owner maintains values after $6.1B investor purchase.

    Tweet expressing disappointment about the Boston Celtics' new ownership group.

    User tweet reacting to Boston Celtics sale, expressing hope for team and fans.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on Boston Celtics sale: "I remember when $1b was a lot of money," highlighting $6.1B sale humor.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on Boston Celtics sale mentioning team, not Garden.

    Comment discussing Celtics' ownership change to local fan, referencing recent investor-led sale.

    Reddit comment discussing Boston Celtics ownership and venue revenue streams.

    Comment on Boston Celtics sale price being too high, discussing sports franchise values.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit comment joking about a higher offer in Boston Celtics purchase discussion.

    Comment discussing Boston Celtics' $6.1B sale price, comparing it to Yankees and Dallas Cowboys' potential value.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    0

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda