Woman Recreates Celebrity Outfits To Show That You Don’t Have To Be Skinny To Look Beautiful (45 New Pics)
Since 2015, Megababe founder, author, and social media star Katie Sturino has been on a mission to prove that "style has no size" through her #SuperSizeTheLook series, which features the body acceptance advocate's side-by-side recreations of celebrity outfits she admires.
By doing so, Sturino hopes to raise awareness for size inclusivity and help others find confidence and comfort in their own skin. And judging by the number of her fans, it's working — as of this article, 790,000 people are following her on Instagram.
So continue scrolling to check out the woman's latest transformations, and for the earlier ones, open up Bored Panda's previous publications here, here, and here.
More info: KatieSturino.com | Instagram
Not hating, they all look lovely. But what I’ve noticed on the plus-sized model is that she doesn’t have a hanging visible stomach. It’s what I’m most insecure about, and I was looking forward to seeing women look confident with hanging bellies. I was slightly disappointed. Not hating tho, they all look stunning!
These are great!!
