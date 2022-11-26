Since 2015, Megababe founder, author, and social media star Katie Sturino has been on a mission to prove that "style has no size" through her #SuperSizeTheLook series, which features the body acceptance advocate's side-by-side recreations of celebrity outfits she admires.

By doing so, Sturino hopes to raise awareness for size inclusivity and help others find confidence and comfort in their own skin. And judging by the number of her fans, it's working — as of this article, 790,000 people are following her on Instagram.

So continue scrolling to check out the woman's latest transformations, and for the earlier ones, open up Bored Panda's previous publications here, here, and here.

More info: KatieSturino.com | Instagram