You Read Faces Better Than An iPhone If You Can Guess All 30 Celebrities Just By Their Eyes

Did you know that humans have a specialized part in their brains, just for facial recognition? It’s what helps us discern friends from foes despite changes in lighting, angle, or other circumstances. That begs the question: how hard can we push those special circumstances? Would you recognize someone by just their eyes? Let’s see! (Pun intended)

You’ll be provided with 30 close-up pictures of faces that everyone has seen before, and your job will be to identify who those eyes belong to.

Close-up of a person’s eyes showing face reading skills to guess celebrities using main facial features and expressions.

Photo credits: Anna Shvets