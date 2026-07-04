“I Hate What I Did To Myself”: 5 Celebrity BBL Disasters That Had The Internet Talking
BBLs have become one of the most talked-about cosmetic procedures worldwide, with countless celebrities helping fuel the trend over the years.
But while some stars loved their results, others later opened up about painful complications, health scares, public backlash, and regrets they never expected.
These celebrities learned that chasing a certain look sometimes came with consequences.
Here are five celebrity BBL stories that had the internet talking for all the wrong reasons.
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Ari Fletcher
Fletcher found herself at the center of an unexpected online debate after a behind-the-scenes video from her BET Awards glam session went viral for the wrong reasons.
The 17-second clip featuring the influencer showed her sitting in a director’s chair while getting her makeup done ahead of the event.
Dressed in a white robe and chatting with friends, Fletcher appeared completely unbothered as someone behind the camera captured her b*tt, which was “literally hanging out of the chair.”
Instead of reacting negatively, she laughed along and continued with the person filming.
But once the video went viral and racked up more than 6.6 million views, online netizens became fixated on how her body looked while seated.
The clip quickly sparked discussion about BBLs, with many questioning whether the procedure was supposed to look that way.
Image credits: instablog9ja/X
"It moves like the loose skin on my tummy after losing 150lbs. She PAID for that??" one person commented.
Another wrote, "It's a bag of cement," while a third joked, "This looks like my toddler's slime."
One particularly blunt reaction read, "Omfg this makes me wanna throw up soo bad. There's no way anyone thinks this looks good/s*xy."
Unlike implants, a Brazilian B*tt Lift uses a person’s own fat, which is transferred from other areas of the body. Once healed, that fat becomes living tissue and behaves similarly to natural body fat.
"Healing after a BBL surgery is a gradual process. Early firmness does not reflect the final result. What you feel initially is influenced by swelling, fluid retention, inflammation, and early scar formation," explained plastic surgeon Dr. William Miami.
K. Michelle
What started as a dream body transformation turned into a health nightmare for K. Michelle.
The singer’s most horrifying complication came just moments before she was due to perform at the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards.
During an April 2026 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, K. Michelle revealed that her b*tt injections suddenly began leaking backstage.
"I was standing there in a bathrobe. Everyone was blow-drying me down, just to get me on stage to sing," she recalled. "I hate that I did this to myself. It's the worst thing I ever did to myself, and I've paid for it for years."
The situation became so severe that doctors later informed her that she had developed an infection.
Apparently, the doctors discovered an opening from a previous surgery and told her she needed reconstructive surgery to remove de*d tissue.
It all started back in 2012 when K. Michelle repeatedly explained that the procedure wasn’t a traditional BBL.
Instead, she received illegal silicone-based hydrogel injections from a black-market practitioner in Atlanta.
"He wasn't a doctor. It was black market, it was these 'hydrogel' injections," she previously admitted.
Image credits: Bravo/YouTube
At the time, she was chasing a certain look.
"I wanted to look like a Coke bottle," she told People.
Over the next decade, K. Michelle underwent multiple surgeries to remove the silicone and repair the damage.
At one point, her condition became so severe that she required two blood transfusions.
She has also spoken about developing painful lumps and becoming severely disfigured.
"It's the scariest thing in life, and I'm a tough girl. I had these lumps, and I was very disfigured," she said.
However, the most devastating part was that doctors have told her the silicone can never be completely removed.
According to K. Michelle, the material has spread beyond the original injection site and into her legs.
"The actual thing that has made me sick isn't the BBL. It's the injections I got involving silicone," she explained.
She then shared the heartbreaking reality she now lives with every day.
"The hardest thing for me was learning that no matter what I do and how many surgeries, I will never get that silicone out of my body. It will be forever in me. I will never be fully healed."
Cardi B
Before she became a Grammy-winning superstar, Cardi B made a decision that put her in danger of being sued by millions of people.
At just 19, Cardi wanted a fuller figure but didn’t have enough body fat for a traditional BBL.
Instead, she paid $800 for illegal silicone-based b*tt injections that were performed in what she later described as a basement in Queens, N.Y.
Recalling the experience, she told GQ in 2018, “They don’t numb your a*s with anything.”
“It was the craziest pain ever. I felt like I was gonna pass out. I felt a little dizzy. And it leaks for, like, five days.”
And the aftermath was just as alarming.
"I paid $800. The sht was leaking for like five days. Then I found out the woman who did it got arrested for supposedly k*lling somebody," Cardi revealed.
Image credits: iamcardib/Instagram
The injections consisted of biopolymers, silicone fillers that are not approved by the FDA and have been linked to serious health complications.
Years after becoming famous, she decided to undo the damage.
In 2022, while nursing her son Wave, Cardi revealed she had removed “95 percent” of the biopolymer injections.
She also underwent another removal procedure in 2024.
Following the removal, she went Instagram Live in December 2022 to deliver a blunt message to young women considering similar injections.
"All I'm going to say is that if you're young, if you're 19, 20, 21, and sometimes you're too skinny, and you be like, 'OMG I don't have enough fat to put in my a*s,' so you result to a*s shots — don't!"
She also urged people to take their overall health seriously before undergoing any cosmetic procedure.
"When it comes to BBLs, if y'all want advice from me, before you get your BBL done you have to make sure your blood levels are all right. If a doctor says your blood levels are too low or you have diabetes or whatever, don't do it."
Sza
SZA might have openly celebrated her BBL in her music, but by 2024 she was referencing it with regrets.
The Grammy-winning singer confirmed in a November 2024 cover interview with British Vogue that she regretted getting the procedure in 2022.
According to SZA, the decision came after she suffered an ankle injury that left her immobile and frustrated with her fitness progress.
She explained that while recovering, she gained significant weight while trying to preserve enough fat for the surgery.
"I'm so mad I did that s--t," SZA admitted. "I gained all this weight from being immobile while recovering and trying to preserve the fat. It was just so stupid."
She even referenced it in her own music long before discussing it in interviews.
On SOS, she famously sang, "So classic, that a*s so fat, it look natural, it's not." On another track, she declared, "I just got my body done, ain't got no guilt about it."
Image credits: sza/X
At the time, SZA seemed completely comfortable with her decision.
During a 2023 interview with ELLE, she explained that the procedure was something she wanted for herself, not under outside pressure.
"I always wanted a really fat a*s with less gym time," she said. "I didn't succumb to industry pressure. I succumbed to my own eyes in the mirror."
But two years later, her perspective had changed dramatically.
Reflecting on the surgery, SZA suggested that the experience taught her an important lesson about body image and self-acceptance.
"You got a BBL, you realize you didn't need the s--t," she said. "I need to get my f--king mental health together."
Despite the regret, SZA also made it clear that she isn’t interested in beating herself up over past decisions. Instead, she views the procedure as something she learned from.
"But who gives a f--k?" she added. "This body is temporary. It just wasn't super necessary."
Blac Chyna
In 2023, the reality star, who now goes by her birth name Angela White, began undoing years of procedures that included multiple breast augmentations, liposuction, facial fillers, and b*tt enhancements.
By her own count, she had undergone five bo*b jobs, three rounds of liposuction, facial fillers, and b*tt augmentation before deciding she wanted a fresh start.
"I've had a lot of procedures done. This is my 5th b*ob job, I've had liposuction three times, I've had fillers, I've had b*tt augmentation," she told Access Hollywood. "I just wasn't happy with the way I looked."
The turning point came during a major personal and spiritual transformation. As she lost weight, she noticed that some of the cosmetic work no longer looked the way she wanted.
"As I started to slim down, my features started to really come out," she explained. "With all the filler, that started to protrude out."
That realization led her to dissolve her facial fillers, reduce her breast implants, and remove her b*tt augmentation. The process wasn't quick or easy.
According to Angela, doctors had to remove silicone material, scar tissue, and previously transferred fat through multiple procedures spread out over several years.
She also used her platform to warn people about dangerous cosmetic shortcuts, especially illegal injections.
"A BBL is when they use your own fat," she explained during an Instagram Live. "A*s shots is silicone. Do not get silicone shots because you can get sick, you can d*e, you can have complications."
Over the following years, Angela documented her recovery and transformation online.
By 2026, fans were seeing a dramatically different version of the former reality star.
Blac Chyna 📸 pic.twitter.com/worpWgtaqY
— Redd (@ReddCinema) June 7, 2026
I appreciate celebrities talking about regrets, especially when it comes to body modifications. There was a time when celebrities were clearly encouraged to say they didn't regret anything because it led them to where they are now. That was such a dangerous and unhealthy mentality to market. Hearing about the regrets (of any choice) of others can really help people. The average person can't afford to get work done and if they save up they are going to be in a really bad situation if there's a problem and they need the work modified or removed and can't afford to. These decisions need to be made with a lot of planning and consideration. Hearing nothing but happy endings leads people to think bad things can't and won't happen to them.
I appreciate celebrities talking about regrets, especially when it comes to body modifications. There was a time when celebrities were clearly encouraged to say they didn't regret anything because it led them to where they are now. That was such a dangerous and unhealthy mentality to market. Hearing about the regrets (of any choice) of others can really help people. The average person can't afford to get work done and if they save up they are going to be in a really bad situation if there's a problem and they need the work modified or removed and can't afford to. These decisions need to be made with a lot of planning and consideration. Hearing nothing but happy endings leads people to think bad things can't and won't happen to them.