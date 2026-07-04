What started as a dream body transformation turned into a health nightmare for K. Michelle.



The singer’s most horrifying complication came just moments before she was due to perform at the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards.



During an April 2026 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, K. Michelle revealed that her b*tt injections suddenly began leaking backstage.



"I was standing there in a bathrobe. Everyone was blow-drying me down, just to get me on stage to sing," she recalled. "I hate that I did this to myself. It's the worst thing I ever did to myself, and I've paid for it for years."



The situation became so severe that doctors later informed her that she had developed an infection.



Apparently, the doctors discovered an opening from a previous surgery and told her she needed reconstructive surgery to remove de*d tissue.



It all started back in 2012 when K. Michelle repeatedly explained that the procedure wasn’t a traditional BBL.



Instead, she received illegal silicone-based hydrogel injections from a black-market practitioner in Atlanta.



"He wasn't a doctor. It was black market, it was these 'hydrogel' injections," she previously admitted.





Image credits: Bravo/YouTube



At the time, she was chasing a certain look.



"I wanted to look like a Coke bottle," she told People.



Over the next decade, K. Michelle underwent multiple surgeries to remove the silicone and repair the damage.



At one point, her condition became so severe that she required two blood transfusions.



She has also spoken about developing painful lumps and becoming severely disfigured.



"It's the scariest thing in life, and I'm a tough girl. I had these lumps, and I was very disfigured," she said.



However, the most devastating part was that doctors have told her the silicone can never be completely removed.



According to K. Michelle, the material has spread beyond the original injection site and into her legs.



"The actual thing that has made me sick isn't the BBL. It's the injections I got involving silicone," she explained.



She then shared the heartbreaking reality she now lives with every day.



"The hardest thing for me was learning that no matter what I do and how many surgeries, I will never get that silicone out of my body. It will be forever in me. I will never be fully healed."

