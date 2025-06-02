ADVERTISEMENT

The early 2000s were a glorious mix of chunky highlights, low-rise jeans, and unfiltered charm. And the celebs we now see on red carpets were just beginning to figure it all out: awkward phases, goofy poses, and all.

Today, we’ve rounded up throwback photos straight from celebrities’ own Instagram pages. Some are downright adorable, others delightfully awkward, but all are totally unforgettable. Whether you’re a pop culture fanatic or a casual scroller, these photos will give you a new perspective on how much (or how little) some stars have changed.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Tom Holland 2013: "Bye Beach Will See You Soon Buddy"

Young celebrity taking a casual selfie outdoors with trees and plants in the background for Instagram posts.

tomholland2013 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Ed Sheeran 2012: "First Instagram Post, On The Way To Hackney Weekender"

    Close-up selfie of a surprised young man with blue eyes and curly hair in a casual setting, Instagram posts celebrity memory.

    teddysphotos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Selena Gomez With Her Fans 2013: "Nashville. I Needed Tonight. Thank Uou"

    Fans taking selfies with Selena during a memorable Instagram post from celebrities shared way back in the day.

    selenagomez Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Fashion is a moving timeline, and celebrities have always been its trendsetters. As years go by, it’s fun, and sometimes shocking, to look back at what was once considered “cool.”

    From butterfly clips to hip-hugging jeans, the early 2000s had a flavor of its own. But fast forward to today, and those same stars wouldn’t be caught dead in those outfits. It’s a reminder of how style evolves, sometimes fast, sometimes in full circles. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Zendaya 2011: "Muuaahhh"

    Young woman with long dark hair making a pouty face in a selfie, representing celebrities Instagram posts from back in the day.

    zendaya Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Harry Styles 2013: "Hiiiiii Mexicoooo"

    Young celebrity in sunglasses and hat pointing at camera outdoors near ping pong table in a casual Instagram post from way back.

    harrystyles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Zac Efron 2012: "Hey Guys. Just Met One Of My Favorite New Actors - Rebel Wilson"

    Two celebrities posing with hand gestures in a vintage Instagram post shared way back in the day.

    zacefron Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    To dig deeper into this transformation, we chatted with Kayal, a fashion stylist based in Mumbai. Kayal has worked with some of Bollywood’s biggest names and knows firsthand how quickly trends come and go.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Fashion evolves with time,” she said. “It’s not just about clothes, it’s a reflection of the times, the attitudes, and sometimes the rebellion of a generation.” According to her, the 2000s were expressive but a little wild compared to today’s more curated styles.
    #7

    Barack Obama 2012

    Former US president speaking on camera during a recorded session, a behind-the-scenes look at celebrity Instagram posts.

    barackobama Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Timotheee Chalamet 2014: "Woke Up To This"

    Two pigeons perched on a ledge with a city skyline in the background, a nostalgic Instagram posts celebrities moment.

    tchalamet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Lady Gaga 2013: "Just Dance Gonna Be Ok"

    Young woman with wavy hair and bold red lipstick, styled in a vintage look, from early celebrity Instagram posts.

    ladygaga Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    One look that dominated early 2000s wardrobes? Capri pants. “Capris were everywhere,” Kayal laughed. “They were often paired with spaghetti tops, studded belts, or layered tank tops. Juicy Couture tracksuits were also a huge deal. Velour was in, and so were logos—lots of them.” Back then, more was more, and subtlety wasn’t really part of the fashion vocabulary. Celebs were bold, flashy, and very Y2K.

    Still, not everything from that era vanished. Some pieces have aged gracefully and even stood the test of time. “Take a great leather jacket or a clean white shirt,” Kayal noted. “They were loved then, and they’re loved now. Some items just work across decades because they adapt so easily. A classic trench, for instance, can be styled ten different ways depending on the trend.” These staples prove that a few things truly are timeless.
    #10

    Shawn Mendes 2012

    Young male celebrity in a nostalgic Instagram post, looking thoughtfully into the distance with soft natural lighting.

    shawnmendes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Serena Williams 2011: "Up Up And Away"

    Celebrity Instagram post showing a woman in a superhero costume posing indoors with arms extended in a flying stance.

    serenawilliams Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Sofia Vergara 2012

    Young boy and woman wearing a large hat smiling in a selfie, an example of Instagram posts celebrities shared way back in the day

    sofiavergara Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Of course, not everything needs to make a comeback. “Low-rise jeans, for example, I’m happy to leave those in the past,” Kayal grinned. “And those tiny shoulder bags? Cute, but wildly impractical. We romanticize them now, but they weren’t always fun to use. We’ve learned from our mistakes, and that’s part of growing in fashion too.” In many ways, the cringe factor is what makes old trends memorable.
    #13

    Chris Pratt 2012

    Man in a kitchen holding two large lobsters, a nostalgic Instagram post showcasing celebrities' past moments.

    prattprattpratt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Cristiano Ronaldo 2013: "Enjoying The Vacations"

    Cristiano Ronaldo and a woman posing inside a private jet in a casual Instagram post from way back in the day.

    cristiano Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Nicki Minaj 2013

    Close-up of a celebrity with long blonde hair and pink cap, one of the Instagram posts celebrities shared way back in the day.

    nickiminaj Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Over time, fashion has become more experimental and inclusive. Kayal explained that today’s celebrities are far more daring and individualistic. “There’s a lot more freedom in expression now,” she said.

    “You’ll see androgynous styles, statement pieces, and sustainable choices all on the same red carpet. The pressure to follow a single trend has lessened, and personal style has taken the spotlight.” It’s not just about being fashionable anymore, it’s about being authentic.
    #16

    Britney Spears 2013: "Say Good Morning To My New Baby People"

    Celebrity smiling and holding a small white dog indoors, a nostalgic Instagram post from way back in the day.

    britneyspears Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Shakira 2012: "Getting Ready For The Show, See You In A Bit"

    Blonde woman smiling indoors wearing a black top with sequins in a vintage celebrity Instagram post.

    shakira Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Leighton Meester 2012: "Helloooo"

    Young woman with red lipstick and green dress holding a clutch and drink in a dimly lit setting, celebrity Instagram post.

    itsmeleighton Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    With cameras on them 24/7, celebrities today are constantly under style surveillance. “Even a run to the gym can turn into a fashion headline,” Kayal added. “Stylists are always one step ahead to make sure their clients are on-trend, but also comfortable and themselves.” Streetwear, airport looks, and paparazzi shots have become just as important as red carpet events. In fact, they’re often more talked about.
    #19

    Anne Hathaway 2015: "Dear @givenchyofficial, Your Stunning Reinterpretation Of "The Hat" Is Both Revolutionary And Awe Inspiring. And So Roomy! I Shall Wear Mine With Pride"

    Celebrity selfie with a black leather bag worn on the head, showcasing creative Instagram posts shared way back in the day.

    annehathaway Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Nina Dobrev 2013: "Flashback To Katherine And Damon Season 1"

    Young celebrities posing with vampire fangs, sharing a playful Instagram post from way back in the day.

    nina Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Lana Del Rey 2015: "So Tired In The Studio"

    Close-up of a celebrity with short hair resting face on hand showing a tattoo and a green ring in a casual setting.

    honeymoon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Interestingly, a lot of Y2K fashion is making its way back into wardrobes, just with a modern spin. “It’s like fashion has a short memory,” Kayal said. “Cargo pants, platform sandals, and even baby tees are cool again, especially among Gen Z. But this time around, there’s more thought in how they’re styled. People are combining old-school with new-school in really creative ways.”
    #22

    The Rock 2013: "Rock. You. Instagram. We're Open For Business"

    Celebrity wearing a leather jacket sitting with a championship belt, a classic Instagram post from way back in the day.

    therock Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    David Dobrik 2013: "David Dobrik The Dog Rider"

    Young man in a hoodie happily playing with a dog indoors, capturing a nostalgic celebrity Instagram moment.

    daviddobrik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Ian Somerhalder 2013: "Signing Signing. Valentine's Day One Week Away-Last Chance To Get A Signed Valentine's Day Card From Me"

    Celebrity signing multiple photos while seated on a couch, a nostalgic Instagram post from way back in the day.

    iansomerhalder Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Kayal noted that fashion in the early 2000s was more glam and playful, whereas today’s looks are edgier and more reflective. “Now it’s about making a statement or embracing minimalism. There’s a lot more intentionality in the way people dress.” 

    As she looked back, Kayal smiled. “It’s been more than 8 years since I started. I remember watching red carpet shows on TV and now I help people walk them. Watching these changes from the inside has been incredible.” Her biggest takeaway? “Pictures really do show you everything. You don’t realize how much has changed until you look back. That’s the beauty of style, it’s ever evolving.”
    #25

    Vanessa Hudgens 2012: "Oh. Hello. Officially On Instagram"

    Young woman wearing glasses and a black hat in a vintage style selfie, one of the Instagram posts celebrities shared way back in the day.

    vanessahudgens Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Kevin Costner 2013: "Our First Instagram On Our New Page Has To Be A #tbt From Circa 2006 Jamming While Filming Mr Brooks"

    White dog in the foreground with musicians playing guitars in the background in a celebrity Instagram post setting.

    kevincostner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Kendall Jenner 2015: "Baby's"

    Group of celebrities posing together at night with the Statue of Liberty in the background in a vintage Instagram post.

    kendalljenner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    These throwback photos are a real reminder of just how much time has flown by and how different our favorite celebrities looked back in the day! Which of these posts gave you that warm, fuzzy, time-traveling feeling? Feeling inspired to scroll through some old celebrity Instas? Tell us your favorites in the comments below!

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Jessica Alba 2012: "Nerd-Alert! W @pharrell N Hilary Swank"

    Three celebrities posing closely together at a party, sharing a candid Instagram moment from way back in the day.

    jessicaalba Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Rihanna 2012: "Just Do It!! LOL"

    Celebrity selfie showing fashion from way back in the day with bold lipstick and casual Nike clothing.

    badgalriri Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Lily Collins 2015: "Mixing A Little Punk Into The End Of My Night Full Of Rock N'roll"

    Young woman wearing red lipstick and leather jacket, posing for Instagram posts celebrities shared way back in the day.

    lilyjcollins Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Hilary Duff 2012: "Meeeee. And My Hat"

    Close-up of a young woman in a black hat, reflecting the vintage style of Instagram posts celebrities shared way back.

    hilaryduff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    Joe Jonas 2012: "Grocery Time With Kevin And Dani"

    Couple shopping in grocery store aisle, casually browsing products, a nostalgic Instagram posts celebrities shared moment.

    joejonas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Olivia Wilde 2013: "Sweet Jesus This Was A Year Ago"

    Three celebrities smiling and holding green bags in a vintage Instagram posts photo from way back in the day.

    oliviawilde Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Rob Lowe 2012: "Gotta Get The Monkey Off My Back"

    Celebrity smiling with a black and white lemur on his shoulder in a nighttime outdoor setting for Instagram posts.

    roblowe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Dolly Parton 2015: "Well Hello Everybody. I Thought I Would Kick This Off With A Bang, So I Brought Some Friends To Help Out"

    Celebrities posing on the set of The Voice, sharing Instagram posts from way back in the day.

    dollyparton Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    Gigi Hadid 2011: "V's 1st Bday"

    Two women and a baby smiling indoors with colorful balloon decorations, capturing a nostalgic celebrity Instagram moment.

    gigihadid Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Justin Bieber With Selena Gomez 2011: "Happy Bday Baby"

    Young celebrities sharing a sweet moment in a nostalgic Instagram post from way back in the day inside a car.

    justinbieber Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Kylie Jenner And Kendall Jenner 2012

    Two young women taking a mirror selfie indoors, showcasing casual vintage style in a checkered floor setting, celebrity posts.

    kyliejenner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Beyonce 2012

    Woman wearing red pants and a graphic sweatshirt posing in an elevator, a vintage celebrity Instagram post style.

    beyonce Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    Kim Kardashian 2012: "BF Time"

    Celebrity Instagram posts from way back in the day showing a couple sharing a close, intimate moment indoors.

    kimkardashian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    Seth Rogen 2013: "I Thought My First Instagram Should Be Done At Instagram With The Inventor Of Instagram"

    Two men smiling and posing together indoors, featured in a nostalgic Instagram posts celebrities shared long ago.

    sethrogen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Sofia Richie Grainge 2013: "Aspen"

    Person snowboarding in a snowy mountain landscape with tall trees and clear blue sky, Instagram posts celebrities style.

    sofiagrainge Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Chrissy Teigen 2012: "I'm Officially Instagramming"

    Close-up of a person smiling inside a car at night, one of the Instagram posts celebrities shared way back in the day.

    chrissyteigen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    Mariah Carey 2012: "Christmas 2011"

    Celebrity in a sparkling dress sitting on a couch, checking her phone for old Instagram posts shared way back in the day.

    mariahcarey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    Steve Aoki 2012

    Close-up of a celebrity sharing a nostalgic Instagram post with handwritten note from way back in the day.

    steveaoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #46

    Kevin Bacon 2013: "My Nephew Randomly Walking Down The Street And Someone Hands Him The Poe Mask From The Following"

    Man in a brown jacket holding a large quirky mask outdoors in a city setting, showcasing a vintage Instagram post.

    kevinbacon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Billie Eilish 2017

    Young woman in a yellow puffer jacket and overalls posing indoors, reflecting iconic celebrity Instagram posts from way back in the day.

    billieeilish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #48

    Eminem 2014: "Me With The One And Only @badgalriri At Rehearsals For The MTV Movie Awards"

    Black and white photo of two celebrities posing casually on a stage with musical instruments behind, Instagram posts vintage style.

    eminem Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Kaitlin Olson 2014: "He's Wearing My Mustache"

    Older man with glasses and mustache and a woman in a black hat take a selfie for Instagram posts celebrities shared.

    kaitlinolson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Katy Perry 2013: "Smurfin' Sunday With Og Hudson"

    Two women wearing sunglasses and sparkly outfits, sharing a selfie among 62 Instagram posts celebrities shared.

    katyperry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Ashley Graham 2012: "Love"

    Close-up of two celebrities smiling together in a low-lit setting, sharing a nostalgic Instagram moment.

    ashleygraham Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #52

    Janet Jackson 2015: "A Little Fun On The Way To Toronto. - Janet's Team"

    Smiling celebrities taking a close-up selfie, sharing memorable Instagram posts from way back in the day.

    janetjackson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    Pierce Brosnan 2013: "Eden Roc"

    Faded reflection of a person in a cozy room with a floral bedspread and a bouquet of roses on the table, Instagram vibe.

    piercebrosnanofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Oprah 2012: "Me And Friends"

    Two people smiling together indoors in a casual setting, illustrating Instagram posts celebrities shared way back in the day.

    oprah Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Gabrielle Union-Wade 2012: "Finally. Tis True. I've Joined Instagram. All The Others Are Fakes"

    Smiling woman in blue gear posing for a photo with Sydney Opera House and city skyline in the background, Instagram posts.

    gabunion Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #56

    Amanda Seyfried 2011

    Man in suit smiling with woman with blonde hair posing closely, a vintage Instagram post celebrities shared long ago.

    mingey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    Kevin Hart 2011: "I'm Getting Money"

    Close-up of a celebrity holding cash in both hands in a vintage-style Instagram post shared way back in the day.

    kevinhart4real Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Angela Bassett 2015: "Hey Everybody, You Good? My Glam Team Will Be So Happy To Know I Finally Have An Instagram Account"

    Four celebrities posing indoors, sharing a candid moment in a casual setting for Instagram posts.

    im.angelabassett Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Viola Davis 2015: "The Privilege Of A Lifetime Is Becoming Who You Are. Thank You For Making This Birthday The Best One Yet. Here's To More Life"

    Woman and child wearing a tiara and oversized glasses blowing out candles on a birthday cake in a celebrity Instagram post.

    violadavis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #60

    Drake 2011

    Group of celebrities posing together outdoors at night, showcasing iconic Instagram posts shared way back in the day.

    champagnepapi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    Alec Baldwin 2013

    Two celebrities smiling and interacting at a crowded event, capturing a nostalgic Instagram posts moment.

    alecbaldwininsta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Hailee Steinfeld 2012: "It's Not What You Think. Or Maybe It Is?"

    Person wearing glittery shoes with feet up on audio mixing console in a music studio recording session, showcasing celebrity posts.

    haileesteinfeld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!