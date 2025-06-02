62 Instagram Posts Celebrities Shared Way Back In The DayInterview With Expert
The early 2000s were a glorious mix of chunky highlights, low-rise jeans, and unfiltered charm. And the celebs we now see on red carpets were just beginning to figure it all out: awkward phases, goofy poses, and all.
Today, we’ve rounded up throwback photos straight from celebrities’ own Instagram pages. Some are downright adorable, others delightfully awkward, but all are totally unforgettable. Whether you’re a pop culture fanatic or a casual scroller, these photos will give you a new perspective on how much (or how little) some stars have changed.
Tom Holland 2013: "Bye Beach Will See You Soon Buddy"
Ed Sheeran 2012: "First Instagram Post, On The Way To Hackney Weekender"
Selena Gomez With Her Fans 2013: "Nashville. I Needed Tonight. Thank Uou"
Fashion is a moving timeline, and celebrities have always been its trendsetters. As years go by, it’s fun, and sometimes shocking, to look back at what was once considered “cool.”
From butterfly clips to hip-hugging jeans, the early 2000s had a flavor of its own. But fast forward to today, and those same stars wouldn’t be caught dead in those outfits. It’s a reminder of how style evolves, sometimes fast, sometimes in full circles.
Harry Styles 2013: "Hiiiiii Mexicoooo"
Zac Efron 2012: "Hey Guys. Just Met One Of My Favorite New Actors - Rebel Wilson"
To dig deeper into this transformation, we chatted with Kayal, a fashion stylist based in Mumbai. Kayal has worked with some of Bollywood’s biggest names and knows firsthand how quickly trends come and go.
“Fashion evolves with time,” she said. “It’s not just about clothes, it’s a reflection of the times, the attitudes, and sometimes the rebellion of a generation.” According to her, the 2000s were expressive but a little wild compared to today’s more curated styles.
Timotheee Chalamet 2014: "Woke Up To This"
Lady Gaga 2013: "Just Dance Gonna Be Ok"
One look that dominated early 2000s wardrobes? Capri pants. “Capris were everywhere,” Kayal laughed. “They were often paired with spaghetti tops, studded belts, or layered tank tops. Juicy Couture tracksuits were also a huge deal. Velour was in, and so were logos—lots of them.” Back then, more was more, and subtlety wasn’t really part of the fashion vocabulary. Celebs were bold, flashy, and very Y2K.
Still, not everything from that era vanished. Some pieces have aged gracefully and even stood the test of time. “Take a great leather jacket or a clean white shirt,” Kayal noted. “They were loved then, and they’re loved now. Some items just work across decades because they adapt so easily. A classic trench, for instance, can be styled ten different ways depending on the trend.” These staples prove that a few things truly are timeless.
Shawn Mendes 2012
Serena Williams 2011: "Up Up And Away"
Sofia Vergara 2012
Of course, not everything needs to make a comeback. “Low-rise jeans, for example, I’m happy to leave those in the past,” Kayal grinned. “And those tiny shoulder bags? Cute, but wildly impractical. We romanticize them now, but they weren’t always fun to use. We’ve learned from our mistakes, and that’s part of growing in fashion too.” In many ways, the cringe factor is what makes old trends memorable.
Chris Pratt 2012
Cristiano Ronaldo 2013: "Enjoying The Vacations"
Over time, fashion has become more experimental and inclusive. Kayal explained that today’s celebrities are far more daring and individualistic. “There’s a lot more freedom in expression now,” she said.
“You’ll see androgynous styles, statement pieces, and sustainable choices all on the same red carpet. The pressure to follow a single trend has lessened, and personal style has taken the spotlight.” It’s not just about being fashionable anymore, it’s about being authentic.
Britney Spears 2013: "Say Good Morning To My New Baby People"
Shakira 2012: "Getting Ready For The Show, See You In A Bit"
Leighton Meester 2012: "Helloooo"
With cameras on them 24/7, celebrities today are constantly under style surveillance. “Even a run to the gym can turn into a fashion headline,” Kayal added. “Stylists are always one step ahead to make sure their clients are on-trend, but also comfortable and themselves.” Streetwear, airport looks, and paparazzi shots have become just as important as red carpet events. In fact, they’re often more talked about.
Anne Hathaway 2015: "Dear @givenchyofficial, Your Stunning Reinterpretation Of "The Hat" Is Both Revolutionary And Awe Inspiring. And So Roomy! I Shall Wear Mine With Pride"
Nina Dobrev 2013: "Flashback To Katherine And Damon Season 1"
Lana Del Rey 2015: "So Tired In The Studio"
Interestingly, a lot of Y2K fashion is making its way back into wardrobes, just with a modern spin. “It’s like fashion has a short memory,” Kayal said. “Cargo pants, platform sandals, and even baby tees are cool again, especially among Gen Z. But this time around, there’s more thought in how they’re styled. People are combining old-school with new-school in really creative ways.”
The Rock 2013: "Rock. You. Instagram. We're Open For Business"
David Dobrik 2013: "David Dobrik The Dog Rider"
Ian Somerhalder 2013: "Signing Signing. Valentine's Day One Week Away-Last Chance To Get A Signed Valentine's Day Card From Me"
Kayal noted that fashion in the early 2000s was more glam and playful, whereas today’s looks are edgier and more reflective. “Now it’s about making a statement or embracing minimalism. There’s a lot more intentionality in the way people dress.”
As she looked back, Kayal smiled. “It’s been more than 8 years since I started. I remember watching red carpet shows on TV and now I help people walk them. Watching these changes from the inside has been incredible.” Her biggest takeaway? “Pictures really do show you everything. You don’t realize how much has changed until you look back. That’s the beauty of style, it’s ever evolving.”
Vanessa Hudgens 2012: "Oh. Hello. Officially On Instagram"
Kevin Costner 2013: "Our First Instagram On Our New Page Has To Be A #tbt From Circa 2006 Jamming While Filming Mr Brooks"
Kendall Jenner 2015: "Baby's"
These throwback photos are a real reminder of just how much time has flown by and how different our favorite celebrities looked back in the day! Which of these posts gave you that warm, fuzzy, time-traveling feeling? Feeling inspired to scroll through some old celebrity Instas? Tell us your favorites in the comments below!
Jessica Alba 2012: "Nerd-Alert! W @pharrell N Hilary Swank"
Rihanna 2012: "Just Do It!! LOL"
Lily Collins 2015: "Mixing A Little Punk Into The End Of My Night Full Of Rock N'roll"
Hilary Duff 2012: "Meeeee. And My Hat"
Joe Jonas 2012: "Grocery Time With Kevin And Dani"
Olivia Wilde 2013: "Sweet Jesus This Was A Year Ago"
Rob Lowe 2012: "Gotta Get The Monkey Off My Back"
Dolly Parton 2015: "Well Hello Everybody. I Thought I Would Kick This Off With A Bang, So I Brought Some Friends To Help Out"
Gigi Hadid 2011: "V's 1st Bday"
Justin Bieber With Selena Gomez 2011: "Happy Bday Baby"
Kylie Jenner And Kendall Jenner 2012
Beyonce 2012
Kim Kardashian 2012: "BF Time"
Seth Rogen 2013: "I Thought My First Instagram Should Be Done At Instagram With The Inventor Of Instagram"
Sofia Richie Grainge 2013: "Aspen"
Chrissy Teigen 2012: "I'm Officially Instagramming"
Mariah Carey 2012: "Christmas 2011"
Steve Aoki 2012
Kevin Bacon 2013: "My Nephew Randomly Walking Down The Street And Someone Hands Him The Poe Mask From The Following"
Billie Eilish 2017
Eminem 2014: "Me With The One And Only @badgalriri At Rehearsals For The MTV Movie Awards"
Kaitlin Olson 2014: "He's Wearing My Mustache"
Katy Perry 2013: "Smurfin' Sunday With Og Hudson"
Ashley Graham 2012: "Love"
Janet Jackson 2015: "A Little Fun On The Way To Toronto. - Janet's Team"
Pierce Brosnan 2013: "Eden Roc"
Oprah 2012: "Me And Friends"
Gabrielle Union-Wade 2012: "Finally. Tis True. I've Joined Instagram. All The Others Are Fakes"
Amanda Seyfried 2011
Kevin Hart 2011: "I'm Getting Money"
Angela Bassett 2015: "Hey Everybody, You Good? My Glam Team Will Be So Happy To Know I Finally Have An Instagram Account"
Viola Davis 2015: "The Privilege Of A Lifetime Is Becoming Who You Are. Thank You For Making This Birthday The Best One Yet. Here's To More Life"
Drake 2011
Alec Baldwin 2013
Hailee Steinfeld 2012: "It's Not What You Think. Or Maybe It Is?"
Is it bad that the only people I admire in this whole line up is Obama and Dolly Parton? The others, just a blip in time
