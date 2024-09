A dog might be man’s best friend, but a cat is surely the internet’s. They’re so inseparable that they have their own Wikipedia page. In it, it’s written that cats are considered the “unofficial mascot of the internet.”

How did we end up with such a mascot? Well, since the beginning of human civilization, cats have been our buddies. It started out as a partnership of convenience and evolved into a mutual connection. Now, cats are the second most common pets, at least in the United States.