We've told you many wonderful stories with collections of historical photos from different times, or with photos of the cutest cats on the Internet. It's time to combine these two amazing things into one combo collection. So now, please meet The Cats of Yore!

This is probably the largest online collection of vintage photos and images of cats - at least, I haven’t come across more complete and so nostalgic collections. Nostalgic even more so because all the cats you’ll see in these photos have already gone into eternity, but the joy they once gave to their humans remains for many years and decades.

#1

Two vintage cats shown in morning and evening poses, highlighting the timeless charm of vintage cats in black and white.

Morning and evening, 1898. From The Angora Cat: How to Breed, Train, and Keep It. By Robert Kent James, 1898. From the Library of Congress.

    #2

    Two vintage cats sitting side by side in a black and white photo from the early 1900s, showcasing cute vintage cats.

    Little boys. 💕 Postcard from my collection, unsent, 1902.

    #3

    Fluffy vintage cat sitting inside a bathroom sink surrounded by retro decor and orange bathroom accessories.

    I’m in ur sink, questioning ur decor choices. Photo from my collection, ca. 1960s.

    Molly Hodgdon lives in Chittenden County, Vermont, with her two cats, Fergus and Francie, and since 2021, she has started an online archive of photos and images of cats that once, many years ago, walked our earth. As of today, the Instagram account she rules has over 1.5K photos and almost 100K followers.

    The woman has been collecting her archive for years, and today, she continues to delight netizens with purrfect historical materials depicting our fluffy friends from the past times. So now, Bored Panda suggests you to look at five dozen of the best photos from this incredible collection.
    #4

    Vintage cat wearing a large dark bow, sitting and looking to the side in a sepia-toned classic portrait photograph.

    Very fancy potato postcard from my collection, date unknown.

    #5

    Vintage cat with fluffy white fur and a bow around its neck, showcasing the charm of vintage cats from past centuries.

    His Majesty. Postcard from my collection, mailed 1907.

    #6

    Vintage cats shown with an elderly man outdoors, highlighting the timeless charm of cats from centuries past.

    Beautiful scene in Scotland. By Mary Ethel Muir Donaldson, ca. 1920s.

    It’s not known who was the first person to draw a cat, but it was definitely someone from prehistoric times because cats have been living next to us for several millennia. At first, it was a purely utilitarian necessity—cats rid our homes of mice and rats—and then people simply realized that furry friends are also the best cure for loneliness—well, okay, the best—on par with doggos.
    #7

    Two vintage cats sitting side by side on a textured surface, showcasing old-fashioned feline cuteness in black and white.

    This meeting of the High Council of Tater Tots has been brought to order. Undated, from the Upplandsmuseet in Uppsala, Sweden

    #8

    Vintage cat lying beside torn toilet paper on carpet in a cozy room, showcasing playful and mischievous cat behavior.

    Proud. 🏆 Photo from my collection, ca. 1970s

    #9

    Woman in vintage attire holding up a vintage cat by its front paws outdoors in a bare forest setting.

    Mother, no. Photo from my collection, no date or other info.

    So even in ancient times, on the frescoes and wall bas-reliefs of Ancient Egypt, you can already find some cats. Moreover, the Egyptians worshiped small animals as gods and gave them a sacred status. It’s not for nothing that one of the goddesses of the ancient Egyptian pantheon, named Bast, had the head of a cat!

    Well, today our worship of cats is not as frantic as it was a couple of thousand years ago, but we still try to capture our beloved friends in photos or drawings. And then - years pass, the past is covered with the dust of time - and the photos find a second life in the collection of Molly Hodgdon…

    #10

    Vintage cat sitting beside a small decorated pine tree, showcasing classic feline charm and cuteness from past centuries.

    “Mary, posed by a small Christmas tree.” Ca. 1935. Photo by Ephraim Burt Trimpey. From the Wisconsin Historical Society.

    #11

    Vintage cats near a decorated Christmas tree with wrapped presents in a cozy indoor setting.

    Christmas explosion with two cats. Photo from my collection, 1972.

    #12

    Vintage fluffy cat sitting on patterned fabric, showcasing classic feline charm and historic cuteness.

    A Beauty, 1901. 🍐 From the Auckland Libraries, accessed thanks to the DigitalNZ project.

    The collector herself says that her love for cats goes back to her earliest childhood. "Cats are not just a social media gimmick for me; I have a deep love for them going back to my earliest memories,” Molly Hodgdon writes on her page at Givebutter. “My collection of vintage cat photos was inspired by my affection for these amazing animals and my fascination with humankind's shared history with them.”

    By the way, both of the woman's cats, according to her own words, are HIV+, so the lady spends a lot of time maintaining their health. And the cats, in turn, try to repay the kindness in full with their own warmth and love.
    #13

    Vintage cat playfully interacting with an old-fashioned telephone in a nostalgic black and white photo.

    Before the internet kittens had to call everyone individually to explain how small and cute they were. Unknown photographer, ca. 1920 - 1935. From the online collection of the Powerhouse Museum - a collective of museums in Sydney, Australia.

    #14

    Black and white photo of a vintage cat sitting on a wooden table next to a mirror and decorative items.

    “Toodles the cat celebrated his 18th birthday on St. Patrick’s Day in 1940. A stout 19 pounds, he is deaf and beginning to lose his teeth. Toodles is set in his ways and doesn’t like his daily routine interrupted, especially… his afternoon nap.” 1940. From the Tacoma Public Library online digital collections.

    #15

    Man with a beard holding a vintage cat kitten and a ship in a bottle, showcasing a nostalgic moment with vintage cats.

    Showing bottle ships to kittens is a top tier hobby. Photo of Jakob Olaussen by Kjell Søgård, 1967. From the Norwegian Forestry Museum in Elverum, Norwa

    The Molly Hodgdon’s collection contains thousands of photographs and images, from the middle of the last century to completely hoary antiquities - for example, Victorian postcards with cute kitties. Just a visual confirmation of the fact that no matter how humanity changes over time, there are things that remain unchanged. So love for cats is definitely one of these things.
    #16

    Vintage cats of different sizes sitting indoors near an owl on a wooden floor with a rug in a black and white photo.

    Three cats. Three of them. All cats. Photo by Hilding Mickelsson, undated. From the Hälsingland Museum in Hudiksvall, Sweden

    #17

    Woman in vintage clothing holding a black and white cat amid rubble in a historic black and white photo of vintage cats.

    “Miss Iris Davis… spends a great deal of time recovering cats with the aid of a “lassoo” from the debris of bombed house. So far she has rescued six hundred of these feline strays, 8 November 1940.“ From the Imperial War Museums' online photograph collection

    #18

    Vintage cats painting showing a mother cat with her kitten resting peacefully on a soft surface.

    Sleepy heap. Painting by Henriette Ronner-Knip, 1903. Sold by Bonhams auction house in 2011.

    We’re almost sure that you’ll enjoy looking at these photographs, literally breathing joy and peace. After all, when you hold a cat in your arms, or they sleep peacefully on your lap, you, a priori, cannot experience any feelings other than joy and peace.

    So, please sit back, grab your cat (if you're lucky enough to have one at home), and take a trip down memory lane, illustrated by some of the most amazing cats that have ever existed!
    #19

    Vintage white cat with a dark tail walking through a field of tall grass and yellow flowers in a nostalgic setting

    Here is an angel of summer coming to give you hope in this freezing month! 🌼 Photo from my collection, ca. 1970s.

    #20

    Vintage cats photo showing a smiling woman holding a cat above her head in an old-fashioned black and white style.

    Dancer Lisan Kay worshipping her cat. 1942. From the Jerome Robbins Dance Division of the New York Public Library Digital Collections.

    #21

    Vintage cat lying on its back showing soft paws, highlighting the charm of vintage cats from past centuries.

    Superb mixed bean salad. 🫘 Photo from a book in my collection: The Book of Kittens, edited by Brant House, 1951.

    #22

    Black vintage cat playfully biting and clawing at a person's arm while lying on a carpeted floor.

    Proposal for Sistine Chapel redesign. Photo from my collection, no date/info.

    #23

    Vintage cat sitting in sunlight by a window, showcasing the timeless cuteness of cats from past centuries.

    This is a photo from a sweet and funny book called The Silent Miaow by Paul Gallico with photos by Suzanne Szasz. It’s a cute manual that teaches stray cats how to train humans and get them to let you move in and take over. 1964.

    #24

    Vintage cats dressed in clothes lounging on a red staircase with illustrated shrimp for a vintage cats collection.

    Illustration from Orlando (The Marmalade Cat): A Seaside Holiday. Written and illustrated by Kathleen Hale, 1952. The family was so hot and bored they didn’t even want their shrimps! 🦐

    #25

    Two women in vintage clothing smiling, one holding a cat, showcasing vintage cats in an old photograph.

    Two cool ladies (roommates??) and a small pal. Photo from my collection, ca. 1930s.

    #26

    Vintage black cat perched on a cherry tree branch surrounded by blossoms, showcasing classic vintage cat artwork.

    Cat in Cherry Tree. Wood engraving print by Eileen Mayo, 1947. From the Art Gallery of New South Wales.

    #27

    Vintage black and white photo of a cat sitting next to an old metal kettle, showcasing vintage cats charm.

    Warming the beans. 🥰 Photo from my collection, ca. 1950s.

    #28

    Vintage cats featured in a nostalgic scene with a child holding an orange cat by a decorated Christmas tree.

    A Beauty, 1901. 🍐 From the Auckland Libraries, accessed thanks to the DigitalNZ project.

    #29

    Young child sitting outside holding a vintage black cat, showcasing the timeless cuteness of cats from the past.

    Boy with cat. Photo taken in Natal, South Africa by Constance Stuart Larrabee, 1949. From the Smithsonian online virtual archives

    #30

    Vintage black and white photo of a cute cat with distinct fur patterns, showcasing vintage cats charm and appeal.

    This photo says “Edna Wilke” on the back and I hope that was the name of the kitten. Photo from my collection, ca. 1950s.

    #31

    Vintage cat sitting outside near a stone wall with comic-style text bubble saying why dont you write.

    A greeting for negligent penpals and procrastinating authors. Postcard from my collection, 1911.

    #32

    Vintage cats resting outdoors among plants, showcasing their timeless charm and classic feline beauty.

    Noir goddess. Photo from my collection, no date/info

    #33

    Vintage cat sitting on a textured surface, showcasing the timeless cuteness of cats from centuries past.

    Just a little guy. Photo from my collection, no date/info.

    #34

    Vintage cat lying on a textured surface, showcasing classic feline charm from centuries past in a sepia-toned image.

    Portrait of a beloved loaf. Photo by John Holyland, ca. 1865 - 1880. From the Maryland Center for History and Culture.

    #35

    Two vintage cats drawn in simple black lines with stripes, showcasing classic feline shapes and poses.

    Two cats, by Walter Inglis Anderson ca. 1940. From the Walter Anderson Museum of Art Permanent Collection.

    #36

    Vintage illustration of a black cat resting peacefully with soft orange and black strokes in a classic style.

    Snug. ☺️ From April’s Kittens, written and illustrated by Clare Turlay Newberry. 1940.

    #37

    Vintage cat illustration holding a Vote for Shes sign, showcasing vintage cats and their charm from past centuries.

    So, attacking "cat ladies" as a way of disenfranchising women is not exactly a new tactic in the United States. Women were frequently portrayed mockingly as cats and man-hating cat ladies in anti-suffrage propaganda over a century ago. Some of these portrayals might seem flattering to us today, but at the time representing women as cats was intended to infantilize and demean them as being silly creatures incapable of serious political discourse. Here are just a few of innumerable examples. (I know people are going to ask if the first one is by Louis Wain - it's not. It was by William Henry Ellam.) Edited to add: The "I'm a Suffer Yet" is a joke referring to suffragettes being beaten and detained by police. This is according to various sociologist's and historian's essays I have read on the subject.

    #38

    Vintage cats illustration with two hand-drawn cats under the text We hope you like us, showcasing vintage cat art style.

    From The Adventures of Nip and Tuck: Just Cats. Written by Elizabeth Francis and illustrated by Barbara Roe Hicklin, 1959

    #39

    Vintage illustration of a black cat stirring a pot over a fire, showcasing the charm of vintage cats.

    Illustration from Two Too Many by Nora Unwin, 1962.

    #40

    Vintage cat painting with a tabby cat resting on a dimly lit floor, showcasing classic feline cuteness in centuries past.

    A very pleasant loaf. 🍞 Oil painting by Abraham Cooper, 1817. From the online collections of the Ashmolean Museum

    #41

    Vintage cats resting on a train seat with a woman in a blue uniform gently covering one cat with a blanket.

    Vintage art for a Chesapeake & Ohio Rail Road calendar by Charles Bracker! So sweet. The sleeping kitty is "Chessie", one of the most successful cat advertising mascots of the 20th century. This was sold by Ripley Auctions of Indianapolis in 2009.

    #42

    Vintage cat watching a group of fish on a table, capturing classic charm and curiosity from past centuries.

    Goblin mode activated. By a follower of Sebastian Stoskopff, ca. 17th century. Sold by Christie's auction house in 2005.

    #43

    Sleeping vintage cat curled up on a textured surface, showcasing classic artistic style and timeless feline charm.

    White Cat by Sal Meijer (1877-1965).

    #44

    Vintage cats illustration showing a striped cat wearing a collar and bell, sitting and looking at a bowl.

    From The Picture Poetry Book by Gertrude Parthenon McBrown, illustrated by Loïs Mailou Jones. 1935. The whole book is scanned and available online via the New York Public Library's Digital Collections!

    #45

    Vintage cats illustration with a woman holding leashes attached to six cats dressed in bows and costumes.

    Time to get FANCY. From the Peace Institute's 1904 yearbook, via the Abecedarian website, oneletterwords.com.

    #46

    Vintage cat lounging on a floral-patterned couch, showcasing the timeless charm of vintage cats in classic style.

    This is really marvelous tabby coat appreciation. 💕 Watercolor by Norbertine Bresslern-Roth, 1920.

    #47

    Vintage cat held gently in arms, showcasing the timeless cuteness of cats from decades past in a black and white photo.

    Bum! ❤️ Photo from my collection, 1936.

    #48

    Vintage cat painting of a striped feline stretching on snow with autumn leaves in the background, showcasing vintage cats charm.

    Lost Chance. Painting by Charles Burton Barber, 1881.

    #49

    Vintage cat sitting beside a young boy dressed as a cowboy holding a rope, showcasing vintage cats charm and cuteness.

    Lil meowboy. Photo from my collection ca. 1950s.

    #50

    Vintage cats painting showing a close-up of a cat's face with detailed eyes in muted sepia tones.

    Cat. Painting by Gwen John, ca. 1904 - 1908. From the online collection of the Tate Collective

