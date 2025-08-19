ADVERTISEMENT

We've told you many wonderful stories with collections of historical photos from different times, or with photos of the cutest cats on the Internet. It's time to combine these two amazing things into one combo collection. So now, please meet The Cats of Yore!

This is probably the largest online collection of vintage photos and images of cats - at least, I haven’t come across more complete and so nostalgic collections. Nostalgic even more so because all the cats you’ll see in these photos have already gone into eternity, but the joy they once gave to their humans remains for many years and decades.

More info: Instagram