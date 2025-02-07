ADVERTISEMENT

If you have a cat, you probably have millions of photos of your baby on your camera roll. However, countless photogenic cats roam city streets without ever being photographed. To record their presence, Marcel Heijnen focuses his camera exclusively on these street beauties and shares the moments he captures on his Instagram account, @chinesewhiskers .

Though Marcel primarily photographs the cats of Hong Kong, he has also documented the cats of Istanbul in a separate project. His photos beautifully capture how cats have adapted to urban life and how deeply intertwined they have become with human culture.

More info: Instagram | marcelheijnen.com