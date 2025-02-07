ADVERTISEMENT

If you have a cat, you probably have millions of photos of your baby on your camera roll. However, countless photogenic cats roam city streets without ever being photographed. To record their presence, Marcel Heijnen focuses his camera exclusively on these street beauties and shares the moments he captures on his Instagram account, @chinesewhiskers.

Though Marcel primarily photographs the cats of Hong Kong, he has also documented the cats of Istanbul in a separate project. His photos beautifully capture how cats have adapted to urban life and how deeply intertwined they have become with human culture.

More info: Instagram | marcelheijnen.com

#1

Cat in a vibrant city shop window surrounded by colorful traditional decorations and lanterns.

chinesewhiskers Report

    #2

    Cat sitting on cardboard boxes in an urban setting, captured by Marcel Heijnen.

    chinesewhiskers Report

    #3

    Gray cat sitting on ornate urban pavement, showcasing the beauty of cats in cities.

    chinesewhiskers Report

    #4

    Elderly woman with a cat in a cozy urban shop setting, surrounded by ceramic bowls and pots.

    chinesewhiskers Report

    #5

    Cat sitting beside pillows with animal prints near books and rugs in an urban setting.

    chinesewhiskers Report

    #6

    Cat sitting on a metal canister in a city shop, surrounded by tea tins and pottery.

    chinesewhiskers Report

    #7

    Cat sitting on a counter in an office with people working, captured by Marcel Heijnen.

    chinesewhiskers Report

    #8

    People working in a room while a cat sits by a wooden door, captured in a city scene by Marcel Heijnen.

    chinesewhiskers Report

    #9

    Person in a bookstore petting a cat on a shelf with many books in a city setting.

    chinesewhiskers Report

    #10

    Cat lounging on a counter in a city shop, surrounded by jars, with a blurred worker in the background.

    chinesewhiskers Report

    #11

    Black cat on a scooter seat in an urban setting, captured in a city environment.

    chinesewhiskers Report

    #12

    Cat in a city shop surrounded by jars and a lucky cat figurine, captured by Marcel Heijnen.

    chinesewhiskers Report

    #13

    Cat sitting in a cozy shop in a city with an elderly shopkeeper, surrounded by various goods and jars.

    chinesewhiskers Report

    #14

    Urban cats in a city scene, captured by Marcel Heijnen, with a grey wall and drying rack in the background.

    chinesewhiskers Report

    #15

    Cat nestled in a shop desk in the city, alongside an elderly man and vintage electronics, capturing urban charm.

    chinesewhiskers Report

    #16

    City cats lounging on a cardboard box, one cleaning the other, captured in a cozy urban setting.

    chinesewhiskers Report

    #17

    Gray cat with bright eyes sitting on a weathered wooden table in a cozy urban setting.

    chinesewhiskers Report

    #18

    City cat in a warehouse sitting on boxes, captured by Marcel Heijnen.

    chinesewhiskers Report

    #19

    Man crouching beside a cat in a city alley, with boxes and dim lighting in the background.

    chinesewhiskers Report

    #20

    City cat lounging on a patterned vintage chair, captured in a serene moment by Marcel Heijnen.

    chinesewhiskers Report

    #21

    Wall graffiti of cat faces above a real cat sitting on the ground in a city setting.

    chinesewhiskers Report

    #22

    Cat standing at the entrance of a city shop with colorful signs and goods displayed around.

    chinesewhiskers Report

    #23

    Cat with fluffy fur standing on a paved street, captured by Marcel Heijnen.

    chinesewhiskers Report

    #24

    City cat standing on a cardboard box in an urban setting, surrounded by barrels and rustic décor.

    chinesewhiskers Report

    #25

    Cat sitting among market goods, captured by Marcel Heijnen in an urban setting.

    chinesewhiskers Report

    #26

    Boy playing near gas cylinders with a cat exploring the area in a city setting.

    chinesewhiskers Report

    #27

    Street cat standing by a cart wheel, captured in a city scene by Marcel Heijnen.

    chinesewhiskers Report

    #28

    City cat with striking eyes sits on patterned pavement, photographed by Marcel Heijnen.

    chinesewhiskers Report

    #29

    Cat on textured floor in a city, captured by Marcel Heijnen.

    chinesewhiskers Report

    #30

    Cat lounging on a shop scale with colorful drawings in the background, illustrating urban feline life.

    chinesewhiskers Report

    #31

    Woman in a red hoodie packing herbs in a shop with a white cat resting nearby. Cats in cities theme.

    chinesewhiskers Report

    #32

    City cat with blue eyes sitting on a cardboard box, surrounded by blurred urban store background.

    chinesewhiskers Report

    #33

    City cat sitting on a stone ledge with red stools in the background, captured by Marcel Heijnen.

    chinesewhiskers Report

    #34

    City cat sitting on a package in an urban warehouse setting.

    chinesewhiskers Report

    #35

    Cat perched on a high shelf in an urban setting, surrounded by boxes, captured by Marcel Heijnen.

    chinesewhiskers Report

    #36

    Cat sitting by a window in a city, captured by Marcel Heijnen, with colorful reflections creating a cozy urban atmosphere.

    chinesewhiskers Report

    #37

    A cat sits on colorful city tiles, showcasing a charming urban moment captured by Marcel Heijnen.

    chinesewhiskers Report

    #38

    Gray cat peering from behind a Christmas tree outside a flower shop in a city, captured by Marcel Heijnen.

    chinesewhiskers Report

    #39

    Three men eating near a store, with a cat in the city sitting beside them, captured by Marcel Heijnen.

    chinesewhiskers Report

    #40

    Fluffy gray cat sitting on a wooden table in front of a shelf, capturing an urban moment in the city.

    chinesewhiskers Report

    #41

    Indoor city scene with a man working beside blue buckets; urban life captured by Marcel Heijnen.

    chinesewhiskers Report

    #42

    Cats cuddling on packaged goods in a city shop, captured by Marcel Heijnen.

    chinesewhiskers Report

    #43

    Tortoiseshell kitten sitting on sandy ground, eyes wide open, in a city captured by Marcel Heijnen.

    chinesewhiskers Report

    #44

    Woman and child sit on steps next to a cat in a city scene, captured by Marcel Heijnen.

    chinesewhiskers Report

    #45

    Urban cat sitting on a metal container in a shop, surrounded by colorful boxes.

    chinesewhiskers Report

