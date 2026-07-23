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They move quietly, pounce fast and always seem to be plotting something. Cats operate on a level we humans may never truly understand. And if you've ever suspected they're silently scheming to take over the world, you might just be right.

More and more people are reporting that they've caught cats in the act, suspiciously grouped together, and seemingly holding some very important meetings. It would appear that the cat council is in session across the globe. Tiny paws are locked in heated debates over policies, budgets, laws, and most importantly, snacks.

Worried and amused human beings have been gathering evidence of these get togethers, and filing them away in a dedicated online space. Council of Cats has thousands of members documenting groups of cats taking over the world. It's a gallery of cute and oddly concerning images of kitties who are clearly up to no good. Here are some of the best...