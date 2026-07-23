ADVERTISEMENT

They move quietly, pounce fast and always seem to be plotting something. Cats operate on a level we humans may never truly understand. And if you've ever suspected they're silently scheming to take over the world, you might just be right.

More and more people are reporting that they've caught cats in the act, suspiciously grouped together, and seemingly holding some very important meetings. It would appear that the cat council is in session across the globe. Tiny paws are locked in heated debates over policies, budgets, laws, and most importantly, snacks.

Worried and amused human beings have been gathering evidence of these get togethers, and filing them away in a dedicated online space. Council of Cats has thousands of members documenting groups of cats taking over the world. It's a gallery of cute and oddly concerning images of kitties who are clearly up to no good. Here are some of the best...

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Council Of Dust Will Hear Your Case

Three adorable cats perched on a light fixture, caught planning their next move.

Forsaken-Sprinkles48 Report

8points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    You Have Disturbed The Head Of The Council. Explain Yourself

    Hilariously adorable cats with kittens caught planning their next move, snuggling together.

    Wonderful-Cap8002 Report

    8points
    POST
    #3

    Buddies

    Three adorable cats on a cat tree, looking majestic and planning their next move.

    AutomaticSoftware641 Report

    7points
    POST

    Cats are known to be solitary creatures, preferring to hunt solo and conduct their business alone. According to the International Cat Care site, a cat’s territory includes a core area (or den) where they feel safe enough to sleep, eat, play, and potentially enjoy social interaction.

    They'll often defend their territory and fight off (or chase away) other cat intruders. Cats will leave the safety of their dens to hunt or roam in surrounding areas. And as many a cat owner may have experienced, they might bring their prey home as a little gift for their master.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    I Think The Council Likes Their New Cat Tree

    Two hilariously adorable cats cuddling in a soft bed, planning their next move. They are sleeping soundly.

    2kMase Report

    7points
    POST
    #5

    My Rescue Void Smuggled In Some Void Beans And I Had To Keep The Family Together

    Four adorable black cats with bright yellow eyes, caught planning their next move on a gray chair.

    No-Lack6942 Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Caption This

    Five hilariously adorable cats standing on their hind legs, looking out a window, caught planning their next move.

    SinglSrvngFrnd Report

    7points
    POST

    "In the wild, cats may have territories that overlap, with ‘neutral areas’ where they can greet and interact with each other," notes the site. "If an unfamiliar cat enters another cat’s territory, this may provoke behavioural responses aimed at deterring the cat and driving them away - starting with staring, hissing, and growling, and if that doesn’t work, chasing them and possibly a short, noisy, violent attack."

    ADVERTISEMENT

    But even though they're known to be solitary creatures, cats are very capable of living in groups. And many do...
    #7

    The Council Doesn't Believe In Privacy

    Hilariously adorable cats peeking through a slightly ajar wooden door, caught planning their next move.

    BearClowder Report

    7points
    POST
    #8

    The Council Is Taking Squirrel Duty Very Seriously This Morning

    Three adorable cats at the door, caught planning their next move.

    Greg-BradyisGod Report

    6points
    POST
    #9

    The Council Has Had An Exhausting Day And Needs A Nap

    A group of hilariously adorable cats on a bed, seemingly planning their next move in their sleep.

    madcats323 Report

    6points
    POST
    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    12 cats in one household may be too many even for my wildest dreams. But if I could afford the space and the food/vet bills, I'd happily have 4-6!

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to Phyllis Meyer, a certified Veterinary Technician in Colorado and cat behavior expert, free-roaming cats tend to form groups called colonies - especially if there's lots of food around. These colonies are led by females, with a mother, her sisters, and daughters taking care of the young. They'll nurse each others’ kittens and even help each other give birth.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Male kittens are driven off by their mothers at maturity to avoid inbreeding," reveals Meyer. "They can become solitary hunters like their wildcat ancestors or become attached to an unrelated colony if accepted by the females."
    #10

    The Council Is On Bird Watching Duty

    Three adorable cats are caught planning their next move, grooming each other closely on a comfy surface.

    letmechooseanamepliz Report

    6points
    POST
    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Two of them don't seem very focused on bird-watching!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #11

    The Council Requests Dinner

    Three adorable cats on a cat tree and furniture, looking alert and planning their next move.

    valhope Report

    6points
    POST
    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    *Demands. They demand dinner.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #12

    The Council Of Cats Will Judge Your Action For Today

    Three adorable cats with black and white fur are caught planning their next move from atop a cabinet.

    Specialist_Serve6661 Report

    6points
    POST

    International Cat Care's experts note that even though feral cats form groups, they still hunt alone and don’t rely on each other for survival. In other words, they aren't considered ‘pack’ animals.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    When it comes to having multiple pet cats in one home, Meyer says there are a few steps you can take to help avoid fighting and conflict. The first is to identify the social groups of cats. In other words, the ones that prefer to stay together.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    These cats typically sleep snuggled together, groom each other, rub against each other and “play fight.” They are usually comfortable sharing resources like food, water, litter boxes, sleeping and resting places. 
    #13

    The Council Will See You Now

    A council of hilariously adorable cats, some black, some striped, are caught planning their next move outdoors on a paved area.

    sophie_in_digital Report

    6points
    POST
    #14

    Emergency Session Called For The Small Council

    Seven hilariously adorable cats, mostly white with some spots, caught planning their next move in a cozy spot.

    Wonderful-Cap8002 Report

    6points
    POST
    #15

    The Council Before Taxes vs. After Taxes

    Two side-by-side images showing three adorable cats as kittens and then grown, all fluffy, looking at the camera, planning their next move.

    Wonderful-Cap8002 Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Once the social groups in the house are identified, it important for the cat owner to monitor how the cats are getting along and intervene, if necessary, to prevent conflict," Meyer cautions. "A cat fight can result in injuries to the fighting cats and the humans who try and manage the fight."

    The expert adds that aggression does not need to cause physical injury. Sometimes psychological stress over limited resources can cause illness and behaviors like house-soiling.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    The Council Welcomes You

    Hilariously adorable cats caught planning their next move, looking up in a crowded room.

    rimeduinfox Report

    6points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    The Council Is Resting

    Many hilariously adorable cats sunbathing and resting on a staircase, caught planning their next move.

    eeeeeeeeeeeeew1 Report

    6points
    POST
    #18

    The Council Waiting Patiently For Their Turkey Day Dinner On Their Heated Blanket

    Two hilarious cats on a couch, caught planning their next move.

    ProudnotLoud Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    You might think chasing, running away, howling and hissing are the main warning signs to look out for in multi-cat households. But Meyer says there are also more subtle, seemingly harmless 'red flags' such as staring and blocking doorways.

    "If you see one of your cats fixing an unblinking stare on another, take note of the circumstances and see what happens if you intervene," advises the expert. "For example, if one cat is staring at another cat and is sitting in a doorway, she may be blocking the other from resources through that doorway."
    #19

    Thou Art Weighed In The Balances, And Art Found Wanti- Ooh A Gnat

    Three hilariously adorable cats sitting together, caught planning their next move.

    glorpgloop Report

    5points
    POST
    #20

    I Think I Interrupted Them

    Three adorable cats piled onto a cat tree by a window, caught planning their next move.

    braykables Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Regional Managers Council

    A group of adorable cats scattered across a street in a village, caught planning their next move.

    gvsb123 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Meyer suggests interrupting the stare by opening the door wider, throwing a treat away from the doorway, or redirecting the “door-blocker” with a toy. This should give the other cat an opportunity to get through the doorway. After this, you should keep an eye on how the cats get along so that you can take further steps to avoid conflict.

    The expert warns that you shouldn't physically handle or pick up the cats if you spot them staring. That's because they may be angrier than they appear and things could escalate fast.
    #22

    All Holiday Decor Must Be Approved By The Council

    Three adorable cats playing in and around a festive green wreath, caught planning their next move.

    Realistic_Nobody_598 Report

    5points
    POST
    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And eaten by the council, if you aren't careful.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #23

    The Council Has Approved My New Bed Sheets

    Four adorable cats are caught planning their next move, scattered across a floral patterned bed.

    solemnisland Report

    5points
    POST
    #24

    "Maybe Hooman Will Let Us Outside Today?"

    Three black cats are hilariously caught planning their next move, perched on a window shelf and cat tree.

    CatDaddyWhisper Report

    5points
    POST
    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Love that the hooman installed shelf perches under the windows for them!

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    International Cat Care's experts say you should always make sure there are enough resources (food and water bowls, litter trays, scratching posts, beds etc) for each cat in a multi-cat home. "Plus at least one extra," they add, "spaced out around the house so there’s no competition for resources."

    The note that it’s also important that each cat has a space where they can be alone and avoid other cats, should they choose to do so.
    #25

    The Council Approves Of The New Recliner

    Three adorable cats are caught planning their next move while napping together on a cozy gray recliner.

    jghartz234 Report

    5points
    POST
    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "This new elevated bed was for us, right?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #26

    The Council Awaits Your Important Update

    Three fluffy, adorable cats, two orange and one white, are caught planning their next move on a countertop.

    windy4355 Report

    5points
    POST
    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Especially if the important update involves food.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #27

    The Council Wants A Word With You

    A council of four hilariously adorable cats on a wooden staircase are caught planning their next move, looking up intently.

    patata66 Report

    5points
    POST
    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    About your extended warrenty. And dinner.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to Meyer, it's okay to have one litter box for social group of cats. But make sure those outside of the group have their own box. She suggests always feeding cats individually and out of sight of each other, as well as setting aside daily play time for each cat.

    "One of the keys to harmony in the multi-cat home is to provide multiple resources and spread them throughout the house," Meyer explains. "The goal is to ensure that all cats have access to litter boxes, food and water without having to compete with another cat."

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    The Smol Council Has Declared You The Parent

    Three hilariously adorable cats, two black and white, one orange and white, are caught planning their next move indoors by a window.

    RanZario Report

    5points
    POST
    #29

    Possible Coup D'état

    A council of six cats, a mix of black and white and grey and white, standing in a line on a kitchen counter.

    Substantial-Luck-953 Report

    5points
    POST
    #30

    The Council Has Demands

    Three adorable cats around a desk, one yawning dramatically, as if in a council meeting.

    Kodama24 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    The Council Has Been Summoned By A Single Shake Of The Treat Bag

    Three adorable cats, including a black cat, an orange cat, and a Siamese cat, caught planning their next move.

    beautifulcabbage Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    Saturday Council Meeting

    Hilariously adorable cats planning their next move: one on a patterned chair, one on the floor, and a black cat standing.

    nine_of_cups Report

    5points
    POST
    #33

    Debating Wheter I'm Allowed On The Bed

    Numerous hilariously adorable cats gathered on a bed, caught planning their next move in a cozy room.

    haytorr Report

    5points
    POST
    #34

    The Councils Of Greece

    A group of hilariously adorable cats, some sleeping, some awake, caught planning their next move outdoors.

    Lenaiscool__ Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    The Council Demands Wet Food Immediately. Non-Compliance Will Be Meet With Severe Sancions!

    Three adorable cats with striking eyes caught planning their next move on a wooden floor.

    coffeemilkedcat Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    Be Careful: They Are Taking Care Of Me!

    A person lying on a bed surrounded by multiple hilariously adorable cats, caught planning their next move.

    bellahellobloom Report

    5points
    POST
    #37

    The House's Supreme Court

    Several hilariously adorable cats positioned on shelves and furniture around a room, caught planning their next move.

    kaburelax Report

    5points
    POST
    #38

    Kitty Pyramid 😂

    Three adorable cats snuggled on a bed, caught planning their next move.

    michymichy02 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    The Council Doesn’t Approve A Closed Door

    Three adorable cats in a hallway, caught planning their next move.

    yiji21 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    I Disturbed The Council's Meeting By The Water Cooler

    Two adorable cats sitting next to a water fountain, caught planning their next move.

    Koffievos Report

    4points
    POST
    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You disturbed the rumor mill.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #41

    The Council At Work Summoning Demons To The Living Room

    Three adorable cats relaxing on a patterned rug, caught planning their next move.

    OhEmGeeRachael Report

    4points
    POST
    #42

    Partial Council Meeting Today

    Multiple adorable cats on a bed, gathered together and planning their next move.

    madcats323 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    The Council Desires Its Chick Fil A

    Two hilariously adorable cats at a table, caught planning their next move for the food.

    LazyCondition0 Report

    4points
    POST
    gingersnapiniowa avatar
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    THEY'RE STARVING! FOR THE LOVE OF GOD FEED THEM!!!

    2
    2points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #44

    The Council Has Decided To Bang Their Heads And Sleep

    Two adorable cats snuggled up under a blanket, planning their next move.

    Agitated_Emu_4583 Report

    4points
    POST
    #45

    New Tree Courtesy Of My Amazing Sister

    Several adorable cats on a cat tree, caught planning their next move.

    Competitive-Eye9506 Report

    4points
    POST
    #46

    The Council Rests Its Case Your Highness

    Three adorable cats lying on a rug, caught planning their next move.

    MoonlitOracles Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    Um, I Did Not Approve Of Being The Site Of The Latest Council Nap Session

    Hilariously adorable cats resting on a blanket, caught planning their next move.

    ProudnotLoud Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #48

    The Council On A Snow Day

    Four adorable cats are hilariously caught planning their next move, spread out across a striped bed.

    Nousernamesleft81 Report

    4points
    POST
    #49

    Emerging Band: Beanie And The Voids

    Three adorable cats, two black and one calico, sitting on a table, planning their next move.

    Sad_Prompt_962 Report

    4points
    POST
    #50

    I Want To Get Rid Of This Old Crate Bed But The Council Likes It Too Much

    Three adorable black cats resting in a cat bed, caught planning their next move.

    AbbyTheConqueror Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    Bed Warmers

    Multiple adorable cats lounging on a bed, possibly planning their next move.

    BeGladYouDidIBet Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #52

    The Council Is Sleeping

    Three adorable cats relaxing on a bed, planning their next move.

    woodpeckers8787 Report

    4points
    POST
    #53

    It’s One Min Past Feeding Time

    Three hilariously adorable cats sitting on a coffee table, planning their next move. Two black cats and one tabby.

    3_Cat_Day Report

    4points
    POST
    #54

    The Council Has Unanimously Ruled: The White Stuff Outside Is Too Cold And The Sun Inside Is Just Right

    Three hilariously adorable cats basking in sunlight by a window, planning their next move. Winter scene outside.

    Charivari8 Report

    4points
    POST
    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is heaven. A beautiful window seat, full of beautiful cats, in a beautiful house.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    The Council Would Like A Word With You

    Three hilariously adorable cats resting on a blanket, planning their next move. One cat looks directly at the camera.

    nine_of_cups Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #56

    The Council Has Decided It's Too Darn Cold

    Hilariously adorable cats sleeping on a bed, planning their next move. Many cats napping comfortably.

    fivepointyends Report

    4points
    POST
    #57

    The Beasts Will Judge Your Fate

    Three adorable cats, two striped and one calico, are caught planning their next move on a blue sofa.

    SpiritualAmoeba049 Report

    4points
    POST
    #58

    The Council Has Taken The Dog In For Questioning

    A gathering of adorable cats, including a Border Collie, caught planning their next move in a living room.

    Jektom Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    There’s Coffee Cookies That Jan Made In The Back

    A hilariously adorable group of cats, including an orange tabby and several striped cats, caught planning their next move on a sofa.

    SingTheDamnSong Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #60

    Should We Allow Dogs To Join Our Council?

    Two hilariously adorable cats sitting by a glass door, looking at a dog outside, caught planning their next move.

    SpookyTheCat96 Report

    4points
    POST
    #61

    The Council Approves Of The Electric Blanket

    A group of adorable cats gathered on a bed, caught planning their next move.

    lousuewho2 Report

    3points
    POST
    #62

    The Council Was Not Impressed

    Two adorable cats, one striped and one black, caught planning their next move around a blue tub of snow.

    oceanView229 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    The Council Has Ruled That Breakfast Is Late

    Two adorable black cats are caught planning their next move, one partially hidden, showcasing their hilariously adorable nature.

    CatApproved-007 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #64

    None Shall Pass

    Six black cats gathered on a wooden floor, seemingly planning their next move.

    5BlackKittieMum Report

    3points
    POST
    #65

    We Are Ready To Nap, Mom

    Three adorable cats, a black, an orange, and a tabby, caught planning their next move on a bed.

    5alv1a Report

    3points
    POST
    #66

    I Think They’re Angry Because I Interrupted Their Meeting

    A group of four adorable cats, including orange and black cats, caught planning their next move outdoors on grass.

    candy-cream Report

    3points
    POST
    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "What are YOU doing here? This is private!"

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    The Council Has Reconvened And Has Decided Your Fate

    Three hilariously adorable cats, a tabby, a tuxedo, and another tabby, caught planning their next move indoors.

    valhope Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #68

    We’ve Received Your Request For Clipping Our Nails And It Has Been Declined

    Hilariously adorable cats planning their next move: three cats perched on colorful furniture in a rustic living room.

    Pinkpurplegreentea Report

    3points
    POST
    #69

    The Council Members Are Too Busy To All Meet At The Same Time

    Hilariously adorable cats planning their next move: a group of cats on a floral and knitted blanket.

    Lenaiscool__ Report

    3points
    POST
    #70

    The Council Must Decide The Fate Of The Mouse

    Hilariously adorable cats planning their next move: three fluffy cats watching a mouse toy on a wooden floor.

    windy4355 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    Why Do I Feel Judged

    Hilariously adorable cats caught planning: a black and white cat, a tabby, and a white cat in a box.

    selenene66 Report

    3points
    POST
    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because you *are* being judged. Especially by the middle council member.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #72

    Meeting Adjorned

    Three adorable cats relaxing on a persons lap and chest, one white, one calico, and one black and white, planning their next move.

    nikfrik Report

    3points
    POST
    #73

    Uuummmmm....ok

    Two adorable cats, both orange, one hanging upside down from a shelf and another peaking from a cubby, planning their next move.

    hformo Report

    3points
    POST
    #74

    The Night's Watch

    Three adorable cats, one white, one tortoiseshell, and one black, sitting on a window sill looking out, planning their next move.

    MrCabrera0695 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    Judgment Council-Aaaand Where Do You Think Your Going?

    Three adorable cats, two tabby and one gray, sitting on carpeted stairs, looking at the camera, planning their next move.

    teal_dreamer5 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #76

    The Council Is Forever Watching

    Hilariously adorable cats caught planning their next move, observing outside from a screened porch.

    d-rod139 Report

    3points
    POST
    #77

    I Definitely Interrupted A Meeting Here. Reilly Is At The Top Of The Stairs While His Brother Jonesy And Sister Bonnie Mcpurray Are Listening To What He Has To Say

    Hilariously adorable cats caught planning their next move, gathered on a wooden staircase.

    mac_is_crack Report

    3points
    POST
    #78

    The Council Vote On Next Week's Retreat Has Been Postponed To Roll On The Concrete!

    Hilariously adorable cats caught planning their next move, relaxing on a sunny doorstep.

    ProudnotLoud Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #79

    The Council Needs A Larger Board Room

    Three adorable cats, two ginger and one dark, snuggled in a circle, caught planning their next move.

    windy4355 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #80

    Grand Council Passed A Resolution (Im Worthless To Them)

    Three hilariously adorable cats, a white, an orange, and a cream-colored, relaxing on a patterned couch.

    SilentOcean1 Report

    2points
    POST
    Follow