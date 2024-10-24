Cat Gets Caught Up In Destruction Of A Building During The Hurricane, Emerges Like Nothing Happened

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though Hurricane Milton left the world for good nearly two weeks ago, the damage it caused will take a lot longer to fix. Similarly, some of the stories that occurred because of it will likely linger for a good while longer. One of those stories happened just as this natural force of destruction was about to disperse.

A reporter had just arrived in the Tampa Bay area to document the damage that the hurricane left in its wake. Suddenly, he heard meowing among the rubble, and when he came closer to investigate, a perfectly healthy cat emerged, starting to purr and rub against his legs as if the front of the building she was in hadn’t just been torn off. Scroll down to learn all about it!

Cats keep surprising us by appearing where we least expect them, like chilling in the debris of a house torn away by a hurricane

Image credits: Ry_Bass

A reporter was covering Hurricane Milton’s damage in Tampa Bay when he and his crew stopped in front of a house that had its entire front torn off

The hurricanes Helene and Milton didn’t come bearing any gifts; instead, they dealt a massive double blow to Florida, leaving a major part of it in a wreck. Ryan Bass, a national correspondent and NewsNation reporter, spent weeks following this path of destruction and documenting all that was there.

But while most of the places he visited were filled with heartbreak and despair, there was this one location that came with a story he likely won’t soon forget, and it’s all for the most wholesome reasons.

It all started with a building in Tampa’s Palmetto Beach that had its whole front torn off by the hurricane. “When our van pulled up to get set up for our 6 a.m. live shot, I heard meowing by the debris,” shared the reporter in an interview with The Dodo.

Image credits: Ry_Bass

The man heard meowing in the rubble, and when he came closer, he was greeted by a cat that walked out of the debris completely unscathed, purring and looking for friends

Ryan was first worried that the sound meant an animal had been stuck somewhere under the rubble, so, out of curiosity and his good heart, the man decided to come closer and investigate. “So I walked over to the debris, and the next thing you know, a little kitty emerges.”

The cat, appearing completely healthy, was a bit careful at first, poking her head out to look around and only then walking out. However, only moments later, she was already purring and rubbing against the reporter’s leg as if nothing unusual had happened.

Having made some new friends, the cat, who was first mistaken for a boy and nicknamed Milton, was already famous by the end of Ryan’s 6 a.m. report. She had appeared on camera, and the man posted on his personal X account, hoping to find a new family to take the fuzzy little creature in.

Image credits: Ry_Bass

The people who owned the house damaged by the hurricane decided to take in the kitty until a new family could be found, but soon changed their minds and decided to keep her

Fortunately for everyone, this business didn’t take long to conclude. The family who owned the building and business where the kitty was found fell in love with Milton the moment they came in contact with her.

At first, they only planned to take her in temporarily, but their plans changed really soon. “They sent me a text that said, ‘We are already attached to Milton and think we’re gonna keep her. She’s just so darn sweet,’” shared the reporter, talking about how happy he is that despite all the destruction, this story had a pretty happy ending for everyone involved.

Image credits: Ry_Bass

As many commenters pointed out, the feline in the story is a tortoiseshell cat, or tortie for short. They stand out due to their beautiful coats that are very similar to the tortoiseshell pattern, which usually combines 2 colors other than white.

However, according to an article on Purina, there’s a lot more to these cats than just their looks. Tortoiseshell cats, with their multicolored fur, might be recognized in an instant, but it seems there is no single breed that this look is limited to. Additionally, these felines are almost always female, and while males with this kind of fur are not unheard of, they’re almost always sterile.

Image credits: Ry_Bass

Their beauty comes from unique genetics, as they have 2 co-dominant color genes, and although there are no conclusively proven studies to back this claim up, most owners agree that they have quite a feisty personality and are often up to all kinds of mischief. There is even a term ‘tortitude’ which describes the sassy, strong-willed personality that torties have.

And last but definitely not least, tortoiseshell cats are actually a part of several legends. Across the ages, people believed these felines brought money, love, and good luck, helped foresee the future, or even defended ships from storms and ghosts.

Image credits: Ry_Bass

Ultimately, whether you believe that her fur makes her special or not, it’s easy to agree that Milton, or perhaps Millie, just like any other cat, is an expert survivalist. While it may be a little surprising that she emerged from such destruction completely unscratched, it’s totally not unbelievable that she could do it.

What did you think about this story? Have you ever owned a tortie? Share it all in the comments below!

The commenters were not surprised that the feline in the story was a tortoiseshell cat and were happily sharing other stories of these unique cats

