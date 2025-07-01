Meet Gonzo, The Romantic Trash-Collecting Cat Who Is Winning Hearts Worldwide

ADVERTISEMENT

Meet Gonzo, a sweet and social tabby cat with a heart of gold—and a love for trash. Adopted as a kitten by documentary filmmaker Derek Boonstra and his wife Maria in 2016, Gonzo has always been unusually friendly, human-oriented, and full of personality. But when he started bringing home bizarre little “gifts” from his outdoor adventures, the couple decided to find out what was really going on.

So Derek did what any filmmaker with a curious cat would do—he built a tiny spy camera and attached it to Gonzo’s collar. What they discovered was a surprising, hilarious, and sometimes heartbreaking look into Gonzo’s secret life.

More info: Instagram | youtube.com | tiktok.com

RELATED:

This is Gonzo—a sweet, curious cat with a surprising hobby: bringing home trash

Share icon

Image credits: gonzoisacat

He shares his life with his humans, Derek and Maria, his cat sister Fish, and his dog brother Chico

Share icon

Image credits: gonzoisacat

Share icon

Image credits: gonzoisacat

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: gonzoisacat

When Gonzo showed signs of being street-smart and car-aware, Derek and Maria began letting him explore their apartment complex—first supervised, then on his own

Share icon

Image credits: gonzoisacat

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, Derek wanted to know more: how far did Gonzo wander? Was he safe? And was he really that into trash? So, he strapped a tiny camera to Gonzo’s collar

Share icon

Image credits: gonzoisacat

ADVERTISEMENT

What the footage revealed was part nature doc, part rom-com, part trash collector’s vlog

Share icon

Image credits: gonzoisacat

Gonzo, it turned out, loved bringing “gifts” home—plastic lids, wrappers, anything he could carry

Share icon

Image credits: gonzoisacat

One day alone, he brought back 10 items. A record

Share icon

Image credits: gonzoisacat

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: gonzoisacat

But the gifts weren’t random. There was a reason behind them too

Share icon

Image credits: gonzoisacat

Gonzo was in love—with Simone, a no-nonsense, street-savvy cat from the complex

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

He once offered her a plastic bag he found under a house. But Simone had already left. Gonzo meowed after her

Share icon

Image credits: gonzoisacat

Sadly, Simone wasn’t swayed by his trashy gestures. She was older. Wiser. Unimpressed

Share icon

Image credits: gonzoisacat

Yet Gonzo wasn’t just a hopeless romantic—he was also surprisingly gentle with wildlife

Share icon

Image credits: gonzoisacat

ADVERTISEMENT

The collar cam showed him calmly approaching baby opossums. Derek and Maria braced for disaster—but Gonzo simply sat and hung out

ADVERTISEMENT

His charming adventures became so captivating that in 2019, Derek started documenting them—and even shared how others could build their own cat cam

Share icon

Image credits: gonzoisacat

Over time, Gonzo has brought home hundreds of “gifts”—each one a tiny token of affection

Share icon

Image credits: gonzoisacat

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: gonzoisacat

Now living in a house with a backyard, Gonzo and Fish still explore daily—within a safe, enclosed perimeter

Share icon

Image credits: gonzoisacat

ADVERTISEMENT

“We don’t necessarily recommend that everyone do this with their cats,” Derek says. “Gonzo has never minded wearing the camera, but he’s also an abnormally large and chill cat”

Share icon

Image credits: gonzoisacat

ADVERTISEMENT

Gonzo may never win Simone’s heart, but he’s definitely won ours

Share icon

Image credits: gonzoisacat