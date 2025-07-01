Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Meet Gonzo, The Romantic Trash-Collecting Cat Who Is Winning Hearts Worldwide
Tabby cat wearing a small camera collar, looking up attentively, highlighting the romantic trash-collecting cat Gonzo.
Animals, Cats

Meet Gonzo, The Romantic Trash-Collecting Cat Who Is Winning Hearts Worldwide

Hidrėlėy
Meet Gonzo, a sweet and social tabby cat with a heart of gold—and a love for trash. Adopted as a kitten by documentary filmmaker Derek Boonstra and his wife Maria in 2016, Gonzo has always been unusually friendly, human-oriented, and full of personality. But when he started bringing home bizarre little “gifts” from his outdoor adventures, the couple decided to find out what was really going on.

So Derek did what any filmmaker with a curious cat would do—he built a tiny spy camera and attached it to Gonzo’s collar. What they discovered was a surprising, hilarious, and sometimes heartbreaking look into Gonzo’s secret life.

More info: Instagram | youtube.com | tiktok.com

    This is Gonzo—a sweet, curious cat with a surprising hobby: bringing home trash

    Tabby cat named Gonzo lying on a dark blue blanket, known as the romantic trash-collecting cat winning hearts worldwide.

    Image credits: gonzoisacat

    He shares his life with his humans, Derek and Maria, his cat sister Fish, and his dog brother Chico

    Two cats lying close together on a bed, featuring Gonzo the romantic trash-collecting cat winning hearts worldwide.

    Image credits: gonzoisacat

    Tabby cat lying on wooden floor next to small black and white dog showing the romantic trash-collecting cat Gonzo.

    Image credits: gonzoisacat

    Two cats on wooden shelves in a sunlit room, featuring the romantic trash-collecting cat Gonzo winning hearts worldwide.

    Image credits: gonzoisacat

    When Gonzo showed signs of being street-smart and car-aware, Derek and Maria began letting him explore their apartment complex—first supervised, then on his own

    Tabby cat sitting outdoors near garden plants, representing Gonzo the romantic trash-collecting cat winning hearts worldwide.

    Image credits: gonzoisacat

    Still, Derek wanted to know more: how far did Gonzo wander? Was he safe? And was he really that into trash? So, he strapped a tiny camera to Gonzo’s collar

    Tabby cat named Gonzo wearing a small camera on purple collar, known as the romantic trash-collecting cat winning hearts worldwide.

    Image credits: gonzoisacat

    What the footage revealed was part nature doc, part rom-com, part trash collector’s vlog

    Tabby cat named Gonzo wearing a collar, walking confidently outdoors as a romantic trash-collecting cat.

    Image credits: gonzoisacat

    Gonzo, it turned out, loved bringing “gifts” home—plastic lids, wrappers, anything he could carry

    Tabby cat named Gonzo sitting on tiled floor next to a small dog, near a hand holding a plastic lid.

    Image credits: gonzoisacat

    One day alone, he brought back 10 items. A record

    Hand holding a circular piece of trash collected by Gonzo, the romantic trash-collecting cat winning hearts worldwide.

    Image credits: gonzoisacat

    Hand holding a piece of trash collected by Gonzo, the romantic trash-collecting cat winning hearts worldwide.

    Image credits: gonzoisacat

    But the gifts weren’t random. There was a reason behind them too

    Tabby cat sitting on wooden floor near collected trash and scattered papers, showcasing romantic trash-collecting cat behavior.

    Image credits: gonzoisacat

    Gonzo was in love—with Simone, a no-nonsense, street-savvy cat from the complex

    He once offered her a plastic bag he found under a house. But Simone had already left. Gonzo meowed after her

    Tabby cat named Gonzo playing with a plastic wrapper, known as the romantic trash-collecting cat winning hearts worldwide.

    Image credits: gonzoisacat

    Sadly, Simone wasn’t swayed by his trashy gestures. She was older. Wiser. Unimpressed

    Tabby cat Gonzo lying on a carpet, playing with a green spool, known as the romantic trash-collecting cat.

    Image credits: gonzoisacat

    Yet Gonzo wasn’t just a hopeless romantic—he was also surprisingly gentle with wildlife

    Tabby cat resting beside a colorful pot with cacti, representing Gonzo the romantic trash-collecting cat warming hearts worldwide.

    Image credits: gonzoisacat

    The collar cam showed him calmly approaching baby opossums. Derek and Maria braced for disaster—but Gonzo simply sat and hung out

    His charming adventures became so captivating that in 2019, Derek started documenting them—and even shared how others could build their own cat cam

    Tabby cat with large eyes lying on wooden floor, known as the romantic trash-collecting cat winning hearts worldwide.

    Image credits: gonzoisacat

    Over time, Gonzo has brought home hundreds of “gifts”—each one a tiny token of affection

    Tabby cat named Gonzo looking up at a hand holding a plastic bag, the romantic trash-collecting cat in action.

    Image credits: gonzoisacat

    Tabby cat Gonzo resting inside an open cardboard box with packing foam on a wooden floor in a cozy room.

    Image credits: gonzoisacat

    Now living in a house with a backyard, Gonzo and Fish still explore daily—within a safe, enclosed perimeter

    Two cats lying on a bed surrounded by clothes, showcasing the romantic trash-collecting cat winning hearts worldwide.

    Image credits: gonzoisacat

    “We don’t necessarily recommend that everyone do this with their cats,” Derek says. “Gonzo has never minded wearing the camera, but he’s also an abnormally large and chill cat”

    Gonzo the romantic trash-collecting cat relaxing on a sofa bathed in sunlight near a large indoor plant.

    Image credits: gonzoisacat

    Gonzo may never win Simone’s heart, but he’s definitely won ours

    Tabby cat Gonzo resting on a patterned ironing board inside a home, showing the romantic trash-collecting cat personality.

    Image credits: gonzoisacat

