Meet Gonzo, The Romantic Trash-Collecting Cat Who Is Winning Hearts Worldwide
Meet Gonzo, a sweet and social tabby cat with a heart of gold—and a love for trash. Adopted as a kitten by documentary filmmaker Derek Boonstra and his wife Maria in 2016, Gonzo has always been unusually friendly, human-oriented, and full of personality. But when he started bringing home bizarre little “gifts” from his outdoor adventures, the couple decided to find out what was really going on.
So Derek did what any filmmaker with a curious cat would do—he built a tiny spy camera and attached it to Gonzo’s collar. What they discovered was a surprising, hilarious, and sometimes heartbreaking look into Gonzo’s secret life.
More info: Instagram | youtube.com | tiktok.com
This is Gonzo—a sweet, curious cat with a surprising hobby: bringing home trash
Image credits: gonzoisacat
He shares his life with his humans, Derek and Maria, his cat sister Fish, and his dog brother Chico
Image credits: gonzoisacat
Image credits: gonzoisacat
Image credits: gonzoisacat
When Gonzo showed signs of being street-smart and car-aware, Derek and Maria began letting him explore their apartment complex—first supervised, then on his own
Image credits: gonzoisacat
Still, Derek wanted to know more: how far did Gonzo wander? Was he safe? And was he really that into trash? So, he strapped a tiny camera to Gonzo’s collar
Image credits: gonzoisacat
What the footage revealed was part nature doc, part rom-com, part trash collector’s vlog
Image credits: gonzoisacat
Gonzo, it turned out, loved bringing “gifts” home—plastic lids, wrappers, anything he could carry
Image credits: gonzoisacat
One day alone, he brought back 10 items. A record
Image credits: gonzoisacat
Image credits: gonzoisacat
But the gifts weren’t random. There was a reason behind them too
Image credits: gonzoisacat
Gonzo was in love—with Simone, a no-nonsense, street-savvy cat from the complex
He once offered her a plastic bag he found under a house. But Simone had already left. Gonzo meowed after her
Image credits: gonzoisacat
Sadly, Simone wasn’t swayed by his trashy gestures. She was older. Wiser. Unimpressed
Image credits: gonzoisacat
Yet Gonzo wasn’t just a hopeless romantic—he was also surprisingly gentle with wildlife
Image credits: gonzoisacat
The collar cam showed him calmly approaching baby opossums. Derek and Maria braced for disaster—but Gonzo simply sat and hung out
His charming adventures became so captivating that in 2019, Derek started documenting them—and even shared how others could build their own cat cam
Image credits: gonzoisacat
Over time, Gonzo has brought home hundreds of “gifts”—each one a tiny token of affection
Image credits: gonzoisacat
Image credits: gonzoisacat
Now living in a house with a backyard, Gonzo and Fish still explore daily—within a safe, enclosed perimeter
Image credits: gonzoisacat
“We don’t necessarily recommend that everyone do this with their cats,” Derek says. “Gonzo has never minded wearing the camera, but he’s also an abnormally large and chill cat”
Image credits: gonzoisacat
Gonzo may never win Simone’s heart, but he’s definitely won ours
Image credits: gonzoisacat
