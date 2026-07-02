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I’m not sure if guys felt the same way growing up, but as a young girl, I would often daydream about being a princess in a castle. Looking out the tall windows, feeling the breeze flowing through, and seeing fields stretching all around me — that’s any girl’s Roman Empire.

But of course, we don’t always think about the fact that modern toilets didn’t exist, there were no proper vaccines, and that a full-immersion bath was a rare luxury. But hey, at least they got to spend their time in beautiful castles with no heating or AC. Well... actually, maybe we’ll pass. At least we can still romanticize that era by looking at these beautiful pictures of historical castles that we’ve gathered.