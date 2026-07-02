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I’m not sure if guys felt the same way growing up, but as a young girl, I would often daydream about being a princess in a castle. Looking out the tall windows, feeling the breeze flowing through, and seeing fields stretching all around me — that’s any girl’s Roman Empire.

But of course, we don’t always think about the fact that modern toilets didn’t exist, there were no proper vaccines, and that a full-immersion bath was a rare luxury. But hey, at least they got to spend their time in beautiful castles with no heating or AC. Well... actually, maybe we’ll pass. At least we can still romanticize that era by looking at these beautiful pictures of historical castles that we’ve gathered.

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#1

Castle Of Isola Di Loreto, Iseo Lake, Italy

An interesting and beautiful castle on a small island surrounded by clear blue water and vibrant trees.

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DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
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45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

New dream house unlocked. Isolated, got trees, got a coast, got a castle...perfect.

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    #2

    One Of The Most Impressive Defensive Castles: Beaumaris Castle, Wales

    An aerial view of a large, ancient stone castle with a moat, surrounded by green fields and a distant body of water, creating a fairytale scene.

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    #3

    Hochosterwitz Castle (German: Burg Hochosterwitz)

    Majestic castle perched atop a densely forested hill, with a road winding through a green landscape in the foreground.

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    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To avoid misunderstandings: It's in Kärnten, Austria. It's really impressive. And the views are stunning. Obviously.

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    If you enjoy exploring historical landmarks, it probably won’t surprise you that most of these castles are concentrated in Europe. After all, the oldest standing stone structures are also found in this region, and, all things considered, castles really aren’t that old — at least compared to the ancient civilizations of Egypt and Mesopotamia.

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    But what you may not know is that studies show the highest number of castles is actually in France, not the United Kingdom. The Western European country is home to approximately 45,000 castles, followed by Germany with around 25,000. But there’s a reason the United Kingdom has such a strong castle reputation, aside from the British Royal Family: Wales alone has the highest concentration of castles per square mile in Europe. Oof.
    #4

    Bojnice Castle, Slovakia

    Aerial view of a beautiful historic castle surrounded by lush green forests and a winding river.

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    #5

    Sommersdorf, Germany. A Remote And Widely Unknown But Picturesque Castle. Mainly 15th Century, Major Restoration Around 1650

    Beautiful castle with a tall round tower, surrounded by lush green trees and a moat, making an interesting photo.

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    #6

    Bouzov Castle, Czech Republic

    Snow-dusted, beautiful castle with red roofs and a tall spire, an interesting photo of castles.

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    To absolutely no one’s surprise, the oldest castle in the world is also in France. It’s the Château de Doué-la-Fontaine, located in the Loire region. It was originally built as a timber-and-stone manor house by the Count of Blois before being converted into a massive stone keep. Today, it’s considered the oldest standing stone castle keep in the world, dating back to around 950 CE.

    But of course, no one lives here anymore. Today, it’s an archaeological site and an open-air historical ruin, with no roof and even parts of its walls missing. As a tourist, you can still visit the site, but unfortunately, it doesn’t offer overnight stays due to its deteriorated state — unlike many of the castles on this list.
    #7

    Edinburgh Castle, Scotland

    Beautiful Scottish castles on a rainy day, showcasing the historic architecture and interesting surroundings.

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    #8

    Spiš Castle, Slovakia

    Aerial view of Spis Castle, a beautiful and interesting medieval fortress on a hill at sunset.

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    #9

    Le Château De Tonquédec, Fr [oc]

    Goat resting on a picnic table inside the walls of a beautiful and interesting castle with a tall round tower.

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    But of course, if you did want to live in a castle instead of just renting one for a night, you absolutely could. Listings show that France alone accounts for 65–70% of all castles listed for sale worldwide, and the country appears to be very accepting of private sales and the restoration of these historic properties. In fact, in some places, buying a castle is cheaper than buying an apartment in Paris or New York.

    Italy and Germany also have their fair share of castles that aren't publicly owned and can be purchased. Just keep in mind that many countries have strict heritage preservation laws. Even hanging a nail on the wall may require government approval, which could leave you with a castle that's a little too cold or a little too warm — just like back in the day, so at least it’ll be accurate.

    #10

    Neuschwanstein Castle, Bavaria, Germany [oc]

    Neuschwanstein, an interesting and beautiful castle in the Bavarian Alps, perched among lush green trees.

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    #11

    This Castle Was Literally Built To Be Impossible To Attack

    Beautiful castles photos: A stone castle at sunset, perched on a mountain, with mist in the valley. Interesting and dramatic view.

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    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Castillo de Albuquerque, Extremadura, Spain

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    #12

    Hopton Castle, South Shropshire

    Interesting castles, ancient castle ruins on a grassy hill surrounded by green fields.

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    Unless, of course, you’re royalty and can do things a little more freely because, well, that just might have been your family’s home for a few centuries. Much like the British royal family. To no one’s surprise, historians say the longest continuously lived-in castle in the world is Windsor Castle. King Charles III and Queen Camilla live in the 11th-century castle, which was founded by William the Conqueror. So no, they don’t live in Buckingham Palace — though the King does work there.

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    But they’re hardly the only royal family still living in their ancestors’ homes. The King and Queen of Sweden live at Drottningholm Palace, which dates back to the 17th century (though about half of the palace is open to the public). Meanwhile, the royal families of Liechtenstein, Monaco, and Denmark also continue to live in historic castles or palaces that have belonged to their families for generations.

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    #13

    Norman Gate, Peterborough, UK Built 1177-1194 (Some Of The Oldest Working Doors In The Country)

    Grand stone entrance of an interesting castle or cathedral, with an arched gateway and towering turrets.

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    #14

    Château De Pierrefonds, France

    Pierrefonds Castle, a beautiful and interesting medieval fortress with multiple towers, surrounded by trees.

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    #15

    Château De Menthon-Saint-Bernard, France

    Beautiful castles photos: Château de Menthon-Saint-Bernard with red roofs, nestled among trees. Interesting medieval design.

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    Of course, nowadays most people (well, the wealthy and the elite) opt to live in their own mansions, which are practically the modern-day versions of castles. Well, minus the fortified walls built to withstand military sieges. Or a lord, king, queen, or duke living there. Or a keep. But I'm sure they have their fair share of unique features that our tax bracket will never know.

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    And personally, I've always loved visiting castles. Whether it's knowing I'm walking on stones that have literally stood through history and were once walked on by people centuries ago, or just the whimsy of it all, it's a really unique experience. But what about you? Have you ever visited a castle? If so, which one? Or if not, which one on this list would you most like to visit?

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    #16

    Braunfels Castle, Germany

    Beautiful German castle nestled in a lush green forest, an interesting sight among the rolling hills.

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    #17

    De Haar Castle In Utrecht, Netherlands

    Aerial view of a beautiful and interesting castle surrounded by a moat and lush green gardens.

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    #18

    Kranichfeld Castle, Germany. First Mentioned In The 12th Century, It Was Transformed Into A Renaissance Style Castle In The 16th Century

    An interesting medieval castle with a stone bridge under a dramatic cloudy sky, highlighting the beautiful architecture.

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    #19

    Ruins Of Ogrodzieniec Castle, Poland

    Beautiful castles photos: Ogrodzieniec Castle ruins on a rocky outcrop against a blue sky with clouds. Interesting historical site.

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    #20

    Reichsburg Cochem, Germany

    Beautiful stone castles perched on a hill, with intricate architecture and pointed towers under a bright sky.

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    #21

    Reichsburg Cochem, Germany

    Beautiful stone castle entrance with a cobblestone path, showcasing interesting castles.

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    #22

    Schloss Anholt - Deutschland

    Beautiful and interesting red brick castle with a grand entrance and a gravel courtyard under a cloudy sky.

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    #23

    Le Château De Villandry Et Ses Jardins Extraordinaires

    Elegant white castle with a tall turret, surrounded by beautifully manicured gardens with intricate hedge mazes.

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    #24

    Château De Challain, France

    Beautiful castles photos: Château de Chenonceau with formal gardens under a dramatic sky. Interesting French Renaissance architecture.

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    #25

    Festung Hohensalzburg

    Beautiful castles photos: Hohensalzburg Fortress on a hill, with mountains in the background. Interesting historical architecture.

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    #26

    Castello Aragonese, Italy

    Magnificent castle perched on a rocky cliff overlooking the sea, a beautiful and interesting fortress.

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    #27

    Château Du Haut-Kœnigsbourg 🇫🇷

    Interesting view of a beautiful castle from a window, showcasing its intricate architecture and vast landscape.

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    #28

    Larnach Castle, Dunedin, New Zealand

    Beautiful stone castle with a fountain in front and manicured lawns, offering interesting architecture.

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    #29

    Chateau Chenonceau, France

    Beautiful white castles spanning across a river with arches, reflecting perfectly in the water under a cloudy sky.

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    #30

    Querfurt Castle. The Typically German Wild Mix Of Structures From 11th To 19th Century. Main Towers From 12th, 13th, 14th Century Resp. A Rarity Is The Large Cruciform Romanesque Chapel Started In 1162

    Interesting castles, a historic castle with various stone towers and red-tiled roofs.

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    #31

    "Het Steen", The Stone, Medieval Fortress, Antwerp, Belgium

    Beautiful castles, a stone castle with multiple turrets and a bridge, under a blue sky.

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    #32

    Herstmonceux Castle, East Sussex, England

    Interesting brick castles with a bridge over a moat, surrounded by lush green trees and foliage.

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    #33

    [oc] Château De Fougères, Brittany, France - One Of Europe's Largest Medieval Fortresses

    Beautiful old stone castle on a hill under an overcast sky, showcasing interesting architecture.

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    #34

    Herstmonceux Castle, East Sussex, England

    Aerial view of a beautiful, interesting castle surrounded by a moat and lush green landscape.

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    #35

    Killundine Castle Or Castle Of Dogs. Morvern. Highlands

    Ruins of an old, interesting castle made of dark stone, overlooking a misty body of water and forested hills.

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    #36

    Château De Trécesson, France

    Beautiful stone castle with multiple turrets, surrounded by a calm body of water, offering an interesting historical view.

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    #37

    Richmond Castle In Yorkshire, England, Glowing In The Evening Sun

    Beautiful castle surrounded by lush green trees and a town, an interesting photo of castles.

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    #38

    Hiltpoltstein, Germany. Mostly 13th And 14th Century. Only Entrance Is The White Stair Tower In Front Of It That Had A Drawbridge At The Top Leading Into The Main Castle

    Beautiful castle on a hill above a charming village with a white church, an interesting photo of castles.

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    #39

    Dolbadarn Castel, Llanberis

    Interesting ancient castles ruin with mountains and blue sky in the background, surrounded by dry grass and rocks.

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    #40

    Bodiam Castle, Robertsbridge In East Sussex, England

    Aerial view of a beautiful and interesting medieval castle with a moat, surrounded by green trees.

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    #41

    Royal Palace Of Aranjuez, Spain [oc]

    Beautiful and interesting Spanish castle with ornate architecture under a clear blue sky, surrounded by a green lawn.

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    #42

    Castle Gravensteen, Gent, Belgium

    Interesting and beautiful medieval castle with stone walls and flags, illuminated by the sun, next to a river.

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    #43

    Greifenstein Castle, Germany

    Beautiful and interesting stone castle ruins on a hilltop, offering panoramic views of the surrounding green landscape.

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    #44

    The Plassenburg, Overlooking Kulmbach, Germany

    Beautiful castle atop a hill overlooking a town, an interesting photo of castles.

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    #45

    Kızkalesi Castle, Mersin Turkey

    Beautiful and interesting island castle in the middle of a calm blue sea, framed by palm fronds.

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    #46

    Castle D’oultremont In France

    Beautiful and interesting red brick castle with turrets and intricate details under a partly cloudy sky.

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    #47

    Château De Vincennes, France

    Beautiful castles, a grand castle with multiple towers and a French flag against a cloudy sky.

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    #48

    Beynac Et Cazenac, Dordogne France

    Beautiful castles, a majestic castle built atop a rocky cliff overlooking a valley.

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    #49

    Aughnanure Castle In County Galway

    Beautiful stone castles with two people standing near the entrance on a cloudy day, surrounded by green grass and trees.

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