“View The Security Tapes”: Customer Catches Cashier Giving Himself Extra Tip, Escalates Situation

ADVERTISEMENT

Being a restaurant employee is challenging, often thankless, with the occupational hazard of dealing with entitled people. Most don’t get paid enough for their work, which unfortunately leads to some cases of theft through the tipping system.

This was an experience for a customer who caught a restaurant cashier adding a few dollars “stealthily” to the bill. The person escalated the matter to top management, who were in disbelief about what happened.

You’ll find the entire text below and some similar stories from the readers.

Some employees in the service industry engage in petty theft through the tipping system

Share icon

Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

This restaurant cashier added a few dollars to the total bill after the customer had already tipped him

ADVERTISEMENT

The author escalated the matter to top management

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: svetlanasokolova / Freepik (not the actual photo)

But isn’t counting on achieving a resolution

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: IncidentCultural896

Readers offered their reactions to the story

ADVERTISEMENT

Some shared similar experiences

ADVERTISEMENT