ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re a fan of bizarre humor, Ohne Sinn (German for “Without Sense” or “Nonsense”) might be your new favorite comic series. The cartoons embrace the absurd, taking ordinary moments and turning them into something strange yet hilarious. The series proves that even the simplest or most nonsensical ideas can make us laugh and brighten our day.

Scroll down to see the newest strips! You can also check out our earlier posts to see more of this cartoonist’s work.

More info: Instagram | uselesscartoons.com | x.com