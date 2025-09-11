ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re a fan of bizarre humor, Ohne Sinn (German for “Without Sense” or “Nonsense”) might be your new favorite comic series. The cartoons embrace the absurd, taking ordinary moments and turning them into something strange yet hilarious. The series proves that even the simplest or most nonsensical ideas can make us laugh and brighten our day.

Scroll down to see the newest strips! You can also check out our earlier posts to see more of this cartoonist’s work.

More info: Instagram | uselesscartoons.com | x.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Bizarre and funny one-panel comic showing children’s art class portraits with phone brand logos covering faces.

ohnesinncom Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Bizarre and funny one-panel comic by Ohne Sinn featuring talking sloths with humorous dialogue about chores.

    ohnesinncom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Bizarre and funny one-panel comic showing two characters discussing a grape tree sculpture made of boogers.

    ohnesinncom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    One-panel comic by Ohne Sinn featuring a jumpy ghost with a funny mishap in front of a mirror.

    ohnesinncom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Bizarre and funny one-panel comic by Ohne Sinn showing two men stranded on an island after a plane crash.

    ohnesinncom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Bizarre and funny one-panel comic by Ohne Sinn showing two men in cars with a humorous conversation.

    ohnesinncom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    One-panel comic by Ohne Sinn showing a man with a bizarre multi-wheeled bicycle discussing its patent.

    ohnesinncom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Bizarre and funny one-panel comic by Ohne Sinn showing astronauts surprised by kids hunting rare Pokemons in space.

    ohnesinncom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Funny one-panel comic by Ohne Sinn showing a character with a lollipop and two talking elephants in a zoo setting.

    ohnesinncom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    One-panel comic by Ohne Sinn showing a woman asking a number three character about being non-binary on a date.

    ohnesinncom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Bizarre and funny one-panel comic showing a blood donation event with vampires, DJ, and laser show in a dance club.

    ohnesinncom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Bizarre and funny one-panel comic shows a family reacting to weather forecast linking rain to a picky eater.

    ohnesinncom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    One-panel comic showing a shocked person and a scary goldfish emerging from a toilet, funny and bizarre comic humor.

    ohnesinncom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Cartoon of a boy and man at a zoo enclosure labeled pot-bellied pig, with a humorous one-panel comic scene.

    ohnesinncom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Funny one-panel comic by Ohne Sinn showing a dog with a person in its mouth discussing physical closeness.

    ohnesinncom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Cartoon of a man on a beach ignoring vendors while humorously claiming to be a pro in a funny comic panel.

    ohnesinncom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    One-panel comic by Ohne Sinn showing two men in a boat, one holding a lifebuoy and the other asking about it.

    ohnesinncom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    One-panel comic by Ohne Sinn showing a vampire asking about blood while buying a glass of blood for 3 dollars.

    ohnesinncom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Two men comment on an ugly wax figure while a woman asks for their tickets outside a Madame Tussaud museum comic.

    ohnesinncom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    Funny one-panel comic by Ohne Sinn shows a man on beach with a bleeding arm and a talking shark nearby.

    ohnesinncom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Funny one-panel comic by Ohne Sinn showing a muscular man and a woman discussing expensive ostrich eggs.

    ohnesinncom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    One-panel comic by Ohne Sinn showing a man hanging off a cliff while thinking about an iron left on.

    ohnesinncom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    Funny one-panel comic by Ohne Sinn showing a surprised person with a flashlight and a man sawing a wooden statue.

    ohnesinncom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Bizarre and funny one-panel comic showing a character with giant feet next to coffins, expressing no joy selling products.

    ohnesinncom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Bizarre and funny one-panel comic by Ohne Sinn showing robots with basketballs and a humorous relationship joke.

    ohnesinncom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    One-panel comic by Ohne Sinn showing a coffin with characters inside in a bizarre and funny scene.

    ohnesinncom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!