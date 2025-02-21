25 Hilariously Absurd Comics By Ohne SinnInterview With Artist
Ohne Sinn, which translates from German to Without Sense or Nonsense, is a cartoon series that embraces the absurd. These "Useless Cartoons" are weird, playful, and completely unnecessary—in the best possible way. Each drawing takes simple ideas and twists them into something unexpected, turning everyday situations into pure nonsense.
Whether it’s a character stuck in a ridiculous loop or a joke that takes a moment to land, Ohne Sinn is all about enjoying the silly and surreal. There’s no hidden message, no deep meaning—just cartoons that exist for the fun of it.
Bored Panda reached out to the creator of Ohne Sinn to learn more about him, his creative process, and the story behind the name. The artist shared that he’s a man in his 40s who has been drawing comics since childhood. Though he studied design long ago and now works in a different field, he still enjoys creating playful, nonsensical art.
Speaking about the origin of Ohne Sinn, the artist explained that many comics and cartoons are named after their main character. "I wanted to give myself the freedom to have a wide variety of characters appear. That's why I chose a generic name that doesn't promise too much. Otherwise, I would now have the problem of only having to draw mermaid cartoons because of the name."
When working on a cartoon, the creator behind Ohne Sinn usually starts with the idea. "Sometimes I just think of a funny scene on the go, then I write it down as text on my cell phone first. Later I add a sketch to my sketchbook. The other ideas take more time. For example, I look for ideas for Christmas and draw sketches of Santas in my little sketchbook until I come up with something funny.
The second part of the work is then the final drawing. If I have time at the weekend, I look at my notes and draw the best idea. Last year, I mainly drew on paper and only added the color on the computer. Now I only do the final drawing in Photoshop. It's quicker, so maybe I'll find the time to animate a cartoon this year."
The artist shared that he occasionally receives positive feedback on social media, as well as from friends he shares his cartoons with. "But of course, you can't trust them. If a friend showed me his self-drawn pictures, I wouldn't tell him they were ugly and unfunny either."
However, he’s often amazed at how much people's sense of humor can vary. "Cartoons that I think are funny sometimes get little approval. Other cartoons that I thought long and hard about whether I should publish them at all are celebrated. That's why I don't worry too much about them."