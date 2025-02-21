When working on a cartoon, the creator behind Ohne Sinn usually starts with the idea. "Sometimes I just think of a funny scene on the go, then I write it down as text on my cell phone first. Later I add a sketch to my sketchbook. The other ideas take more time. For example, I look for ideas for Christmas and draw sketches of Santas in my little sketchbook until I come up with something funny.

The second part of the work is then the final drawing. If I have time at the weekend, I look at my notes and draw the best idea. Last year, I mainly drew on paper and only added the color on the computer. Now I only do the final drawing in Photoshop. It's quicker, so maybe I'll find the time to animate a cartoon this year."