Ohne Sinn, which translates from German to Without Sense or Nonsense, is a cartoon series that embraces the absurd. These "Useless Cartoons" are weird, playful, and completely unnecessary—in the best possible way. Each drawing takes simple ideas and twists them into something unexpected, turning everyday situations into pure nonsense.

Whether it’s a character stuck in a ridiculous loop or a joke that takes a moment to land, Ohne Sinn is all about enjoying the silly and surreal. There’s no hidden message, no deep meaning—just cartoons that exist for the fun of it.

More info: Instagram | uselesscartoons.com | x.com

#1

Cartoon clown near creepy painting, holding fast food bag with heart symbol, featuring absurd comic humor.

ohnesinncom

Bored Panda reached out to the creator of Ohne Sinn to learn more about him, his creative process, and the story behind the name. The artist shared that he’s a man in his 40s who has been drawing comics since childhood. Though he studied design long ago and now works in a different field, he still enjoys creating playful, nonsensical art.
    #2

    Absurd comics by Ohne Sinn: Person in a yellow car on the moon, calling Earth for navigation help.

    ohnesinncom

    #3

    Absurd comic by Ohne Sinn: woman shocked about tiny house purchase, man explains it looked bigger online.

    ohnesinncom

    Speaking about the origin of Ohne Sinn, the artist explained that many comics and cartoons are named after their main character. "I wanted to give myself the freedom to have a wide variety of characters appear. That's why I chose a generic name that doesn't promise too much. Otherwise, I would now have the problem of only having to draw mermaid cartoons because of the name."

    #4

    Absurd comic by Ohne Sinn: person with a video call box head chatting with surprised woman.

    ohnesinncom

    #5

    Absurd comic by Ohne Sinn showing a patient questioning a doctor's qualifications after using tape as treatment.

    ohnesinncom

    When working on a cartoon, the creator behind Ohne Sinn usually starts with the idea. "Sometimes I just think of a funny scene on the go, then I write it down as text on my cell phone first. Later I add a sketch to my sketchbook. The other ideas take more time. For example, I look for ideas for Christmas and draw sketches of Santas in my little sketchbook until I come up with something funny.

    The second part of the work is then the final drawing. If I have time at the weekend, I look at my notes and draw the best idea. Last year, I mainly drew on paper and only added the color on the computer. Now I only do the final drawing in Photoshop. It's quicker, so maybe I'll find the time to animate a cartoon this year."

    #6

    Absurd comic by Ohne Sinn shows two people in a doghouse, dominated by a dog looking out a window.

    ohnesinncom

    #7

    Two cartoon characters in blue shirts discussing a comically absurd watch purchase.

    ohnesinncom

    The artist shared that he occasionally receives positive feedback on social media, as well as from friends he shares his cartoons with. "But of course, you can't trust them. If a friend showed me his self-drawn pictures, I wouldn't tell him they were ugly and unfunny either."

    However, he’s often amazed at how much people's sense of humor can vary. "Cartoons that I think are funny sometimes get little approval. Other cartoons that I thought long and hard about whether I should publish them at all are celebrated. That's why I don't worry too much about them."

    #8

    Absurd comic by Ohne Sinn featuring characters on a sofa, one with puppets saying "I feel persecuted" and another writing invoices.

    ohnesinncom

    #9

    Absurd comic: A man asks about buying clothes, another replies he's shopped at Gucci while wearing a funny outfit.

    ohnesinncom

    #10

    Two cartoon dinosaurs humorously discuss their inability to clear their noses with short arms.

    ohnesinncom

    #11

    Absurd comic by Ohne Sinn featuring a character on an electric chair humorously asking to leave after an execution.

    ohnesinncom

    #12

    Absurd comic by Ohne Sinn showing a polar bear on an ice floe denying climate change to two boys on a tropical island.

    ohnesinncom

    #13

    Two characters in a comic discuss a humorous food pyramid with candy, fat, and sugar as the new standard.

    ohnesinncom

    #14

    Two cartoon snakes in a comic strip discussing sports cars and a never-ending tunnel, showcasing Ohne Sinn's humor.

    ohnesinncom

    #15

    Absurd comic by Ohne Sinn showing two characters discussing bookkeeping with piles of books.

    ohnesinncom

    #16

    A comical illustration showing a person with a pumpkin head explaining a hilarious surgical mix-up.

    ohnesinncom

    #17

    Absurd comic with a puzzled mermaid talking to a man in a green shirt, humorously breaking up.

    ohnesinncom

    #18

    Absurd comics: A person hanging from a cactus over a cliff, expressing humor with another person standing safely above.

    ohnesinncom

    #19

    Absurd comic by Ohne Sinn showing a man shocked as a mermaid swims in a water-filled room.

    ohnesinncom

    #20

    Comedic comic showing a cowboy talking to a horse with amusing dialogue.

    ohnesinncom

    #21

    Absurd comic: couple in bed surrounded by water, woman thinks pipe burst, man explains it's his drool.

    ohnesinncom

    #22

    Absurd comic of soldiers in toy-like tanks, one giving a sarcastic order about cost-cutting measures.

    ohnesinncom

    #23

    Vampire and a person with spaghetti sauce on their face, from a hilariously absurd comic by Ohne Sinn.

    ohnesinncom

    #24

    Absurd comic: Two men at a beach, one with a tick on his back mistaken for a backpack.

    ohnesinncom

    #25

    Cartoon characters discussing TikTok ban, holding phones with absurd drawings from Ohne Sinn comics.

    ohnesinncom

