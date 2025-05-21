ADVERTISEMENT

"Groundhog Hill" is a humorous single-panel comic series created by Canadian cartoonist Rose Anne Prevec. The comics feature anthropomorphic animals—such as raccoons, opossums, skunks, and groundhogs—engaging in funny scenarios that often mirror human behaviors and social situations. Prevec draws inspiration from the wildlife she encounters in the Dundas Valley Conservation Area, as well as from everyday life.

The humor in "Groundhog Hill" is characterized by its subtle observations, showing a mix of amusing animal moments and small truths about people. The comics have been well-received online, particularly on Instagram, where Prevec shares her latest work.

More info: Instagram | groundhoghill.ca | Facebook