30 Interesting Comics By Rose Anne Prevec Where Animals Take Over The Human World In A Hilarious WayInterview With Artist
"Groundhog Hill" is a humorous single-panel comic series created by Canadian cartoonist Rose Anne Prevec. The comics feature anthropomorphic animals—such as raccoons, opossums, skunks, and groundhogs—engaging in funny scenarios that often mirror human behaviors and social situations. Prevec draws inspiration from the wildlife she encounters in the Dundas Valley Conservation Area, as well as from everyday life.
The humor in "Groundhog Hill" is characterized by its subtle observations, showing a mix of amusing animal moments and small truths about people. The comics have been well-received online, particularly on Instagram, where Prevec shares her latest work.
More info: Instagram | groundhoghill.ca | Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
Bored Panda reached out to Rose Anne Prevec to learn more about the inspiration and creative process behind her comics. The artist shared that she's a big fan of British comedy, particularly its self-deprecating humor and deadpan delivery, which may influence her art. "Or it may be all the Herman and Peanuts cartoons I read during my childhood."
Many of Prevec's strips seem to play with the absurdity of everyday life, so we're curious whether her ideas come from real situations or if they're purely imaginative. "Most of my cartoons are drawn from life and then taken to extremes or put into the mouths of wild animals. That’s where the imagination kicks in," the artist responded. "Still, I’ve been surprised, delighted, and comforted to discover how many feelings, absurd conversations, and awkward moments in my life resonate with other people."
The characters in Prevec's comics often have very subtle expressions, reflecting her belief that deadpan humor requires understatement. As she explains, "I want the caption or the situation to deliver the joke. When I’ve experimented with more expressive faces, googly eyes for example, it always feels like I’m hitting people over the head with the joke – it’s just too much."
If Prevec could collaborate with any comic artist, she would find it hard to choose just one. "There are SO many single-panel cartoonists that I admire, it is hard to name just one. I would love an opportunity to work with Rosemary Mosco, a science communicator, whose cartoons of the natural world are funny, educational, and beautiful too."
You can see more of Rose Anne Prevec's work on Instagram and her website!