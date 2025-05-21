ADVERTISEMENT

"Groundhog Hill" is a humorous single-panel comic series created by Canadian cartoonist Rose Anne Prevec. The comics feature anthropomorphic animals—such as raccoons, opossums, skunks, and groundhogs—engaging in funny scenarios that often mirror human behaviors and social situations. Prevec draws inspiration from the wildlife she encounters in the Dundas Valley Conservation Area, as well as from everyday life.

The humor in "Groundhog Hill" is characterized by its subtle observations, showing a mix of amusing animal moments and small truths about people. The comics have been well-received online, particularly on Instagram, where Prevec shares her latest work.

More info: Instagram | groundhoghill.ca | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Cartoon wolves howling at the moon in a humorous comic by Rose Anne Prevec about animals taking over the human world.

groundhog_hill Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

Bored Panda reached out to Rose Anne Prevec to learn more about the inspiration and creative process behind her comics. The artist shared that she's a big fan of British comedy, particularly its self-deprecating humor and deadpan delivery, which may influence her art. "Or it may be all the Herman and Peanuts cartoons I read during my childhood."
RELATED:
    #2

    Two pigeons humorously critique abstract art in a comic where animals take over the human world.

    groundhog_hill Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Two stone statues on a beach waiting by the shore with a message bottle in the sand, animal takeover comics style.

    groundhog_hill Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Many of Prevec's strips seem to play with the absurdity of everyday life, so we're curious whether her ideas come from real situations or if they're purely imaginative. "Most of my cartoons are drawn from life and then taken to extremes or put into the mouths of wild animals. That’s where the imagination kicks in," the artist responded. "Still, I’ve been surprised, delighted, and comforted to discover how many feelings, absurd conversations, and awkward moments in my life resonate with other people."

    #4

    Two animals on a bench in a comic by Rose Anne Prevec where animals take over the human world humorously.

    groundhog_hill Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Black and white comic by Rose Anne Prevec showing a snake and a human friend in a humorous animal takeover scene.

    groundhog_hill Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The characters in Prevec's comics often have very subtle expressions, reflecting her belief that deadpan humor requires understatement. As she explains, "I want the caption or the situation to deliver the joke. When I’ve experimented with more expressive faces, googly eyes for example, it always feels like I’m hitting people over the head with the joke – it’s just too much."

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Two wolves in a living room with a fireplace, one reading a catalog, illustrating animals taking over the human world.

    groundhog_hill Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Black and white comic of animals on a bench stargazing, highlighting interesting comics where animals take over the human world humorously.

    groundhog_hill Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    If Prevec could collaborate with any comic artist, she would find it hard to choose just one. "There are SO many single-panel cartoonists that I admire, it is hard to name just one. I would love an opportunity to work with Rosemary Mosco, a science communicator, whose cartoons of the natural world are funny, educational, and beautiful too."

    You can see more of Rose Anne Prevec's work on Instagram and her website!
    #8

    Turtle looking at a bicycle shop window in a comic where animals take over the human world in a humorous way.

    groundhog_hill Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Comic by Rose Anne Prevec showing animals in a human-like setting, humorously depicting animals taking over the human world.

    groundhog_hill Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Black and white comic by Rose Anne Prevec showing animals and a woman carrying multiple children in a playful, animal takeover scene.

    groundhog_hill Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Comic illustration of animals taking over the human world, showing a hamster running fast inside a wheel watched by others.

    groundhog_hill Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Comic illustration showing anthropomorphic kitchen utensils with faces, part of animals taking over human world comics.

    groundhog_hill Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Dog detective and crow partner interviewing a human in a comic where animals take over the human world humorously.

    groundhog_hill Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Two pigeons perched on spray cans in a comic by Rose Anne Prevec about animals taking over the human world.

    groundhog_hill Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Two pigeons outside a window observe humans making a to-do list in a comic where animals take over the human world.

    groundhog_hill Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Comic by Rose Anne Prevec showing animals in a humorous scene where a rat gives a gift to a raccoon.

    groundhog_hill Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Two illustrated animals in a comic style, discussing winter coats with a snowy background, from animal takeover comics.

    groundhog_hill Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Child building a snowman with an apple face wearing a hat, featured in comics where animals take over the human world humorously.

    groundhog_hill Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Black and white comic showing a man and a dog in bed surprised by flying animals, from comics where animals take over the human world.

    groundhog_hill Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Comic illustration of pigeons in flight and perched on a ledge in a humorous animals take over the human world scene.

    groundhog_hill Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    Animals in a comic scene humorously taking over the human world, featuring a raccoon pouring maple syrup on snow.

    groundhog_hill Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Comic by Rose Anne Prevec showing two dogs talking over a fence in a hilarious animal takeover of the human world.

    groundhog_hill Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Black and white comic of a dog in a business meeting with humans, showcasing animals taking over the human world humorously.

    groundhog_hill Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Two cats on a bookshelf with one reading a book titled Henry IV in a comic where animals take over the human world.

    groundhog_hill Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Cartoon eggs with one decorated egg standing out, illustrating a comic where animals take over the human world humorously.

    groundhog_hill Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Black and white comic by Rose Anne Prevec showing two men in togas ordering food from a waiter with a humorous mythological twist.

    groundhog_hill Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Cats on a wall confronting an egg-shaped character in a comic where animals humorously take over the human world.

    groundhog_hill Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Black and white comic showing a cupid shooting a heart arrow while two men watch, from interesting comics where animals take over.

    groundhog_hill Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Black and white comic panel showing two men in suits in an office, part of interesting comics where animals take over the human world.

    groundhog_hill Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Two dogs playfully running in a grassy field in a comic where animals take over the human world humorously.

    groundhog_hill Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!