This Illustrator Found A Creative Way To Spend Time On A Train By Drawing New Heads For His Fellow Commuters (21 Pics)
During our commute, most of us will resort to listening to music, reading, or staring out the window and pondering the meaning of life. Illustrator and animator October Jones (real name Joe Butcher), however, has come up with a creative and somewhat more unusual way to spend his time – he drew new heads for his fellow commuters.
October Jones drew cartoon faces on sticky notes that he matched up with the bodies of unsuspecting commuters on the train with him. The cartoon faces’ expressions take it from good to great – Mickey Mouse grinding his teeth and a tired-looking Winnie the Pooh who forgot to shave seem right at home on Jones’ Monday-morning commute.
More info: twitter.com | Instagram
October Jones gained popularity through his creation of "Text From Dog," a collection of funny text messages sent to him by his dog. This humorous content was later adapted into a complete book called "Texts from Dog: The Dog Delusion," which can be purchased here.
Instead of despising Monday mornings or becoming extremely irritated by a fellow commuter loudly chewing gum, Jones shows that there are better ways to spend your time traveling. He employed his creativity to effectively transform an otherwise mundane train ride into an entertaining story.
October Jones is an illustrator and animator by profession, but we believe he should consider becoming a "commute doodler" as well as he has produced delightful drawings during his train rides, getting inspired by the individuals around him on the train.
