During our commute, most of us will resort to listening to music, reading, or staring out the window and pondering the meaning of life. Illustrator and animator October Jones (real name Joe Butcher), however, has come up with a creative and somewhat more unusual way to spend his time – he drew new heads for his fellow commuters.

October Jones drew cartoon faces on sticky notes that he matched up with the bodies of unsuspecting commuters on the train with him. The cartoon faces’ expressions take it from good to great – Mickey Mouse grinding his teeth and a tired-looking Winnie the Pooh who forgot to shave seem right at home on Jones’ Monday-morning commute.

