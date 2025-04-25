ADVERTISEMENT

There’s a certain magic in wildlife photography — and thanks to the photographers venturing into the planet’s most fascinating ecosystems, we get to experience that magic and learn more about the creatures we share our world with.

Kat Zhou, a nature photographer based in San Francisco, California, specializes in underwater, landscape, and wildlife photography. We’re thrilled that Kat agreed to share her captivating work with our readers and give us a glimpse behind the scenes of her creative process. Her photography has been featured in numerous international competitions and publications, and she’s passionate about capturing and raising awareness of often-overlooked species and destinations.

Today, we’d like to showcase a selection of Zhou’s stunning images — from the mysterious underwater world to the wonders of land-based wildlife. Take a moment with us to explore the beauty and complexity of nature through the photographer’s lens.

More info: Instagram | katsnaps.art