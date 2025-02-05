ADVERTISEMENT

Daniel Kordan is a landscape photographer based in Bali, known for his stunning aerial shots of Australia, sweeping views of Vietnam, and much more. In this article, we're excited to share a different side of his work: a recent collection of portraits he captured during his travels through Ethiopia.

In this collection, Kordan shifts his focus from vast landscapes to the people of Ethiopia, capturing the richness of their daily lives and the stories etched in their faces. Scroll down to see the captivating portraits!

More info: Instagram | danielkordan.com | Facebook | x.com