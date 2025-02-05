Daniel Kordan’s Captivating Pictures Of Ethiopian People (30 Pics)Interview With Artist
Daniel Kordan is a landscape photographer based in Bali, known for his stunning aerial shots of Australia, sweeping views of Vietnam, and much more. In this article, we're excited to share a different side of his work: a recent collection of portraits he captured during his travels through Ethiopia.
In this collection, Kordan shifts his focus from vast landscapes to the people of Ethiopia, capturing the richness of their daily lives and the stories etched in their faces. Scroll down to see the captivating portraits!
Bored Panda reached out to Daniel Kordan once again—this time, to learn more about his Ethiopian photographs. "Ethiopia has always fascinated me with its rich cultural heritage and diverse landscapes," the photographer shared. "From the ancient rock-hewn churches of Lalibela to the tribal traditions of the Omo Valley, it’s a place where history and nature intertwine beautifully. I was especially drawn to the Oko Valley tribes and the hospitality of the Ethiopian people.
It’s a seriously underrated place for tourism barely visited and still very isolated. It was difficult to plan but I’m so happy I’ve done it! Can’t wait to come back, I’ve made so many beautiful friends and together with Andy Marty we even managed to help adopt to school two talented kids from Ethiopia."
When asked about his most memorable experience in Ethiopia, Kordan shared that spending time with the Hamar and Suri tribes in the Omo Valley was truly unforgettable. "I was humbled by their openness, and capturing their daily lives felt like stepping into a world untouched by time. I remember sitting by the fire at dusk, listening to their stories through a translator, and realizing how deeply connected they are to their traditions. That experience reminded me of the power of photography to bridge cultures. It is really essential in the modern global world to remember our ancestors and our traditions in this world. That is what makes us different and beautiful."
When preparing for his trip—both in terms of technical equipment and cultural understanding—Kordan packed a lightweight yet versatile kit: a high-resolution Nikon Z8 full-frame camera, a 50mm f/1.8 prime lens for portraits, and a 24-70mm zoom lens for landscapes with people. To connect with the communities he planned to visit, he also conducted extensive research on the customs and traditions of the local tribes. "Working with local guides was invaluable—not just for access but also to ensure that my presence was respectful and that I could engage with people in an authentic way. I’m so grateful to my guide Andu!
Besides most essential was to use proper light and background. I had amazing help from Advanced Media Dubai to provide us with Godox light. I find it optimal to use the Godox AD300 Pro along with Godox tube light for such a long expedition."
"Ethiopia has a raw, untouched beauty that’s rare to find. But what truly makes Ethiopia unique is its cultural depth. The country has more than 80 ethnic groups, each with its own language and traditions. Photographing Ethiopia feels like documenting a living history, and that’s what makes it so special.
Omo Valley is just unbelievable. When I asked locals if they have many tourists—yes, they agreed that last month they had many, 3 cars in a month!"
Kordan shared that he is always in search of places where nature and culture intersect in a meaningful way. "Right now, I’m planning an expedition to Antarctica on a red sails schooner and the remote islands of the Pacific. Greenland, with its dramatic ice formations, is calling me back too. I'm planning to expand my tribal photography to Papua New Guinea and Indonesia too!"