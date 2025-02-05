ADVERTISEMENT

Daniel Kordan is a landscape photographer based in Bali, known for his stunning aerial shots of Australia, sweeping views of Vietnam, and much more. In this article, we're excited to share a different side of his work: a recent collection of portraits he captured during his travels through Ethiopia.

In this collection, Kordan shifts his focus from vast landscapes to the people of Ethiopia, capturing the richness of their daily lives and the stories etched in their faces. Scroll down to see the captivating portraits!

More info: Instagram | danielkordan.com | Facebook | x.com

#1

Ethiopian people adorned in traditional attire and body paint, sitting on a tree branch in a lush forest.

Daniel Kordan Report

Bored Panda reached out to Daniel Kordan once again—this time, to learn more about his Ethiopian photographs. "Ethiopia has always fascinated me with its rich cultural heritage and diverse landscapes," the photographer shared. "From the ancient rock-hewn churches of Lalibela to the tribal traditions of the Omo Valley, it’s a place where history and nature intertwine beautifully. I was especially drawn to the Oko Valley tribes and the hospitality of the Ethiopian people.

It’s a seriously underrated place for tourism barely visited and still very isolated. It was difficult to plan but I’m so happy I’ve done it! Can’t wait to come back, I’ve made so many beautiful friends and together with Andy Marty we even managed to help adopt to school two talented kids from Ethiopia."
    #2

    Ethiopian people with body paint in a captivating portrait by Daniel Kordan.

    Daniel Kordan Report

    #3

    Ethiopian person in traditional attire, surrounded by lush greenery, displaying intricate beaded jewelry.

    Daniel Kordan Report

    When asked about his most memorable experience in Ethiopia, Kordan shared that spending time with the Hamar and Suri tribes in the Omo Valley was truly unforgettable. "I was humbled by their openness, and capturing their daily lives felt like stepping into a world untouched by time. I remember sitting by the fire at dusk, listening to their stories through a translator, and realizing how deeply connected they are to their traditions. That experience reminded me of the power of photography to bridge cultures. It is really essential in the modern global world to remember our ancestors and our traditions in this world. That is what makes us different and beautiful."
    #4

    Ethiopian people adorned with face paint and floral headdresses, embracing a tree branch in a lush, green setting.

    Daniel Kordan Report

    #5

    Ethiopian child with face paint and bracelets, leaning on a wooden structure in a traditional setting.

    Daniel Kordan Report

    When preparing for his trip—both in terms of technical equipment and cultural understanding—Kordan packed a lightweight yet versatile kit: a high-resolution Nikon Z8 full-frame camera, a 50mm f/1.8 prime lens for portraits, and a 24-70mm zoom lens for landscapes with people. To connect with the communities he planned to visit, he also conducted extensive research on the customs and traditions of the local tribes. "Working with local guides was invaluable—not just for access but also to ensure that my presence was respectful and that I could engage with people in an authentic way. I’m so grateful to my guide Andu!

    Besides most essential was to use proper light and background. I had amazing help from Advanced Media Dubai to provide us with Godox light. I find it optimal to use the Godox AD300 Pro along with Godox tube light for such a long expedition."
    #6

    Ethiopian people with traditional body paint and adornments, standing together in a natural setting.

    Daniel Kordan Report

    #7

    Ethiopian people in vibrant traditional outfits and painted faces, lying on green grass in a circular formation.

    Daniel Kordan Report

    "Ethiopia has a raw, untouched beauty that’s rare to find. But what truly makes Ethiopia unique is its cultural depth. The country has more than 80 ethnic groups, each with its own language and traditions. Photographing Ethiopia feels like documenting a living history, and that’s what makes it so special.

    Omo Valley is just unbelievable. When I asked locals if they have many tourists—yes, they agreed that last month they had many, 3 cars in a month!"
    #8

    Two Ethiopian individuals with painted faces and traditional attire, posing against a backdrop of dried leaves.

    Daniel Kordan Report

    #9

    Ethiopian child with traditional face paint held by arms adorned with copper bracelets.

    Daniel Kordan Report

    Kordan shared that he is always in search of places where nature and culture intersect in a meaningful way. "Right now, I’m planning an expedition to Antarctica on a red sails schooner and the remote islands of the Pacific. Greenland, with its dramatic ice formations, is calling me back too. I'm planning to expand my tribal photography to Papua New Guinea and Indonesia too!"
    #10

    Ethiopian person adorned with foliage sitting in a tree, captured by Daniel Kordan.

    Daniel Kordan Report

    #11

    Ethiopian person smiling, wearing traditional attire, against a rustic wooden backdrop.

    Daniel Kordan Report

    #12

    Ethiopian person standing in front of traditional reed structure, wearing a dark cloak under a blue sky.

    Daniel Kordan Report

    #13

    Ethiopian person sitting on a raised, straw hut during sunset, captured by Daniel Kordan.

    Daniel Kordan Report

    #14

    Young Ethiopian child wearing traditional adornments, embraced by an adult, captured in a captivating moment.

    Daniel Kordan Report

    #15

    Ethiopian people in traditional face paint and attire, standing amidst lush green foliage.

    Daniel Kordan Report

    #16

    Smiling person in traditional attire, face painted, holding a goat in a village setting.

    Daniel Kordan Report

    #17

    Ethiopian person smiling through a tree, captured in a natural setting by Daniel Kordan.

    Daniel Kordan Report

    #18

    Ethiopian person wrapped in fabric, gazing intensely; part of a captivating photography series by Daniel Kordan.

    Daniel Kordan Report

    #19

    Portrait of an Ethiopian child in a red shawl, featuring intricate braids adorned with beads.

    Daniel Kordan Report

    #20

    Ethiopian person adorned in traditional jewelry and hair decorations, captured in Daniel Kordan's photography.

    Daniel Kordan Report

    #21

    Ethiopian person adorned with colorful necklaces and rings.

    Daniel Kordan Report

    #22

    Ethiopian people with traditional face paint, surrounded by lush greenery in Daniel Kordan's captivating photograph.

    Daniel Kordan Report

    #23

    Ethiopian person adorned with face paint and flowers in a natural setting.

    Daniel Kordan Report

    #24

    Ethiopian people with painted faces and floral headpieces, showcasing vibrant cultural expressions in nature.

    Daniel Kordan Report

    #25

    Ethiopian person with painted face and floral decorations in a forest, captured by Daniel Kordan.

    Daniel Kordan Report

    #26

    Ethiopian person with face paint and floral headdress in lush greenery, captured by Daniel Kordan.

    Daniel Kordan Report

    #27

    Ethiopian people in traditional attire sitting outside round thatched huts in a serene village setting.

    Daniel Kordan Report

    #28

    Young Ethiopian wrapped in a patterned shawl, gazing thoughtfully, photographed by Daniel Kordan.

    Daniel Kordan Report

    #29

    Ethiopian person in traditional attire with floral headpiece, arm bangles, and face paint, captured by Daniel Kordan.

    Daniel Kordan Report

    #30

    Ethiopian person in traditional attire, adorned with jewelry, sitting and holding a stick in Daniel Kordan's photograph.

    Daniel Kordan Report

