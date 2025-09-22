ADVERTISEMENT

As a professional travel photographer, I love the imagery that I can capture in and around Asia. This beautiful Southeast Asian country is starting to gain traction amongst photographers due to the beautiful scenery that can be found in the north, as well as the numerous industries that still exist across the country.

These industries provide endless opportunities to capture compelling images of people at work. Be it workers at the incense factory south of Hanoi or fishermen working in and around the coastline of Vietnam.

For Westerners whose lives have been largely automated, the Vietnamese still carry out numerous work practices in traditional ways. One thing that I love doing is learning languages. This helps me get that much closer to people and capture portrait images the likes of which you see in the images I've uploaded here.

More info: julianelliottphotography.com | Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com | x.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Quiet Contemplation

Quiet Contemplation

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
User avatar Julian Elliott
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Ro Fishing In Quang Nam

    Ro Fishing In Quang Nam

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    User avatar Julian Elliott
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Mystery Woman Of Hoi An

    Mystery Woman Of Hoi An

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    User avatar Julian Elliott
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    H'mong Woman In Mu Cang Chai

    H'mong Woman In Mu Cang Chai

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    User avatar Julian Elliott
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Rice Harvest

    Rice Harvest

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    User avatar Julian Elliott
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Tam Tien Beach Market

    Tam Tien Beach Market

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    User avatar Julian Elliott
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Amongst The Incense

    Amongst The Incense

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    User avatar Julian Elliott
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Fisherman

    Fisherman

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    User avatar Julian Elliott
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Soya Sauce Factory Near Hanoi

    Soya Sauce Factory Near Hanoi

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    User avatar Julian Elliott
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Lost In The Incense

    Lost In The Incense

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    User avatar Julian Elliott
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Elderly Monk In Southern Vietnam

    Elderly Monk In Southern Vietnam

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    User avatar Julian Elliott
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Washing Water Lillies

    Washing Water Lillies

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    User avatar Julian Elliott
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #13

    Hidden Smile

    Hidden Smile

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    User avatar Julian Elliott
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #14

    Dalat Market Seller

    Dalat Market Seller

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    User avatar Julian Elliott
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Long Coc Tea Terraces

    Long Coc Tea Terraces

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    User avatar Julian Elliott
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #16

    Hoi An At Night

    Hoi An At Night

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    User avatar Julian Elliott
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Northern Vietnam Rice Terraces

    Northern Vietnam Rice Terraces

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    User avatar Julian Elliott
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    Rice Paper Village

    Rice Paper Village

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    User avatar Julian Elliott
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #19

    Making Banh Cuon

    Making Banh Cuon

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    User avatar Julian Elliott
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Mosaic Wall In Hanoi

    Mosaic Wall In Hanoi

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    User avatar Julian Elliott
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!