My 20 Photos That Show The Beauty Of Vietnam’s Landscapes And Traditions
As a professional travel photographer, I love the imagery that I can capture in and around Asia. This beautiful Southeast Asian country is starting to gain traction amongst photographers due to the beautiful scenery that can be found in the north, as well as the numerous industries that still exist across the country.
These industries provide endless opportunities to capture compelling images of people at work. Be it workers at the incense factory south of Hanoi or fishermen working in and around the coastline of Vietnam.
For Westerners whose lives have been largely automated, the Vietnamese still carry out numerous work practices in traditional ways. One thing that I love doing is learning languages. This helps me get that much closer to people and capture portrait images the likes of which you see in the images I've uploaded here.
More info: julianelliottphotography.com | Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com | x.com
This post may include affiliate links.
Quiet Contemplation
Ro Fishing In Quang Nam
H'mong Woman In Mu Cang Chai
Rice Harvest
Tam Tien Beach Market
Amongst The Incense
Soya Sauce Factory Near Hanoi
Lost In The Incense
Elderly Monk In Southern Vietnam
Washing Water Lillies
Hidden Smile
Dalat Market Seller
Long Coc Tea Terraces
Hoi An At Night
Northern Vietnam Rice Terraces
Rice Paper Village
Making Banh Cuon
Mosaic Wall In Hanoi
I get paid over $220 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. i never thought i'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. the potential with this is endless..., COPY HERE➤➤ LIVEJOB1.COM
I am making a good salary from home $4580-$5240/week , which is amazing under a year ago I was jobless in a horrible economy. I thank God every day I was blessed with these instructions and now its my duty to pay it forward and share it with Everyone, Here is I started_______ Jobathome1.Com
I get paid over $220 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. i never thought i’d be able to do it but my best friend earns over $15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. 1.the potential with this is endless, COPY HERE➤➤ EarnApp1.Com
I get paid over $220 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. i never thought i'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. the potential with this is endless..., COPY HERE➤➤ LIVEJOB1.COM
I am making a good salary from home $4580-$5240/week , which is amazing under a year ago I was jobless in a horrible economy. I thank God every day I was blessed with these instructions and now its my duty to pay it forward and share it with Everyone, Here is I started_______ Jobathome1.Com
I get paid over $220 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. i never thought i’d be able to do it but my best friend earns over $15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. 1.the potential with this is endless, COPY HERE➤➤ EarnApp1.Com