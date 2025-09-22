ADVERTISEMENT

As a professional travel photographer, I love the imagery that I can capture in and around Asia. This beautiful Southeast Asian country is starting to gain traction amongst photographers due to the beautiful scenery that can be found in the north, as well as the numerous industries that still exist across the country.

These industries provide endless opportunities to capture compelling images of people at work. Be it workers at the incense factory south of Hanoi or fishermen working in and around the coastline of Vietnam.

For Westerners whose lives have been largely automated, the Vietnamese still carry out numerous work practices in traditional ways. One thing that I love doing is learning languages. This helps me get that much closer to people and capture portrait images the likes of which you see in the images I've uploaded here.

