The reFocus Awards celebrate photography from around the world. Among the many stunning images they share, we’ve chosen to highlight their animal photos, which show the beauty and diversity of life. From playful pets to wild animals, each photo captures a special moment in nature.

These images make us smile and admire animals. We feature them to celebrate both the photographers who took them and the animals they captured.

#1

“A Mother's Love”⁠ By @woetgallery

Golden langur monkeys embracing gently under warm sunlight, showcasing animals at their most majestic in natural habitat.

    #2

    "Sage Of The Forest"⁠ By Donal Boyd⁠

    Orangutan standing in dense forest, showcasing the majestic beauty of animals in their natural habitat.

    "In the way he stood and stared, we actually expected him to say something. To speak on behalf of the forest. To bestow his wisdom. To convince the world that this forest, his home, is not worth the destruction, the fires, and the tragedy. Yet, words were not needed. Tanjung Puting NP, Borneo, 2019."⁠

    #3

    “The World Is Going Upside Down”⁠ By Thomas Vijayan⁠

    Orangutan clinging to a tall tree trunk in a forest, showcasing animals at their most majestic in nature.

    “I wanted to capture all 4 elements in one frame: the sky, the water, the amazing habitat they live in, and the subject facing me. I knew the only way I could combine these elements was to be above the orangutan and position the camera downwards, staying calm over the tree was most challenging.”⁠

    #4

    “Pipistrello Del Nettare N1”⁠ By Gianni Maitan⁠

    Bat feeding from a flower at night, showcasing the majestic beauty of animals in their natural environment.

    #5

    “Double Chin”⁠ By Bernard Sim

    Close-up of a majestic bird with striking yellow eyes and orange beak showcasing animals at their most majestic.

    “Lift your head to hide the double chin.”⁠

    #6

    “Baby Giraffe”⁠ By Gianni Maitan

    Adult giraffe gently touching a baby giraffe, showcasing the majestic bond between animals in nature.

    #7

    “Blending In”⁠ By Gillian Shark⁠

    Shark swimming near a large school of fish underwater, showcasing majestic animals in their natural ocean habitat.

    “A beautiful female Caribbean reef shark passed by a big school of fish, which resulted in this interesting photo composition. Although the shark was swimming on a different level than the school of fish, the colours and its movement somehow gave the illusion of it blending in.”⁠

    #8

    “Bewitched”⁠ By Pepe Arespacochaga⁠

    Close-up of a majestic animal, a gorilla peering through lush green foliage in its natural habitat.

    “Appearing from the shadows of the dense forest of Kibale (Uganda), a chimpanzee stares at the visitor with an expression of curiosity.”⁠

    #9

    “Gaze”⁠ By Robert Bogacz⁠

    Majestic animal photography of a brown bear standing in a forest surrounded by foliage in black and white.

    “Brown bear in a dark forest by the setting sun. The rays illuminate its left side. I took this photo while waiting in the hide.”⁠

    #10

    “Like Mother Like Daughter”⁠ By Mark Sorenson⁠

    Two chipmunks peeking out from a hole in weathered wood, capturing animals at their most majestic in nature.

    “A Mother chipmunk looks outside while the baby lies on the mother's back, and both look at the camera.”⁠

    #11

    “Playtime On The Ice”⁠ By Rachel Spencer⁠

    Polar bear splashing water on icy surface, showcasing majestic animals in their natural snowy habitat.

    #12

    “Three Kings”⁠ By Jules Oldroyd⁠

    Three majestic king penguins standing on rocky ground under a cloudy sky near the ocean shore.

    #13

    “Unwavering Eye”⁠ By Jason Marino⁠

    Bald eagle perched on a bare tree branch against a dark background, showcasing the majestic animal in nature.

    “An eagle sets its gaze on prey far off in the distance in Jasper National Park, Alberta.”⁠

    #14

    “The Last Two”⁠ By Matjaz Krivic⁠

    A majestic rhino resting on the ground with a person sitting beside it under a clear blue sky.

    “Northern white rhino is all but extinct. The last two males died years ago. Two females are still with us, too feeble to bear babies. In a lab, their eggs are now artificially fertilised in hopes that surrogate rhinos from another subspecies can carry the northern white back.”⁠

    #15

    “Frozen Waterfall With Soaring Bald Eagle”⁠ By Kathy Sergio⁠

    Bald eagle in mid-flight against a snowy and icy backdrop, capturing animals at their most majestic.

    #16

    “Manta”⁠ By Francis Pérez

    Manta ray swimming gracefully underwater surrounded by small fish, showcasing animals at their most majestic in ocean.

    “This beautiful manta flies through the clear coastal waters off Tenerife, as the light shines through from above. It filters small planktonic prey as it swims. As it goes, it provides shelter for a school of small fish that are forever seeking protection from predators.”⁠

    #17

    “Divine Beauty Of An Arctic Fox”⁠ By Marcello Galleano

    Arctic fox resting on snow, showcasing the beauty of animals at their most majestic in a serene winter landscape

    “In one of the most inhospitable climates on earth, the beautiful arctic fox enjoys a moment of relaxation ⁠
    and dozes in the snow of the Svalbard Islands, between Norway and the North Pole.”⁠

    #18

    “Hang Loose”⁠ By Christian Hargasser⁠

    Lion cub resting on a tree branch in the wild, showcasing animals at their most majestic in natural habitat.

    #19

    “Snow Fox”⁠ By Larry Taylor⁠

    Red fox in snowy landscape showcasing the majestic beauty of animals in their natural habitat.

    “A fox pauses in the falling snow.”⁠

    #20

    “I Dare You”⁠ By Cheri Marks⁠

    Majestic tiger with intense eyes walking through tall grass, showcasing the beauty of animals in the wild.

    “Sub-adult female tiger protectively stepping over her brother with pure intention in her eyes.”⁠

    #21

    “Sparring Grevy's”⁠ By Elissa Title⁠

    Two majestic zebras playfully sparring in a dry grassy field showcasing animals at their most majestic.

    “These Grevy's zebras were first on the left side of our vehicle in Kenya, bucking and biting, before crossing the road, where they walked further into the haze. We later found out that the haze was actually dust from a dust storm in Lake Turkana.”⁠

    #22

    "The Hypnotic Red-Eyed Leaf Frog" By Pablo Trilles Farrington

    Close-up of a colorful tree frog perched on green leaves, showcasing animals at their most majestic in nature.

    #23

    "Reflections In The Night 2" By Marcello Galleano⁠

    Leopard crouching by water at night, an animal captured in a majestic and intense moment in wildlife photography.

    "In the darkness of the Kenyan forest, the reflections of the moonlight reveal the spotted fur of a leopard drinking from a tranquil pond. A distant sound makes it look up while nature seems to hold its breath: the leopard is a symbol of grace and power."

    #24

    “To The Sun”⁠ By Cindy Cone⁠

    Close-up of a majestic lion looking upward, showcasing the beauty and grace of animals in a powerful black and white portrait

    "African lion stretches and gazes upward."

    #25

    “​​mirror Of The Soul”⁠ By Juan David Cortes Echeverria⁠

    Close-up of a majestic black bird showcasing detailed feathers and sharp beak in a natural setting.

    "As a metaphoric 'mirror of the soul,' the eye of this Carrion Crow (photographed at Stonehenge) hints at the intelligence of crows and acts as a window to their environment and the humans that inhabit it. (As I hope you can see, my mother, my brother, and I are featured inside the eye’s reflection)."

    #26

    “Spring Feeling”⁠ By Laurence Lambert⁠

    A majestic brown dog with white markings resting on a fallen tree trunk in a natural outdoor setting.

    #27

    “Eye To Eye”⁠ By Wolfgang Autexier⁠

    Close-up black and white photo of a tiger showcasing animals at their most majestic in a natural setting.

    “It is a large predator. A large cat with a tabby coat. A legend. Do you dare? Do you dare to meet his gaze?”⁠

    #28

    “Snowy Owl”⁠ By Maria Ciampini⁠

    Snowy owl in flight during snowfall, showcasing animals at their most majestic in a winter setting.

    “The snowy owl flies through the wintry sky against the backdrop of softly falling snowflakes. Its striking white feathers, speckled with hints of dark brown, blend seamlessly with the snowy scenery. The owl's piercing yellow eyes scan the ground below, searching for prey.”⁠

    #29

    “The Guinea Fowl”⁠ By Ngar Shun Victor Wong

    Close-up of a guinea fowl with detailed feathers and vibrant colors capturing animals at their most majestic.

    #30

    “Dinner Is Ready”⁠ By Natalia Grebesheva⁠

    Puffin with wings spread standing on grass holding a fish, capturing animals at their most majestic in nature.

    #31

    “Grevy's Zebra Optical Illusion”⁠ By Alessandro Marena⁠

    Close-up of a zebra’s face showcasing its majestic black and white striped pattern in a natural setting.

    #32

    “Red Palm Weevil”⁠ By Javier Ruperez⁠

    Close-up macro photo of an insect showcasing animals at their most majestic with fine textures and vibrant colors.

    “This is a close-up view of the famous red palm weevil, a terrible invasive pest for palm trees around the world, although the larvae of these insects are appreciated gastronomically, becoming the most consumed beetle in sub-Saharan Africa, where the larvae are collected by hearing the burrows being dug."

    #33

    “Silence”⁠ By Mohammad Mirza⁠

    Black bird with iridescent feathers preening on snowy ground, showcasing majestic animals in their natural habitat.

    “The cold weather likely added a crispness to the air, a tranquil mood, which complements the bird's dark feathers and highlights its intricate details. The way the background blurs and fades into a soft gradient enhances the focus on the bird and creates a serene.”⁠

    #34

    “Frozen Feathers”⁠ By Mohammad Mirza⁠

    Two majestic birds standing close together on snow during a powerful winter storm, capturing animals in nature.

    “Winter photography of the European shag bird offers a unique opportunity to capture the resilience and beauty of this remarkable seabird in its natural habitat. The European shag is a medium-sized seabird that belongs to the cormorant.”⁠

    #35

    “Portrait Of A Sheep”⁠ By Jens Winkler⁠

    Close-up of a majestic white sheep with thick wool, capturing the beauty of animals in a natural setting.

    “This sheep lady approached me on my way to a beach on the Isle of Lewis in Scotland. It seemed that she really wanted to pose for this photo.”⁠

    #36

    “Just Green”⁠ By Anja Pires⁠

    Close-up of a green snake with detailed scales, showcasing the beauty of animals in their most majestic form.

    “Just very green is this fascinating Oriental Whip Snake. Pic taken in Singapore 2021.”⁠

    #37

    “Walk This Way”⁠ By Tracey Dyer⁠

    Majestic wild lynx captured in a close-up black and white photo, showcasing its focused expression and powerful stance.

    “After spotting Lynx tracks leading to a boreal forest clearing, I waited in the snow, hoping for a lynx to appear, even though it was a long shot. After a short while, I was thrilled to see a Canada Lynx tracking snowshoe hare tracks across the clearing. In a few seconds, it was gone again.”⁠

    #38

    “Black Bear On Black”⁠ By Simona Gerp

    Black bear captured in low light, showcasing the majestic presence of animals in their natural habitat.

    #39

    “Warm Moment”⁠ By Rebecca Stone⁠

    Two majestic animals nuzzling affectionately, showcasing a tender moment in wildlife close-up.

    #40

    “Hyde, Out To Pasture”⁠ By Dusty Cooper

    Longhorn cattle standing in a field at dusk, capturing animals at their most majestic with dramatic lighting.

    #41

    “Mochi The Puppy”⁠ By Bernard Sim

    Close-up portrait of a small dog with detailed fur, showcasing the beauty of animals at their most majestic.

    #42

    “Double Trouble Cheetah Cubs”⁠ By Monique Beukes⁠

    Two young cheetahs resting in a natural habitat, capturing animals at their most majestic in the wild.

    #43

    “Crowned Beauty”⁠ By Sushil Chauhan⁠

    Close-up of a majestic bird with a striking golden crown of feathers against a blurred natural background.

    “Grey Crowned Cranes are majestic birds and the national bird of Uganda.”⁠

    #44

    “The Icy Colors Of Iceland”⁠ By Veronika Shandor⁠

    Long-haired dog leaping gracefully in front of a misty waterfall, capturing animals at their most majestic moment.
    “A series of photographs of dogs from various places in Iceland.”⁠

    #45

    “The Last Breath”⁠ By Alexandra Surkova⁠

    Owl perched beside a small mammal, showcasing animals at their most majestic in a detailed black and white photo.

    “A little owl catches a mouse to bring it to its newly hatched chicks.”⁠

    #46

    “Giant On The Reef”⁠ By Brooke Pyke⁠

    Whale shark swimming gracefully underwater showcasing the majestic beauty of marine animals in their natural habitat.

    “A giant whale shark cruises over the outer reef on the Ningaloo in Western Australia.”⁠

    #47

    “Among The Flowers”⁠ By Robert Bogacz⁠

    A colorful bird perched on a blossoming branch showcasing animals at their most majestic in nature.

    “The photo was taken on a beautiful sunny afternoon. Blue tit landed in a place where it is surrounded by white flowers.”⁠

    #48

    “Sharks & Birds”⁠ By Borut Furlan⁠

    Sharks swimming below the surface with seabirds flying above at sunset, showcasing animals at their most majestic.

    #49

    “Endless Search”⁠ By Saul Rivkind⁠

    Leopard standing on a fallen tree in a natural habitat, showcasing majestic wild animal beauty and strength.

    #50

    “Candyfloss Sky Predator”⁠ By Cheri Marks⁠

    Majestic tiger resting on a rock at dusk with a colorful sky and natural foliage in the background.

    “Wild habituated Karoo tiger resting on a rock at the perfect sunset time.”⁠

    #51

    “Whaleshark Feeding Under Lights Of The Boat” By Simon Lorenz

    Whale shark swimming beneath the ocean surface, showcasing the majestic beauty of animals in deep blue water.

    #52

    “The Reading List”⁠ By Jennifer Talley⁠

    Squirrel standing on a stack of books with glasses, showcasing animals at their most majestic in a cozy indoor setting.

    #53

    "Siberian Fight"⁠ By Pedro Jarque Krebs⁠

    Two majestic tigers playfully splashing water as they face each other in a dramatic nighttime setting.

    "Siberian tigers training in game fighting."⁠

    #54

    "Midnight Thirst - Young Lion Male"⁠ By Monique Beukes⁠

    Young lion drinking water at night with intense eyes, showcasing majestic animal behavior in the wild.

    #55

    “Eagle Blink”⁠ By Charly Savely⁠

    Close-up of a majestic eagle with sharp eyes and vibrant beak, showcasing the beauty of animals in the wild.

    #56

    “Holding Onto The Forest”⁠ By Tina Götz⁠

    Black-furred animal grasping a green branch surrounded by vibrant green leaves in a majestic natural setting.

    “In times of climate change, deforestation, and other human threats, Bwindi Impenetrable Forest is still a place that provides a safe and rich habitat for mountain gorillas. This hand belongs to a baby of the Rushegura family exploring the beauty of nature. It's in our hands to conserve this habitat.”⁠

    #57

    “Incoming”⁠ By Maddison Woollard⁠

    Underwater sea lion swimming swiftly, bubbles around its open mouth, showcasing animals at their most majestic.

    “This is my only capture of this adult Australian fur seal. The pups were curious and playful. This fella would float in the distance, ignoring us. A younger seal was chasing and nibbling him, and that interaction sent him charging in my direction. Unveiling this remarkable, dynamic encounter.”⁠

    #58

    "Naval Line" By Wolfgang Autexier

    A majestic white swan spreading its wings on dark water, capturing the grace and beauty of animals in nature.

    #59

    “Elegance”⁠⁠⁠ By Inés Godinez⁠

    Flamingo captured in vibrant colors and sharp detail showcasing animals at their most majestic in natural surroundings.

    “Pink flamingo.”⁠

    #60

    "Half Brothers" By Kyriakos Kaziras

    Close-up of two cheetahs showcasing animals at their most majestic with clear detailed fur and intense eyes.

    "In 22 years of photographing in Africa, this was the first time I’d been able to take a portrait like that."

    #61

    “Anna's Wit Droplets”⁠ By Karen Bilgrai Cohen⁠

    Hummingbird captured at its most majestic in midair with water droplets forming an arc against a dark background

    “Anna's hummingbird hovers above a hose."

    #62

    “Touching A Love”⁠ By Leka Huie⁠

    Two majestic jellyfish with flowing tentacles glowing orange against a vibrant deep blue ocean background.

    “A Couple of Jellyfish love each other in underwater space.”⁠

    #63

    “Desert Perch”⁠ By Patrice Gagnon⁠

    Small bird perched on a branch surrounded by soft, fluffy plants capturing animals at their most majestic.

    “A small weaver perches delicately amidst the dry branches of the desert, surrounded by soft, muted tones. This image captures the peaceful stillness of nature, highlighting the bird’s quiet moment of rest in its rugged environment.”⁠

    #64

    “Who Are You, Looking At Me?”⁠ By Muriel Pénicaud⁠

    White bird with detailed feathers perched on a rock, showcasing animals at their most majestic in natural beauty.

    “Of all my photos, it is so far the one on which the viewers project the most different stories: the angel, the good and the evil, the prophet, the solitude of the power, a Ming vase, the eagle of the American flag, and the heart. The spectator becomes a narrator of his own story, and this delights me deeply.”⁠

    #65

    “A Mother's Gentle Grasp”⁠ By Karen Bilgrai Cohen⁠

    Lioness carrying her cub gently in her mouth, showcasing animals at their most majestic moment in the wild.

    “In the Mara North Conservancy, a mother lioness decides to move her two young cubs. She carries the cub in her mouth as he resolutely walks to the new den.”⁠

    #66

    “Hanging Divers”⁠ By Jesper Bjarke Andersen⁠

    Underwater scene of a majestic manta ray swimming above scuba divers in the ocean, showcasing animals at their most majestic.

    “My approach to UV photography was the same as on land: using a small camera, without lights or flash, and shooting exclusively in black and white (Leica Q2 mono)⁠.

    This photo was taken purely on instinct—framed in the moment, with no need for adjustment afterwards.”⁠

    #67

    “Orangutan: The Person Of The Forest”⁠ By Venkatesh Kittur⁠

    Close-up black and white profile of a majestic animal showing intricate facial details and textured fur in dramatic lighting.

    “Here, I am presenting a portrait of an Orangutan with deep, soulful eyes, reflecting both intelligence and sorrow. Their gaze speaks of a quiet plea for survival, haunted by the encroachment of deforestation and habitat loss, a silent struggle for existence and survival in a rapidly changing world.”⁠

    #68

    “How Beautiful You Are”⁠ By Aga Karmol⁠

    White horse standing in a sunlit stable with light beams, showcasing animals at their most majestic in a peaceful indoor setting.

    “A Welsh Pony stallion admiring his own reflection in the mirror.”⁠

    #69

    “Giraffe At Blue Hour”⁠ By Monique Beukes⁠

    Giraffe drinking water at dusk with reflection in a pool, showcasing animals at their most majestic in the wild.

    #70

    “Contact”⁠ By Korostelev Mike⁠

    A majestic whale swimming underwater near a diver in deep blue ocean, showcasing animals at their most majestic.

    “Sperm whale and pregnant woman.”⁠

    #71

    “Young, Wild, And Free”⁠ By Sarah Berger

    Close-up side view of a majestic zebra with black and white stripes against a dark background.

    #72

    “Misty Morning”⁠ By Michael Lorentz⁠

    Antelope standing in tall grass at sunrise, showcasing the majestic beauty of animals in their natural habitat.

    “Setting out very early one morning in the Chyulu Hills, Kenya, I came across this male Grant's Gazelle quietly looking out through the misty light caused by the first rays of dawn. Although at first glance it's quite monotone, looking closely, there are many different hues in this image.”⁠

    #73

    "The Endless Journey"⁠ By James Lewin⁠

    A group of majestic giraffes walking across a flat landscape under a cloudy sky, showcasing animal elegance.

    #74

    Photo By Geran De Klerk

    Leopard perched on a rocky cliff at sunset, showcasing animals at their most majestic in the wild landscape.

