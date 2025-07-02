ADVERTISEMENT

Joseph-Philippe Bevillard is a French-American photographer based in Ireland, best known for his striking documentary-style portraits. With a background in fine art and photography, his work focuses on people living on the fringes of society, captured through an honest, intimate lens.

In 2010, Bevillard began a project that would come to define much of his career—documenting the lives of Irish Travelers, also known as Mincéirs. These vibrant and deeply human portraits have received international praise and earned him awards from All About Photo, Budapest International, Fotonostrum, and beyond. In this article, we’ve collected some of his most powerful photographs from the Irish Travellers series, the Horse Fair series, and more.

#1

Two women with bold hairstyles standing outside a caravan, illustrating life on the margins of modern Ireland.

jpbevillard_colour Report

For over ten years, Joseph-Philippe Bevillard has dedicated his project to documenting the lives of Irish Travelers. Throughout this time, he has forged deep connections with the community by first earning their trust and showing genuine respect. Historically marginalized and often misunderstood, Irish Travellers have faced discrimination and negative portrayals in the media for decades. Recognizing the value they place on photographs—especially since many old images are lost or damaged due to their nomadic lifestyle—Bevillard offered them photos in exchange for their time, honoring their cultural significance.
    #2

    A young woman and children inside a caravan, capturing candid moments showing life on the margins of modern Ireland.

    jpbevillard_colour Report

    #3

    Woman in white fur coat posing inside a tent with a religious backdrop, capturing life on the margins of modern Ireland.

    jpbevillard_colour Report

    Bevillard’s work also highlights the significant challenges within Traveler communities. These include higher rates of poverty, health problems, and tragically, suicide, all contributing to a life expectancy shorter than that of the settled population.

    Intrigued by their rich cultural heritage, once deeply nomadic, he explores their concerns about the erosion of their identity as pressures mount for assimilation into modern Irish society. While a minority have opted to settle in government housing, most prefer to maintain their traditional traveling way of life.
    #4

    Woman in red dress applying makeup to a child in a crowded room, capturing life on the margins of modern Ireland.

    jpbevillard_colour Report

    #5

    Group of people dressed in elaborate dresses and formal wear, capturing raw and beautiful life on the margins of modern Ireland.

    jpbevillard_colour Report

    #6

    Woman applying lipstick to a young girl at a formal event, capturing life on the margins of modern Ireland.

    jpbevillard_colour Report

    #7

    Two women in bright green outfits at a bar, capturing raw and beautiful photos showing life on the margins of modern Ireland.

    jpbevillard_colour Report

    #8

    Young boy in a colorful sweater holding a large chicken outside a rural building, life on the margins of modern Ireland.

    jpbevillard_colour Report

    #9

    Three young women dressed in vibrant outfits walking on a street, capturing life on the margins of modern Ireland.

    jpbevillard_colour Report

    #10

    Group of people interacting outdoors during a community event in modern Ireland, illustrating life on the margins.

    jpbevillard_colour Report

    #11

    Portrait of a woman and child capturing life on the margins of modern Ireland in raw, beautiful documentary photography.

    jpbevillard_colour Report

    #12

    Young girl with blonde pigtails in front of a caravan, illustrating life on the margins of modern Ireland.

    jpbevillard_colour Report

    #13

    Family sitting outside their home, capturing raw and beautiful photos showing life on the margins of modern Ireland.

    jpbevillard_colour Report

    #14

    A family dressed in elegant attire inside a home, illustrating life on the margins of modern Ireland.

    jpbevillard_colour Report

    #15

    Two young women in vibrant fringe dresses pose at an indoor celebration, capturing life on the margins of modern Ireland.

    jpbevillard_colour Report

    #16

    Woman helping a young girl dressed in elaborate white dress during a wedding in modern Ireland on the margins of society.

    jpbevillard_colour Report

    #17

    Group of people socializing outdoors, capturing raw and beautiful life on the margins of modern Ireland street scene.

    jpbevillard_colour Report

    #18

    Young people posing on a busy street market, capturing raw and beautiful life on the margins of modern Ireland.

    jpbevillard_colour Report

    #19

    Child leading two white horses on a street, capturing raw and beautiful life on the margins of modern Ireland.

    jpbevillard_colour Report

    #20

    Three young women in a car, capturing raw and beautiful life on the margins of modern Ireland by Joseph-Philippe Bevillard.

    jpbevillard_colour Report

    #21

    Young girl walking on a worn sidewalk in urban Ireland, capturing raw and beautiful life on the margins of modern Ireland.

    jpbevillard_colour Report

    #22

    Young boy in a brown suit at a market stall, capturing raw and beautiful life on the margins of modern Ireland.

    jpbevillard_colour Report

    #23

    Two young girls in vibrant yellow outfits pose confidently against a weathered blue container, capturing life on the margins of modern Ireland.

    jpbevillard_colour Report

    #24

    Young girl in a white dress and styled hair at a kitchen table, capturing life on the margins of modern Ireland.

    jpbevillard_colour Report

    #25

    Crowd of people under umbrellas at outdoor event on rainy day, showing life on the margins of modern Ireland.

    jpbevillard_colour Report

    #26

    Two boys sitting on a cart holding reins, capturing life on the margins of modern Ireland in a candid street scene.

    jpbevillard_colour Report

    #27

    Two young women in bright outfits at an outdoor event, capturing life on the margins of modern Ireland.

    jpbevillard_colour Report

    #28

    A family with children and horse at a rural gathering, capturing life on the margins of modern Ireland.

    jpbevillard_colour Report

    #29

    Young girl in a formal dress holding a purse inside a home, illustrating life on the margins of modern Ireland.

    jpbevillard_colour Report

    #30

    Group of young people on a street in modern Ireland, showcasing life on the margins in vibrant, raw moments.

    jpbevillard_colour Report

    #31

    Three young women posing in trendy outfits beside a blue van, capturing life on the margins of modern Ireland.

    jpbevillard_colour Report

    #32

    Young girl in a fur-trimmed coat standing solemnly in front of a black door, reflecting life on the margins of modern Ireland.

    jpbevillard_colour Report

    #33

    Two young women wearing bright pink sweatshirts, sitting closely inside a vehicle, capturing life on the margins of Ireland.

    jpbevillard_colour Report

    #34

    Two people standing in an urban outdoor setting, illustrating life on the margins of modern Ireland.

    jpbevillard_colour Report

    #35

    Man watching a van engulfed in flames and thick smoke in a grassy area, illustrating life on the margins of modern Ireland

    jpbevillard_colour Report

