Joseph-Philippe Bevillard is a French-American photographer based in Ireland, best known for his striking documentary-style portraits. With a background in fine art and photography, his work focuses on people living on the fringes of society, captured through an honest, intimate lens.

In 2010, Bevillard began a project that would come to define much of his career—documenting the lives of Irish Travelers, also known as Mincéirs. These vibrant and deeply human portraits have received international praise and earned him awards from All About Photo, Budapest International, Fotonostrum, and beyond. In this article, we’ve collected some of his most powerful photographs from the Irish Travellers series, the Horse Fair series, and more.

