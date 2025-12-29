Guy Kicks Siblings Out After They Share What ‘Surprise’ They Planned

ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone has their own vision of what the holidays should be, and for families, the important thing is to respect each other’s boundaries while enjoying their time together.

But Reddit user Pure_Dragonfly_8960 claims his brother and sister went behind his back and contacted their biological father, who abandoned them years ago—not that he had been a good parent before that, either.

Even more, they invited the man for Christmas dinner, which our Redditor was getting ready to host. So he kicked out his siblings and canceled the whole thing altogether. And while it initially felt like the correct decision, the flood of texts that quickly followed started planting doubts in his mind.

Sometimes, as much as we try to make the holidays special for our family, they still find a way to complicate things

Image credits: annagorbenko/Envato (not the actual photo)

Which is exactly what happened to this man as he prepared to host his siblings for Christmas dinner

Image credits: Image-Source/Envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Pure_Dragonfly_8960

As people started responding to his story, the man revealed more information in the comments

And most people said they understood his reaction

