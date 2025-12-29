Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Guy Kicks Siblings Out After They Share What ‘Surprise’ They Planned
Bearded man in a festive sweater sitting thoughtfully in a vintage armchair, reflecting on cancelling Christmas Eve plans.
Family, Relationships

Everyone has their own vision of what the holidays should be, and for families, the important thing is to respect each other’s boundaries while enjoying their time together.

But Reddit user Pure_Dragonfly_8960 claims his brother and sister went behind his back and contacted their biological father, who abandoned them years ago—not that he had been a good parent before that, either.

Even more, they invited the man for Christmas dinner, which our Redditor was getting ready to host. So he kicked out his siblings and canceled the whole thing altogether. And while it initially felt like the correct decision, the flood of texts that quickly followed started planting doubts in his mind.

    Sometimes, as much as we try to make the holidays special for our family, they still find a way to complicate things

    Image credits: annagorbenko/Envato (not the actual photo)

    Which is exactly what happened to this man as he prepared to host his siblings for Christmas dinner

    Image credits: Pure_Dragonfly_8960

    As people started responding to his story, the man revealed more information in the comments

    And most people said they understood his reaction

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
