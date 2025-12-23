Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic.
Lazy Relatives Won’t Bring Food To Christmas Dinner, Mad As Host Says It’s Either Pizza Or Nothing
Host serving Christmas dinner next to a decorated tree with reluctant relatives at a holiday gathering.
Christmas, Lifestyle

Lazy Relatives Won’t Bring Food To Christmas Dinner, Mad As Host Says It’s Either Pizza Or Nothing

9

20

9

Christmas is all about spending time with your family, not about letting the night pass in exhaustion from work. That’s how it was during the old days when women slogged off so that guests could enjoy the festival. Have things really changed, though?

Look at this woman whose family backed out at the last minute from helping her with Christmas dinner. Obviously, she was overwhelmed by even the thought of cooking for over 30 guests on her own. Read on to find out what she did next that really angered all her relatives!

More info: Reddit

    Christmas is all about having a blast with your loved ones, but not everyone understands this

    Family gathered around Christmas dinner table with festive decorations as host serves food amid lazy relatives debate.

    Image credits: Anna Tolipova / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster’s huge family comes together for Christmas, and the 30+ people celebrate with 12 different dishes for dinner

    Text post showing a person frustrated with lazy relatives who won’t bring food to Christmas dinner.

    Text about Christmas Eve dinner traditions with mention of family expecting multiple dishes and food contributions.

    Text excerpt describing a large family’s Christmas dinner plans with lazy relatives refusing to bring food.

    Image credits: ChristmasConundrum1

    Family gathered around a festive Christmas dinner table, highlighting lazy relatives not bringing food to the meal.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    She agreed to host them in her new house on the condition that everyone would cook a dish from the list, and they all agreed

    Text excerpt about hosting Christmas dinner with lazy relatives refusing to bring food, leading to pizza or no meal.

    Text excerpt about Christmas dinner prep, highlighting issues with lazy relatives not bringing food and hosting frustrations.

    Text showing a frustrated host explaining lazy relatives making excuses for not bringing food to Christmas dinner.

    Host frustrated as lazy relatives refuse to bring food to Christmas dinner, threatening pizza or no meal option.

    Image credits: ChristmasConundrum1

    Young woman in a Santa hat and red sweater looking frustrated during Christmas dinner planning with lazy relatives and pizza options.

    Image credits: galinkazhi / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    However, just a day before Christmas dinner, people started giving silly excuses why they couldn’t cook it, and expected her to shoulder the whole burden

    Text showing frustration about cooking for family with lazy relatives refusing to bring food to Christmas dinner.

    List of options when lazy relatives won’t bring food to Christmas dinner, with pizza or no meal as choices.

    Text excerpt about family conflict over Christmas dinner, highlighting lazy relatives refusing to bring food and host’s frustration.

    Text asking if threatening to cancel Christmas dinner is wrong, reflecting frustration with lazy relatives not bringing food.

    Image credits: ChristmasConundrum1

    She was so overwhelmed by all the work that she gave them an ultimatum to either help her, eat pizza, or just cancel the whole thing, which pissed them off

    Today, we dive into a Christmas tale, where the original poster (OP) tells us how she almost had a mental breakdown because of her relatives. The thing is, her huge family always spends Christmas together. More than 30 people gathered for dinner, and 12 different dishes would be made. You know, the regular Christmas traditions that every family has.

    When she bought a new house, the 33-year-old poster agreed to host Christmas dinner, as her place would be able to accommodate all the guests. However, she laid out a condition that everyone brings one dish from the list so that one person won’t have to work their back off. Previously, they all said yes, but started backing off just a day before the Christmas dinner.

    Much to her annoyance, they came up with the silliest reasons not to cook the food, and OP was pissed. With so many people cancelling their help at the last minute, she had an overwhelmingly long list of things to do. In fact, even the thought of it made her cry, so she decided that it was too much and called up the family to confront them about it.

    She gave them three options: they all cook as promised, she just makes pizza for everyone, or she cancels the Christmas dinner and spends it on her own. Utter chaos followed as they just couldn’t believe that she would do something like this. Not only did they accuse her of ruining Christmas, but they also called her a heartless jerk. Wondering if they were right, she vented online.

    Woman sitting on a couch enjoying a slice of pizza, illustrating lazy relatives not bringing food to Christmas dinner debate.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Netizens instantly jumped to her side and claimed that her bitter family were the real jerks to expect this from her. Not only would she have to put in a lot of physical effort, but she would also end up footing the bill. After all, there were over 30 people, and it was totally unfair that she would spend the night super tired from all the work, rather than enjoy the festival.

    Reports say that the typical cost of the traditional Christmas feast has increased this year by more than the cost of living. Researchers compared festive food staples from 2024 to 2025 from the most popular supermarkets and found the cost has soared by 5.52% in the last year, higher than inflation, which is currently 3.6%. That’s a lot of money that she’ll have to invest.

    Well, her family clearly seems entitled to lash out like that. Experts also stress that people with entitlement have high demands, prioritize their own needs, and expect others to do things for them. Moreover, if someone does not agree with their demands, they will try to make the other party feel as if they are wrong and that it is a horrible thing to disagree with them.

    That definitely sounds like her family. Netizens also pointed out how it’s always the women who end up carrying the cooking burden. Research also emphasizes that women are trained to reflexively and uncomplainingly take on as much of it as possible. Further, it states that cooking is still a highly feminized pursuit; it’s a skill girls are implicitly expected not only to learn, but to enjoy doing.

    That’s really sad and the complete opposite of the festive spirit, don’t you think? What would you do in her shoes? Let us know in the comments!

    Netizens didn’t waste any time in calling her family ungrateful and advising her not to listen to their tantrums, but to do what she wanted

    Screenshot of online comment about lazy relatives refusing to bring food to Christmas dinner, causing frustration for the host.

    Commenter advises keeping Christmas dinner invite despite lazy relatives not bringing food, suggesting pizza as a solution.

    Reddit comment discussing lazy relatives not bringing food to Christmas dinner and the host’s pizza ultimatum.

    Comment on a forum expressing no disappointment about a pizza party amid lazy relatives not bringing food to Christmas dinner.

    Commenter responds to lazy relatives not bringing food to Christmas dinner, insisting on pizza or nothing.

    Text conversation discussing lazy relatives who won’t bring food to Christmas dinner and the host’s frustration.

    Comment discussing lazy relatives not bringing food to Christmas dinner and the host upset about pizza or nothing.

    Comment discussing lazy relatives not bringing food to Christmas dinner and the host choosing pizza as an alternative.

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Every holiday dinner, I do the mains and my family brings the sides. I've heard of people who do the whole thing themselves, but that sounds insane to me when you're talking 12 dishes!

    3
    3points
    reply
    viccig avatar
    V
    V
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We had an early Christmas celebration with my MIL and SIL and her family. There was only 9 of use and we still split it up so one person wasn't doing everything.

    0
    0points
    reply
    verschuurerita avatar
    Ge Po
    Ge Po
    Community Member
    Premium     14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So, a one dish christmas dinner.

    3
    3points
    reply
    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Option 2 - their reaction is "you can't do that to the kids"?!?! What kind of kids are going to be disappointed with pizza?!?!

    0
    0points
    reply
