Woman Is Tired Of Friend’s Strict Diet She Even Enforces On Her Birthday

There’s an unwritten rule that when it’s someone’s birthday, they get dibs on how and where to celebrate. If you’re lucky enough to be invited, you’re expected to go with the flow (within reason) or politely opt out. But it seems a certain someone missed that memo…
A woman says she’s considering canceling her birthday dinner all because of one entitled friend who keeps shoving her food preferences and dietary restrictions down everyone else’s throat. Said friend has a long list of things she doesn’t eat and a very short list of stuff she does. Basically, her go-to is burgers and fries or steak and potatoes. The birthday girl wants something a little more exciting this year but her friend is having none of it.
It’s not every day she gets to have Indian or Mexican food so that’s what she wants for her birthday dinner this year
Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.
Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."
