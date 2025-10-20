Go ahead and scroll through. You may want to look closely at some images and play a little game of Where’s Waldo because these felines are sneaky.

These photos of camouflaged cats are proof of how they flawlessly execute the latter. As you can see, they can blend into a roll of towels in your linen cabinet or hide themselves behind furniture to create quite the hilarious image.

Cats have a shrewd, wily side to their personalities. They can move lightning quick without you noticing, and they have a keen ability to conceal themselves within their environment.

#1 After Years Of Saving I Finally Bought A House Share icon

RELATED:

#2 Angry Share icon

#3 Took Me A While To Find The Cat Share icon

Pet lovers are often distinguished into two primary categories: either you’re a dog person or a cat person. But what’s the difference? For this piece, we will, of course, focus on cat people. According to Indiana-based psychiatrist Dr. Michael Kane, what separates cat lovers from their dog-loving counterparts is the person’s attachment style. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Just A Cool Blanket Share icon

#5 Where She Waits For Her Food Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Kiki Watches, Hidden In The Jungle Share icon

In an interview with Very Well Mind, Dr. Kane explained that cat lovers likely appreciate less demanding and more autonomous relationships. “Feline indulgers enjoy the companionship of cats as they prefer connections that are meaningful but not as demanding,” he stated. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Was Out Picking Raspberries When I Heard Rustling In The Bushes Behind Me Share icon

#8 There Is No Cat, Only Delicious Soda Pop Share icon

#9 No Cat, Only Plants Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Another difference would be in the interactions with other humans. As Dr. Kane also pointed out, cat lovers tend to be more introverted and may appreciate fewer social interactions, preferring isolation. ADVERTISEMENT Dr. Kane also listed the common traits of those who prefer having felines as pets, which include reflectiveness, curiosity, and emotional intuition. These individuals may also be self-reflective and independent thinkers, characterized by spontaneity and flexibility.

#10 I'm Catsitting And I Looked Literally Everywhere For This Dude, Including This Spot, For Like An Hour Before I Found Him Share icon

#11 No Cat, Only Flowers Share icon

#12 There's Two Of Them Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

“Whilst many people appreciate loving relationships, the bond that cat people value usually grows over time, in the same manner that cats form relationships with humans,” Dr. Kane said. Clinical psychologist Dr. Patricia Dixon added that cat people may thrive in their own space, but “can be social when it suits them.” “Like an introvert who shines at a party, as long as it’s on their own terms,” Dr. Dixon said. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Vet: “Wait, There Is A Cat In Here, Right?” Share icon

#14 They'll Never Find Me Here Share icon

#15 No One Here But Us Plants Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

We’d like to hear from cat lovers out there, too. Do your feline friends camouflage themselves the same way? Which part of the home do they do it in the most? Share your stories and photos in the comments!

#16 Deborah Meowrgan Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 There Is No Cat In The Messy Bathroom Closet Share icon

#18 I Feel Like Someone’s Watching Me Share icon

#19 You See Nothing, I Am Garden Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 Catfish Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Cat: Guess Where I Am? Share icon

#22 Spot The Black And White Share icon

#23 I’m Deciding What Socks To Wear Today Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 After Searching The Entire Apartment Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Uh Oh, I Visited The Vet Without A Cat Share icon

#26 You Have Only 5 Seconds To Find The Cat Share icon

#27 I Can't Even Fully Mow My Lawn Because A Little Tiny Black Jaguar Has Found A Hiding Spot! He Thinks He's Invisible Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 When You See It Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 Tiniest Head Ever Share icon

#30 Small Baby Share icon

#31 I Couldn’t Find Him Till He Yelled Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 I Thought He Was A Yarn Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 My Parents Have 3 Dogs. And A Cat Share icon

#34 I Finally Figured Out Where Tank The Cat Has Been Hiding. I Only Saw Him Because A Bird Chirped On TV And He Stuck His Head Up Slightly. Who Sees Him? Share icon

#35 My Cat Tried To Hide From Me Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 My Garden Never Grows Cats Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 Old Photo Of My Cat. Can You Find Her? Share icon

#38 My Socks Have Eyes Share icon

#39 Pete’s Peet Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 There Is A Second Cat Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 Goober Share icon

#42 My Cat Thinks She’s A Stuffy Share icon

#43 She Thinks I Can’t See Her Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 Anyone Seen Cheddar? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 An Easy One Share icon

#46 Nova Is Hiding From The Vet Share icon

#47 Camouflage Cat Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 I Don't Get It, Where's The Cat Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 Find The Cat Share icon

#50 Camouflage Kitten Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 One Of My Cats Got Creative Share icon

#52 Find The Cat. No, Not That Cat Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 Soup In A Coop Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 I Do Love A Good Void Cat Share icon

#55 There Is No Cat Share icon

#56 Fresh Blankets Out The Dryer. Definitely No Cat Here Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 Just A Poor Mouse Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 We've Been Feeding A Stray Black Cat That Hides In Our Basement And He Is Finally Getting Brave Enough To Peek Out Share icon

#59 My Cat’s Hiding Place At The Vet Share icon

#60 Lucy Hides From The Construction Noise Above Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#61 Find The Cat Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 Help! My Cat Vanished At The Vet. Where Could She Possibly Be? Share icon

#63 At Least She Thinks No One Can Find Her Share icon

#64 This Is The Only Hidden Cats Photo That Stumped My Mom. She Gave Up And Circled The Metal Chicken Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#65 I Went To The Vet & Lost My Cat Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 Store Cat Share icon

#67 Where Is Ani? Share icon

#68 Srolling Through My Pics When Found These Eyes Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#69 He Ordered His Milk Hours Ago Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#70 He Has Doubts Share icon

#71 I Stared Into The Void And The Void Stared Back Share icon

#72 Hidden In Plain Sight Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#73 Peekaboo Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#74 Guys! My Cat Vanished! I Have No Idea Where He Could Possibly Be Share icon

#75 I Couldn't Find Her When I Was Looking For Her Share icon

#76 This Is How You Get Sat On Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#77 Olive Hasn’t Quite Mastered Her Hiding After Getting Caught Misbehaving Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#78 He Loves Hide And Seek, So We Pretend That We Don't See Him At First Share icon

#79 My Wife Couldn’t Believe I Didn’t See The Cat Share icon

#80 I Was Looking For My Sister's Cat To Give Her Lunch Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#81 Ever Feel Like You’re Being Watched? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#82 Always A Beady Eye On You, They're All The Same Share icon

#83 He's Is Looking Right At Me Share icon

#84 Just Wanted To Show Off My Weird Front Door, Sorry No Cats Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#85 My Cat Is Not Used To Visitors, And Jumped 6 Feet From The Counter Into The Top Of The Cabinet To Hide Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#86 Library Cat Is Camouflage Cat Share icon

#87 My Kitty Thought That Was The Best Hiding Spot Share icon

#88 Sneaky Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#89 Ran Around My House For The Last 20 Minutes Frantically Calling For My Kitten. Finally I Saw This Set Of Ears Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT