90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background
Cats have a shrewd, wily side to their personalities. They can move lightning quick without you noticing, and they have a keen ability to conceal themselves within their environment.
These photos of camouflaged cats are proof of how they flawlessly execute the latter. As you can see, they can blend into a roll of towels in your linen cabinet or hide themselves behind furniture to create quite the hilarious image.
Go ahead and scroll through. You may want to look closely at some images and play a little game of Where’s Waldo because these felines are sneaky.
After Years Of Saving I Finally Bought A House
Angry
Took Me A While To Find The Cat
Pet lovers are often distinguished into two primary categories: either you’re a dog person or a cat person. But what’s the difference? For this piece, we will, of course, focus on cat people.
According to Indiana-based psychiatrist Dr. Michael Kane, what separates cat lovers from their dog-loving counterparts is the person’s attachment style.
Just A Cool Blanket
Where She Waits For Her Food
Kiki Watches, Hidden In The Jungle
In an interview with Very Well Mind, Dr. Kane explained that cat lovers likely appreciate less demanding and more autonomous relationships.
“Feline indulgers enjoy the companionship of cats as they prefer connections that are meaningful but not as demanding,” he stated.
Was Out Picking Raspberries When I Heard Rustling In The Bushes Behind Me
There Is No Cat, Only Delicious Soda Pop
No Cat, Only Plants
Another difference would be in the interactions with other humans. As Dr. Kane also pointed out, cat lovers tend to be more introverted and may appreciate fewer social interactions, preferring isolation.
Dr. Kane also listed the common traits of those who prefer having felines as pets, which include reflectiveness, curiosity, and emotional intuition. These individuals may also be self-reflective and independent thinkers, characterized by spontaneity and flexibility.
I'm Catsitting And I Looked Literally Everywhere For This Dude, Including This Spot, For Like An Hour Before I Found Him
No Cat, Only Flowers
There's Two Of Them
“Whilst many people appreciate loving relationships, the bond that cat people value usually grows over time, in the same manner that cats form relationships with humans,” Dr. Kane said. Clinical psychologist Dr. Patricia Dixon added that cat people may thrive in their own space, but “can be social when it suits them.”
“Like an introvert who shines at a party, as long as it’s on their own terms,” Dr. Dixon said.
Vet: “Wait, There Is A Cat In Here, Right?”
They'll Never Find Me Here
No One Here But Us Plants
We’d like to hear from cat lovers out there, too. Do your feline friends camouflage themselves the same way? Which part of the home do they do it in the most? Share your stories and photos in the comments!
Deborah Meowrgan
There Is No Cat In The Messy Bathroom Closet
I Feel Like Someone’s Watching Me
You See Nothing, I Am Garden
Catfish
Cat: Guess Where I Am?
Spot The Black And White
I’m Deciding What Socks To Wear Today
After Searching The Entire Apartment
Uh Oh, I Visited The Vet Without A Cat
You Have Only 5 Seconds To Find The Cat
I Can't Even Fully Mow My Lawn Because A Little Tiny Black Jaguar Has Found A Hiding Spot! He Thinks He's Invisible
When You See It
Tiniest Head Ever
I Couldn’t Find Him Till He Yelled
I Thought He Was A Yarn
My Parents Have 3 Dogs. And A Cat
I Finally Figured Out Where Tank The Cat Has Been Hiding. I Only Saw Him Because A Bird Chirped On TV And He Stuck His Head Up Slightly. Who Sees Him?
My Cat Tried To Hide From Me
My Garden Never Grows Cats
Old Photo Of My Cat. Can You Find Her?
My Socks Have Eyes
Pete’s Peet
There Is A Second Cat
Goober
My Cat Thinks She’s A Stuffy
She Thinks I Can’t See Her
Anyone Seen Cheddar?
An Easy One
Nova Is Hiding From The Vet
Camouflage Cat
I Don't Get It, Where's The Cat
Find The Cat
Camouflage Kitten
One Of My Cats Got Creative
Find The Cat. No, Not That Cat
Soup In A Coop
I Do Love A Good Void Cat
There Is No Cat
Fresh Blankets Out The Dryer. Definitely No Cat Here
Just A Poor Mouse
We've Been Feeding A Stray Black Cat That Hides In Our Basement And He Is Finally Getting Brave Enough To Peek Out
My Cat’s Hiding Place At The Vet
Lucy Hides From The Construction Noise Above
Find The Cat
Help! My Cat Vanished At The Vet. Where Could She Possibly Be?
At Least She Thinks No One Can Find Her
This Is The Only Hidden Cats Photo That Stumped My Mom. She Gave Up And Circled The Metal Chicken
I Went To The Vet & Lost My Cat
Where Is Ani?
Srolling Through My Pics When Found These Eyes
He Ordered His Milk Hours Ago
He Has Doubts
I Stared Into The Void And The Void Stared Back
Hidden In Plain Sight
Peekaboo
Guys! My Cat Vanished! I Have No Idea Where He Could Possibly Be
I Couldn't Find Her When I Was Looking For Her
This Is How You Get Sat On
Olive Hasn’t Quite Mastered Her Hiding After Getting Caught Misbehaving
He Loves Hide And Seek, So We Pretend That We Don't See Him At First
My Wife Couldn’t Believe I Didn’t See The Cat
Because it’s nearly impossible to see. The cat is inside, but you can only see its eyes in the reflection of the black tree, just below the window bar on the rightmost tree. I had to click the link below for help with this one. It’s the only one I couldn’t find myself.