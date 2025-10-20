ADVERTISEMENT

Cats have a shrewd, wily side to their personalities. They can move lightning quick without you noticing, and they have a keen ability to conceal themselves within their environment. 

These photos of camouflaged cats are proof of how they flawlessly execute the latter. As you can see, they can blend into a roll of towels in your linen cabinet or hide themselves behind furniture to create quite the hilarious image. 

Go ahead and scroll through. You may want to look closely at some images and play a little game of Where’s Waldo because these felines are sneaky.

#1

After Years Of Saving I Finally Bought A House

Sunlit kitchen with wooden floors and a cat seamlessly merged into the background by the window ledge.

matzan Report

18points
RELATED:
    #2

    Angry

    Cat blending seamlessly into background among jars and bottles on cluttered shelves in a store setting.

    cat.cat.manager2 Report

    17points
    #3

    Took Me A While To Find The Cat

    Cat camouflaged among wooden logs and branches blending seamlessly into the background with natural wood tones.

    PukeB Report

    17points
    Pet lovers are often distinguished into two primary categories: either you’re a dog person or a cat person. But what’s the difference? For this piece, we will, of course, focus on cat people. 

    According to Indiana-based psychiatrist Dr. Michael Kane, what separates cat lovers from their dog-loving counterparts is the person’s attachment style.

    #4

    Just A Cool Blanket

    Four calico cats blending perfectly with a black, white, and orange patterned blanket on a bed.

    Mimil2002 Report

    17points
    #5

    Where She Waits For Her Food

    Tortoiseshell cat blending with a framed portrait placed on a wooden floor between furniture in a cozy room.

    seeing_sounds Report

    16points
    zoe_x_ avatar
    Zoe Vokes
    Zoe Vokes
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That’s a specially made cat bed? With a painting as the back and an angled frame as the front?

    #6

    Kiki Watches, Hidden In The Jungle

    Cat blending seamlessly into the background behind a plant with large cut-out leaves on a wooden shelf indoors.

    georgeisafox Report

    16points
    In an interview with Very Well Mind, Dr. Kane explained that cat lovers likely appreciate less demanding and more autonomous relationships. 

    “Feline indulgers enjoy the companionship of cats as they prefer connections that are meaningful but not as demanding,” he stated.

    #7

    Was Out Picking Raspberries When I Heard Rustling In The Bushes Behind Me

    Tabby cat camouflaged among branches and leaves, showcasing seamless cat blending in natural background surroundings.

    Diriel Report

    16points
    #8

    There Is No Cat, Only Delicious Soda Pop

    Cat perfectly merged into the background inside a Pepsi cardboard box in a cluttered workshop setting.

    Ok_Procedure3099 Report

    15points
    #9

    No Cat, Only Plants

    Cozy indoor space filled with plants and a black cat seamlessly merged into the background on a black office chair.

    Internal-Accident-70 Report

    15points
    Another difference would be in the interactions with other humans. As Dr. Kane also pointed out, cat lovers tend to be more introverted and may appreciate fewer social interactions, preferring isolation. 

    Dr. Kane also listed the common traits of those who prefer having felines as pets, which include reflectiveness, curiosity, and emotional intuition. These individuals may also be self-reflective and independent thinkers, characterized by spontaneity and flexibility.
    #10

    I'm Catsitting And I Looked Literally Everywhere For This Dude, Including This Spot, For Like An Hour Before I Found Him

    Cat blending with tree branches in a backyard scene, showcasing seamless merging and natural camouflage of cats in the background.

    reddit.com Report

    15points
    zoe_x_ avatar
    Zoe Vokes
    Zoe Vokes
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It’s too far away for me to see but is that the cat peaking over the left roof, halfway down?

    #11

    No Cat, Only Flowers

    Cat blending into the background perched on a tree with white blossoms in a backyard with green grass and wooden fence.

    thisissixsyllables Report

    15points
    #12

    There's Two Of Them

    Black and orange cats blending perfectly into the woodland background of bare trees and fallen leaves.

    Thereisnocat_ Report

    15points
    “Whilst many people appreciate loving relationships, the bond that cat people value usually grows over time, in the same manner that cats form relationships with humans,” Dr. Kane said. Clinical psychologist Dr. Patricia Dixon added that cat people may thrive in their own space, but “can be social when it suits them.” 

    “Like an introvert who shines at a party, as long as it’s on their own terms,” Dr. Dixon said.

    #13

    Vet: “Wait, There Is A Cat In Here, Right?”

    Black cat blending into the dark sink in a light-colored kitchen, showcasing cats seamlessly merged into the background.

    lamaglama1227 Report

    15points
    #14

    They'll Never Find Me Here

    Framed painting of an orange cat blending into carpet with a real cat’s striped tail peeking from behind the frame.

    GiantJackalope Report

    15points
    #15

    No One Here But Us Plants

    Black cat blending into the dark background near a window among plants and various household items indoors.

    The-Mad-Hooker Report

    14points
    We’d like to hear from cat lovers out there, too. Do your feline friends camouflage themselves the same way? Which part of the home do they do it in the most? Share your stories and photos in the comments!
    #16

    Deborah Meowrgan

    Cat ears barely visible behind a laptop screen, blending seamlessly into the background on a textured yellow wall.

    LeopoldBloomRozwadowskiKoniecpolski Report

    14points
    #17

    There Is No Cat In The Messy Bathroom Closet

    Cat camouflaged among folded towels and linens on closet shelves, blending seamlessly into the background.

    littletiny0798 Report

    14points
    zoe_x_ avatar
    Zoe Vokes
    Zoe Vokes
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Behind the blue towel on the bottom shelf, only visible because of the reflective eyes through the slats.

    #18

    I Feel Like Someone’s Watching Me

    Cat camouflaged behind a window with blinds in a cozy room, seamlessly merged into the background near the door.

    Crazybread420 Report

    14points
    #19

    You See Nothing, I Am Garden

    Tabby cat blending seamlessly into leafy forest ground with green plants and dried leaves in natural sunlight.

    Eve_elle Report

    14points
    #20

    Catfish

    Multiple fish tanks on shelves with a cat seamlessly merged into the background, blending with aquarium decor and rocks.

    Thereisnocat_ Report

    14points
    #21

    Cat: Guess Where I Am?

    Black cat blending into a cat print curtain and a textured rug with the word cat, showcasing seamless cat camouflage.

    Mila_mo0 Report

    14points
    #22

    Spot The Black And White

    Black and white cat seamlessly merged into the background on a shelf below a TV in a colorful living room.

    floatingboydemo Report

    13points
    #23

    I’m Deciding What Socks To Wear Today

    Black and white cat blending with shadows inside a drawer full of socks, showcasing cats seamlessly merged into the background.

    Few-Educator-5782 Report

    13points
    #24

    After Searching The Entire Apartment

    Cat seamlessly merged into pantry background among cleaning supplies and paper towels on white shelves

    lexilulu44 Report

    13points
    #25

    Uh Oh, I Visited The Vet Without A Cat

    Cat blending into the background on a counter with jars and medical supplies in a clinical or veterinary setting.

    mr_humansoup Report

    13points
    #26

    You Have Only 5 Seconds To Find The Cat

    Cat seamlessly merged into the background among leafy plants and foliage blending perfectly with the surroundings in natural light.

    kryekr Report

    13points
    #27

    I Can't Even Fully Mow My Lawn Because A Little Tiny Black Jaguar Has Found A Hiding Spot! He Thinks He's Invisible

    Black cat blending perfectly with grass and shadows in a suburban yard, showcasing cats seamlessly merged into the background.

    DavidDPerlmutter Report

    13points
    #28

    When You See It

    Cat camouflaged among stacked firewood in a natural outdoor setting blending seamlessly into the background.

    jmankruse Report

    13points
    #29

    Tiniest Head Ever

    Cat sitting with its head hidden behind a curtain printed with multiple cat faces, blending seamlessly into the background.

    Thereisnocat_ Report

    13points
    #30

    Small Baby

    Cat seamlessly merged into background hiding behind a plastic container among black storage bins on wooden floor.

    Thereisnocat_ Report

    13points
    #31

    I Couldn’t Find Him Till He Yelled

    Black cat blending seamlessly into a dark container on a tiled floor, showcasing perfect cat camouflage and background merging.

    timftw360 Report

    13points
    #32

    I Thought He Was A Yarn

    Gray tabby cat blending in perfectly with blue and yellow yarn balls, showcasing cats seamlessly merged into the background.

    CalmOutlandishness87 Report

    13points
    #33

    My Parents Have 3 Dogs. And A Cat

    Three dogs sitting on carpeted stairs with a cat seamlessly merged into the background near the doorway.

    Fallllling Report

    13points
    #34

    I Finally Figured Out Where Tank The Cat Has Been Hiding. I Only Saw Him Because A Bird Chirped On TV And He Stuck His Head Up Slightly. Who Sees Him?

    Cat blending into beige wall background above built-in shelves in a cozy living room with high ceilings.

    Ellekm730 Report

    13points
    #35

    My Cat Tried To Hide From Me

    Cat blending into a cluttered pantry floor near household items, perfectly camouflaged with the background surroundings.

    tassafrass Report

    13points
    #36

    My Garden Never Grows Cats

    Cat camouflaged among green leaves and vines in garden, blending seamlessly into the natural background.

    Thereisnocat_ Report

    13points
    #37

    Old Photo Of My Cat. Can You Find Her?

    Small orange cat blending into wooden floor near doorway in a dimly lit room with bed and cushions behind.

    meeeepmooooop , DontShowYourCat Report

    13points
    #38

    My Socks Have Eyes

    Black cat blending seamlessly with a pile of black socks inside a perforated laundry basket, demonstrating perfect camouflage.

    reddit.com Report

    12points
    #39

    Pete’s Peet

    Cat blending into the carpet in a cozy living room with green chair, ottoman, and white built-in bookshelves.

    blackclaw565 Report

    12points
    #40

    There Is A Second Cat

    Cat blending into a blanket with animal patterns on a bed, showcasing seamless cat camouflage in the background.

    BalogneSam Report

    12points
    #41

    Goober

    Cozy living room with a cat seamlessly merged into the background among books and decorative items on a modern shelf.

    Embarrassed-Brain713 Report

    12points
    #42

    My Cat Thinks She’s A Stuffy

    Black cat seamlessly merged into a pile of colorful stuffed toys blending perfectly with the background.

    SheWalrus1 Report

    12points
    #43

    She Thinks I Can’t See Her

    White cat blending into white shopping bags on wooden floor in a room with wooden furniture and gray furniture piece nearby.

    TestyGrammers Report

    12points
    #44

    Anyone Seen Cheddar?

    Cat blending into paw print curtain in an office setting with printer, phone, and shelves of pet products on sale.

    Star-Complex302 Report

    12points
    #45

    An Easy One

    Toy dollhouse setup on a windowsill with colorful furniture and a small toy figure blending into the background.

    dontthinkabouttitt Report

    12points
    #46

    Nova Is Hiding From The Vet

    Black cat blending into the shadows behind medical jars on a white countertop, showcasing seamless cat camouflage.

    ApologeticKid Report

    12points
    #47

    Camouflage Cat

    Cat blending with rocks and garden decor in a backyard, showcasing seamless camouflage and natural background merge.

    Bastianator Report

    12points
    #48

    I Don't Get It, Where's The Cat

    Cat blending into the background behind a translucent curtain in a corner of a light-colored room with wooden flooring.

    neh_pch Report

    12points
    #49

    Find The Cat

    Cat seamlessly merged into the background blending perfectly among the green leaves and tree branches outdoors.

    NoCommunication7952 Report

    12points
    #50

    Camouflage Kitten

    White cat blending in while sleeping among plush toys in a wicker basket, showcasing perfect cat camouflage.

    4Falcor Report

    11points
    zoe_x_ avatar
    Zoe Vokes
    Zoe Vokes
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Our old cat gave birth in my soft toy box below my bed when I was a child. Had to wash everything.

    #51

    One Of My Cats Got Creative

    Cat blending seamlessly into a cozy living room with a piano, bookshelf, and vintage decor near the fireplace.

    advilqueen Report

    11points
    #52

    Find The Cat. No, Not That Cat

    Black cat blending into dark shadows inside a cozy white and beige soft blanket, showcasing seamless cat background merging.

    SassyMombie Report

    11points
    #53

    Soup In A Coop

    Cat partially hidden and seamlessly merged into a cluttered room background with boxes and crumpled paper.

    GraceSpelman Report

    11points
    #54

    I Do Love A Good Void Cat

    Cat blending into shelves with baskets in a cozy kitchen corner near a clock and refrigerator.

    Thereisnocat_ Report

    11points
    #55

    There Is No Cat

    Cat camouflaged on a textured blanket and among cardboard boxes, pet carrier, and household items blending into the background.

    PizzandFries Report

    11points
    #56

    Fresh Blankets Out The Dryer. Definitely No Cat Here

    A cat seamlessly merged into the background, blending perfectly with a pile of blankets and bedding in a bedroom.

    Mammoth_Fortune_5227 Report

    11points
    #57

    Just A Poor Mouse

    Orange cat blending into natural stone wall with moss and green foliage, showcasing cats seamlessly merged into the background.

    Miserable-Donkey-851 Report

    11points
    #58

    We've Been Feeding A Stray Black Cat That Hides In Our Basement And He Is Finally Getting Brave Enough To Peek Out

    Black cat with glowing eyes blending into a dark corner under stairs, perfectly merged into the background indoors.

    alfiertr Report

    11points
    #59

    My Cat’s Hiding Place At The Vet

    Cat seamlessly merged into the background hiding under office desk near a printer and wooden drawers in a clinic room.

    Sweet_Adorable Report

    11points
    #60

    Lucy Hides From The Construction Noise Above

    Black and white cat seamlessly merged into the background on a kitchen counter among appliances and bread bags.

    Prokeran Report

    11points
    #61

    Find The Cat

    Find The Cat

    youngthecat Report

    11points
    #62

    Help! My Cat Vanished At The Vet. Where Could She Possibly Be?

    Cat seamlessly merged into the background hiding behind a colorful drawer in a modern office setting.

    Melencolia_Maniac Report

    10points
    #63

    At Least She Thinks No One Can Find Her

    Cat seamlessly blending into the laundry room background near trash bins and wooden cabinets under natural light.

    kakachina Report

    10points
    #64

    This Is The Only Hidden Cats Photo That Stumped My Mom. She Gave Up And Circled The Metal Chicken

    Cat blending seamlessly into garden background among green leaves and purple flowers in front of house window.

    These_Awareness7080 Report

    10points
    #65

    I Went To The Vet & Lost My Cat

    Black cat blending into the background while sitting on a tissue box beside medical supplies on a countertop.

    MFP__ Report

    10points
    #66

    Store Cat

    Cat blending into shelves filled with various drinks in a store, showcasing seamless cat camouflage in the background.

    Name_neta Report

    10points
    #67

    Where Is Ani?

    Cat seamlessly merged into the background peeking from behind a laptop on a cozy porch with plants and furniture.

    ComfortableFroyo2227 Report

    10points
    #68

    Srolling Through My Pics When Found These Eyes

    Black cat blending into the dark interior of a shark-shaped cat bed, showcasing seamless cat camouflage in a home setting.

    TwelveSilverPennies Report

    10points
    #69

    He Ordered His Milk Hours Ago

    Cat seamlessly merged into restaurant kitchen background near stainless steel carts with food wrappers and drinks.

    Thereisnocat_ Report

    10points
    #70

    He Has Doubts

    Cat camouflaged on wooden table blending seamlessly into the background in a modern living room setting.

    Thereisnocat_ Report

    10points
    #71

    I Stared Into The Void And The Void Stared Back

    Bathroom scene with a cat camouflaged against tiles and shadows, showcasing seamless cat background merging.

    Thereisnocat_ Report

    10points
    #72

    Hidden In Plain Sight

    Cat seamlessly merged into the background on cluttered shelves in a bedroom with striped bedding and wooden floors.

    Thereisnocat_ Report

    10points
    #73

    Peekaboo

    Cat blending into the background on a store shelf filled with colorful snack packages and boxes.

    Thereisnocat_ Report

    10points
    #74

    Guys! My Cat Vanished! I Have No Idea Where He Could Possibly Be

    Black cat blending seamlessly into a dark blanket on a chair, perfectly camouflaged with the surrounding background.

    emerson-nosreme Report

    10points
    #75

    I Couldn't Find Her When I Was Looking For Her

    Cat blending into dark clothes on a cluttered dining table showcasing cats seamlessly merged into the background.

    EtSikkertHit Report

    10points
    #76

    This Is How You Get Sat On

    Black cat seamlessly merged into the background on a beige leather couch with a black cushion and a plant nearby.

    thestinkybeastman Report

    10points
    #77

    Olive Hasn’t Quite Mastered Her Hiding After Getting Caught Misbehaving

    Cat camouflaged against the grey sofa blending seamlessly into the background with only ears and tail visible.

    TheAlmightySquirrel Report

    10points
    #78

    He Loves Hide And Seek, So We Pretend That We Don't See Him At First

    Black cat blending seamlessly into background behind dark gray couch with matching pillows in a living room setting.

    Helverus Report

    10points
    #79

    My Wife Couldn’t Believe I Didn’t See The Cat

    Cat blending seamlessly into the background on a window ledge with stacked books and tree reflections outside.

    Shenghia Report

    10points
    zoe_x_ avatar
    Zoe Vokes
    Zoe Vokes
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because it’s nearly impossible to see. The cat is inside, but you can only see its eyes in the reflection of the black tree, just below the window bar on the rightmost tree. I had to click the link below for help with this one. It’s the only one I couldn’t find myself.

    #80

    I Was Looking For My Sister's Cat To Give Her Lunch

    Cat blending seamlessly into the background on top of white kitchen cabinets in a modern kitchen setting.

    Lizzylizardo78 Report

    10points
    #81

    Ever Feel Like You’re Being Watched?

    Cozy kitchen with checkered floor and a cat blending seamlessly into the background on the chair cushion.

    Nikkchick Report

    9points
    #82

    Always A Beady Eye On You, They're All The Same

    Home office with an ironing board, vacuum, cluttered desk, and a cat seamlessly merged into the background on the floor.

    Thereisnocat_ Report

    9points
    #83

    He's Is Looking Right At Me

    Cat blending seamlessly into the background among potted plants outside a brick house near a window on the lawn.

    Thereisnocat_ Report

    9points
    #84

    Just Wanted To Show Off My Weird Front Door, Sorry No Cats

    Cat blending seamlessly with the stone floor near wooden door, showing perfect camouflage with the background.

    Charivari8 Report

    9points
    #85

    My Cat Is Not Used To Visitors, And Jumped 6 Feet From The Counter Into The Top Of The Cabinet To Hide

    Cat blending into the kitchen background, peeking from behind a white cabinet in a home cooking space.

    SligPants Report

    9points
    #86

    Library Cat Is Camouflage Cat

    Black cat blending into dark bookshelf background among literature books with only its eyes clearly visible.

    iblamethegnomes Report

    9points
    #87

    My Kitty Thought That Was The Best Hiding Spot

    Gray cat partially hidden and blending into a dark storage bin, showcasing cats seamlessly merged into the background.

    Rottified Report

    9points
    #88

    Sneaky

    Cat camouflaged against metal pipes and blue wall, seamlessly merging into the background in an outdoor urban setting.

    Thereisnocat_ Report

    8points
    #89

    Ran Around My House For The Last 20 Minutes Frantically Calling For My Kitten. Finally I Saw This Set Of Ears

    Black cat’s ears barely visible above a blue-gray bedspread, blending seamlessly into the bedroom background.

    mishalaluna Report

    8points
    #90

    Getting Some Gardening Done

    A cat camouflaged among green plants and grass, perfectly merged into the natural garden background.

    mandeltonkacreme Report

    7points
