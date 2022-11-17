Woman Refuses To Show Her Purse To Her Daughter-In-Law To Show She Didn’t Steal Her Earrings, So She Calls The Police

Family heirlooms are items that are passed down through generations and they have immense sentimental value. It connects you with people in your family that are no longer alive or who you didn’t even have the chance to meet. Not only are they sentimentally valuable, but they usually have a decent monetary value as old things of good quality are expensive.

This woman on Reddit received her family heirloom before her wedding and it was a pair of earrings given to women in each generation. She loved them, but the bride wasn’t the only one. Her mother-in-law took a particular interest in them and thought she could just take them and now is facing the possibility of charges.

The Original Poster (OP) got engaged a year ago and then her mom gave her a pair of earrings that were passed down to women in every generation. They were a luxurious pair of earrings with 4-carat diamonds in them. One diamond of such size can cost anywhere from about $28,000 to $160,000 depending on shape, color, cut, and clarity.

The earrings meant a lot not only because they cost a little fortune, but also because they once belonged to the OP’s grandmother and she sadly had passed away a couple of months earlier, so it was a little piece of her that the woman could carry with herself.

The OP was planning on wearing these earrings on her wedding day so when she went dress shopping, she wanted to make sure the dress matched them. The woman took her mom, sister and MIL to come with her and help her choose. That is when her MIL saw the earrings and was mesmerized by them.

When these earrings went missing a week ago on the day of the wedding, the OP immediately knew that it was her MIL who took them. The bride confronted her but she pretended not to know anything. What was even more suspicious was when she was asked to show her purse, she refused.

They weren’t just a pair of earrings that you can buy anywhere and they were of high value. As Reclaimed Leather puts it, “Heirlooms represent family history, wealth, and treasured memories. They’re more than objects, serving as symbols for stories that deserve to be recounted and preserved indefinitely. <…> A family heirloom connects you to the struggles and successes of your loved ones, and because of that, they’re irreplaceable.”

Because of that, the bride decided to call the police. Surprise surprise, they found the earrings in MIL’s purse, so the bride had the right to press charges, but it was her mother-in-law, after all, her now husband’s mom, so she wanted to consult with him first.

A week has passed and even though her husband will support any decision the OP takes, she is hesitant to take action. Her husband’s family are sending her threats and her MIL is also very angry with her.

Most often women already have a hard time getting along with mothers-in-law. Madeleine A. Fugère, Ph.D. who is a professor of Social Psychology at Eastern Connecticut State University states that it most often happens because the mother-in-law wouldn’t have chosen the woman their sons have based on the traits they value.

Mother-in-laws may be intimidated by their beauty, feel competition over the man’s attention or unconsciously discourage long-term relationships as looking from an evolutionary perspective, short-term relationships benefit men more.

So imagine that on top of that, the son doesn’t have that good of a relationship with his mother and the mother-in-law steals a very valuable piece of jewelry from the daughter-in-law.

People in the comments were encouraging the OP to do it as if it happened once, it will happen again. They found it especially evil that the mother-in-law waited for the wedding day to take them as she most probably realized that it would have upset the bride. Redditors also advised the OP to report the harassment as well to add to the case.

Why do you think the OP’s mother-in-law stole the earrings? Do you think that the woman should press charges? Let us know your reactions and observations in the comments.

