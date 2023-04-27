Karen Calls 911 On A Disabled Woman With A Service Dog As Her Child Got Scared Of It

It seems like entitled people are like that Shakira song – Whenever, Wherever. You’re having a relatively good day and here comes one to mess with you, butt ahead in line, and scream their head off for some nonsense reason, like they haven’t got anything better to do.

A woman on Reddit told a story about how a child saw her service dog at the store and flipped out, crying their eyes out. In true entitled person fashion, her mom came over to berate the owner, getting racist, ableist, and even calling the cops.

More info: Reddit Part 1 | Reddit Part 2 Update

Service dogs aren’t like other dogs – they belong wherever their owners belong and get special rules

Image credits: Rusty Clark ~ 100K Photos (not the actual photo)

The poster encountered a woman whose child got super upset when she saw the service dog a month ago, repeating the same scene

Image credits: throwaway975320

Image credits: Forest Service, USDA (not the actual photo)

The child was scream-crying and the mom got so upset that she called the police on the poster, making racist remarks along the way

Image credits: throwaway975320

The police gave her a warning for wasting their time, while the Walmart manager banned her for an entire year

In this story, posted in AITA by a throwaway account, a woman detailed her encounter with an entitled mom, following the story up with a much more eventful and crazier update than I could’ve predicted.

First time around, OP tells us that she’s got an invisible disability and a cardiac alert service dog she takes everywhere, that improves her quality of life drastically.

One time she went shopping and a girl broke out into tears when she saw the service dog. Her mom immediately started berating the poster, saying she’s too young to have a medical condition, while her child has autism and was terrified.

When she didn’t have any success in explaining to her that her dog is a working dog, she just wandered off into a different part of the store, away from the mother and child. This wasn’t enough, as the mom continued to talk down to her, saying she should be ashamed of herself for scaring a child and refusing to leave.

Her dog was vested and clearly labeled as a working animal, just for clarification. This led the community to decisively rule her as Not-The-Jerkhole, with many people being upset with the mother herself taking the time to abuse OP, rather than remove her upset daughter from the situation.

Image credits: RODNAE Productions (not the actual photo)

Seemingly, that would be it, right? Nope, about a month and a half after the original story, she ran into her at a local Walmart.

This time around she had a spike and needed help from the dog, who took care of her and even did deep pressure therapy – when an animal uses their weight or warmth to mitigate a symptom.

While she was incapacitated, the kid saw her again, and it went just like last time – a meltdown, more crying and screaming – the works.

This time her mom called the police, shouted the same things as last time, this time showing her true colors – getting racist and making offensive remarks.

But all’s well that ends well – OP showed the medical not stating she requires a service dog and they gave the inflamed mother a warning for wasting their time.

Cherry on top – the manager banned the mom from the local Walmart for an entire year. I can barely comprehend that; imagine being banned from a grocery store.

Image credits: appliedvitals (not the actual photo)

Reading the comments some more, I found some interesting pointers about interacting with service dogs you may not have thought about. With them being working animals, they are prone to getting distracted.

This leads to them missing cues from their owners, which may not be visible to you, but greatly unpleasant for them as well.

OP mentions that she wishes people just wouldn’t ask about service dogs, if they can pet them, what breed it is, anything. It may stress people out, potentially leading to a flare-up of their condition. A polite smile of appreciation at the dog is okay though, but you should refrain from touching them.

Imagine if someone started patting you while at work – distracting, huh?

Guide Dogs of America has some more pointers for those whose interest has been piqued.

You shouldn’t ever touch a dog without asking permission, as that may distract it from doing its job, as was mentioned before. It’s important to also keep your own dog away from a service dog, as it also may be distracting for them, especially if your dog is super excited or barking.

Interestingly enough, even if a service dog is sleeping, they’re still at work, so you best follow all the previous rules even if it’s taking a nap!

The woman’s story collected more than 4k upvotes on her first post and over 3k on the second one, with a total of more than 700 comments. People supported OP, saying that crying isn’t an emergency and that the lady should’ve prioritized her own daughter instead of berating the poor woman. If you’ve got stories of working dogs of your owns, the comment section is for you!

The community was in support of the poster, saying that the mom went way out of line