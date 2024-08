ADVERTISEMENT

Usually, calling the police is not pleasant. Chances are, you noticed trouble-makers ruining a property, or perhaps even need help yourself. Unfortunately, sometimes even neighbors can cause difficulties, which can result in law enforcement being involved.

Today’s story covers a woman experiencing unacceptable behavior from her sneaky neighbor. He was taking her delivery packages despite it being none of his business, and the woman had to involve the police.

Involving the police in an argument with your neighbors is typically the last resort, but sometimes it’s unavoidable

A woman approached Reddit to share her experience living in an inconsiderable and creepy neighbor

The neighbor never controls his guests, throws thrash around in common areas, and keeps junk outside

The management never did anything about the man, even though the woman complained, but the last straw was when the man started taking the woman’s packages

She had told him to stop doing that, but he never listened, so she bought a camera to catch him on video

When the neighbor tried taking a package again, the woman called the police, and the neighbor was warned to not tamper with the mail again, or she’d press charges

Recently, a woman approached Reddit to share her experience with her next-door neighbor. The story begins with the woman stating that she lives alone, with her dog. She described the neighbor across the hall as a “grumpy and creepy boomer”.



The OP (Original Poster) also described the man’s behavior as inconsiderate, as he always keeps junk outside his door, never controls his guests, and throws trash in common areas. Overall, the woman finds her neighbor obnoxious.

She had complained about the man’s behavior previously, but the management never did anything about him. When he’s confronted, he just plays dumb and continues doing the same things again afterward.

Although annoying, the woman grew tolerant of this behavior. However, around a year ago, the man started taking the OP’s packages. She would come home to no package and had to wait for the neighbor to appear and then get her stuff. Finally, the woman decided to get a camera, which records both video and audio.

The last straw for the woman was last week when a mailman dropped off her book. She saw her neighbor staring at her delivery package for several minutes before trying to take it. The OP then got on the intercom and yelled at him to put her stuff down. So the man dropped it, but 10 minutes later tried to take it again. So she got off work early and called the police. The officers watched the video and gave the man a warning. If it happened again, the woman would press charges.

Of course, the boomer was furious and complained to his niece that he was trying “to be helpful”. Luckily for the neighbor, the woman didn’t press charges, but that’s not always the case.

Stealing mail can be persecuted as a federal crime. As online orders continue to boom with services such as Amazon providing a seamless experience, theft of delivery is rising as well. In such cases, most retailers offer refunds, but it’s still a bitter situation. Thankfully, the Postal Inspection Service is a powerful law enforcement entity.

Postal police enforce over 200 federal laws and investigate any crime that involves mail. Their history goes back to 1775, which makes the entity slightly older than the US itself. Given that the Postal Inspection Service is older than the country itself, it’s not surprising that the entity is impactful. But why is mail taken so seriously?

Throughout centuries, mail has been vital in long-distance communication. Whether it was a letter to family or royal correspondence for the king, it was delivered in written format via mail. Since the delivery took a long time, urgent correspondence couldn’t be messed with, not to mention that confidential information was often shared in the letters as well. In 1765, law enforcement even went so far as to state that theft or destruction of mail could be punished by death in Britain.

Nowadays, mail has lost some of its importance due to the quick rise of technology, namely the internet and smartphones, but it still serves its purpose. The government or other entities may send you letters that contain confidential information, or you could get a delivery you ordered online, among other things.

What do you think about today’s story? Would you call the police the same way the woman did? Let us know in the comments below.

Netizens suggest she file a complaint to the postal service, saying that she should press charges