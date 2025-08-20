Burger King Employee Who Was Fired After Viral 12-Hour Performance Shares Emotional Life Update

ADVERTISEMENT

Nykia Hamilton, the Burger King worker who went viral earlier this year for single-handedly running an entire store for 12 hours, has now issued a heartbreaking life update.

The 25-year-old single mother-of-three became an internet sensation in July when a TikTok clip showed her working completely alone at a Columbia, South Carolina location:

Nykia Hamilton shared the toll of her job, including swollen legs and missing out on her kids’ lives due to long hours.

In a social media update, the mother shared a surprising update on her life situation with her followers.

She juggled the front counter, the drive-thru, and the kitchen at the same time.

“[She’s] doing the fries, the burger, the chicken sandwiches. She’s doing everything by herself,” the customer who filmed the video said.

“She’s doing everything she needs to do to make sure everybody is okay in here.”

But despite her effort, Hamilton was fired.

Image credits: WACH FOX

Hamilton confirmed the news to her followers, explaining that Burger King had decided to let her go due to her being late, something she linked to her struggles as a mother.

“My kids come first,” she explained. “Y’all don’t pay for no babysitter, or nothing.”

Image credits: Instagram / ty_girl03

Before her dismissal, Hamilton explained to local media how hard and thankless her job had become, sharing footage of her legs, which had become swollen after standing all day.

“I had to do the dishes, do prep, do the floor, do the front counter, drive-thru,” she said of her typical shift.

She added that working so many hours came at a heavy cost.

“I was missing out on my kids’ lives when I worked so much,” she said. “I have to provide for them, but I really don’t have time to spend with them, and it hurts me a lot.”

Image credits: WACH FOX

Now, finding herself without a stable source of income, Hamilton is using her viral momentum to pivot toward content creation.

On her TikTok and Instagram accounts, she shared her first “get ready with me” video, showing morning routines with her children, their eating habits, and updates on her life after allegedly being let go.

Hamilton set up a successful fundraising campaign, with supporters hoping she can provide for her children in peace

Since the original video blew up, Hamilton has been overwhelmed by the love she’s received.

Her new videos have been received positively, with people congratulating her for her resilience, and seeing themselves in her struggles.

Image credits: WACH FOX

Donations also began pouring in through a fundraiser page, which, at the time of writing, has raised nearly $80,000 of its $90,000 goal.

“I am a 25-year-old single mom of 3 who works 2 jobs,” she explained on her GoFundMe.

“I just went viral for working on TikTok. If you wanna contribute, it’s ok. Thank y’all for the support. I wasn’t expecting my life to change how it did. I really do everything for my kids.”

Image credits: Instagram / ty_girl03

Hamilton has pledged to use part of her funds to help her mother by paying her rent, and use the rest to provide for her children.

“Keep going dear!! I hope you raise enough to have a lot more time with your babies,” a supporter wrote.

“As a single mom and even former Burger King employee, I am sending you a ton of love. Keep your head up mama,” another added.

The story resonated with single mothers and overworked employees around the world

Image credits: GoFundMe

Hamilton’s story has resonated far beyond South Carolina, tapping into the frustrations many underpaid, overworked service staffers feel every day.

Many of her viewers couldn’t help but empathize with her and the struggle of being laid off when you have children to provide for.

Image credits: Instagram / kianolabel

“Your story has reached many of us around the world. I hope you can see that we all recognize this injustice and we care,” a donor wrote.

“I pray you enjoy those babies to the fullest because they’ve only got one mama and they’re only babies for a season. God bless you!” another added.

Image credits: Instagram / ty_girl03

While she didn’t directly address Burger King in her latest update, her pivot to sharing her daily life with her children shows she’s determined to take control of her future.

What started as a story about a service worker tending to an entire restaurant by herself has turned into one about a mother who now has an entire community standing behind her.

She’s no longer alone.

“She should open her own restaurant.” Hamilton’s story moved netizens all over the world

