Burger King Employee Who Was Fired After Viral 12-Hour Performance Shares Emotional Life Update
Burger King employee with braided hair speaks emotionally during interview after viral 12-hour work performance and firing.
Social Issues, Society

Burger King Employee Who Was Fired After Viral 12-Hour Performance Shares Emotional Life Update

Nykia Hamilton, the Burger King worker who went viral earlier this year for single-handedly running an entire store for 12 hours, has now issued a heartbreaking life update.

The 25-year-old single mother-of-three became an internet sensation in July when a TikTok clip showed her working completely alone at a Columbia, South Carolina location:

Highlights
  • A Burger King worker went viral for single-handedly running a restaurant alone for 12 hours, juggling all roles at once.
  • Nykia Hamilton shared the toll of her job, including swollen legs and missing out on her kids’ lives due to long hours.
  • In a social media update, the mother shared a surprising update on her life situation with her followers.

She juggled the front counter, the drive-thru, and the kitchen at the same time.

“[She’s] doing the fries, the burger, the chicken sandwiches. She’s doing everything by herself,” the customer who filmed the video said. 

“She’s doing everything she needs to do to make sure everybody is okay in here.”

But despite her effort, Hamilton was fired.

    Single mother who kept an entire Burger King restaurant running by herself was recently fired, and the reason angered the internet

    Burger King employee with braided hair speaking outside, sharing emotional update after viral 12-hour performance and firing.

    Image credits: WACH FOX

    Hamilton confirmed the news to her followers, explaining that Burger King had decided to let her go due to her being late, something she linked to her struggles as a mother.

    “My kids come first,” she explained. “Y’all don’t pay for no babysitter, or nothing.”

    Burger King employee wearing crown, holding a pizza box, sharing emotional life update after viral performance.

    Image credits: Instagram / ty_girl03

    Before her dismissal, Hamilton explained to local media how hard and thankless her job had become, sharing footage of her legs, which had become swollen after standing all day.

    “I had to do the dishes, do prep, do the floor, do the front counter, drive-thru,” she said of her typical shift.

    @dejlatae#columbiasc#bk#foryoupage#tiktok#food#burgerking#burger♬ original sound – dejlatae

    She added that working so many hours came at a heavy cost. 

    “I was missing out on my kids’ lives when I worked so much,” she said. “I have to provide for them, but I really don’t have time to spend with them, and it hurts me a lot.”

    Burger King employee packing food bags inside restaurant kitchen during a work shift update.

    Image credits: WACH FOX

    Now, finding herself without a stable source of income, Hamilton is using her viral momentum to  pivot toward content creation. 

    On her TikTok and Instagram accounts, she shared her first “get ready with me” video, showing morning routines with her children, their eating habits, and updates on her life after allegedly being let go.

    Hamilton set up a successful fundraising campaign, with supporters hoping she can provide for her children in peace

    Since the original video blew up, Hamilton has been overwhelmed by the love she’s received.

    Her new videos have been received positively, with people congratulating her for her resilience, and seeing themselves in her struggles.

    Burger King employee covering face during emotional update after viral 12-hour performance and firing.

    Image credits: WACH FOX

    Donations also began pouring in through a fundraiser page, which, at the time of writing, has raised nearly $80,000 of its $90,000 goal.

    @kianolabel The devil won i don’t care no more I can’t do this no more just leave me alone ##burgerkingmom#fyp#fyp#singlemomof3♬ original sound – Mk adventures

    “I am a 25-year-old single mom of 3 who works 2 jobs,” she explained on her GoFundMe. 

    “I just went viral for working on TikTok. If you wanna contribute, it’s ok. Thank y’all for the support. I wasn’t expecting my life to change how it did. I really do everything for my kids.”

    Burger King employee with two children sharing an emotional life update inside a wooden-paneled restaurant booth.

    Image credits: Instagram / ty_girl03

    Hamilton has pledged to use part of her funds to help her mother by paying her rent, and use the rest to provide for her children.

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Nykia Hamilton (@kianolabel)

    “Keep going dear!! I hope you raise enough to have a lot more time with your babies,” a supporter wrote.

    “As a single mom and even former Burger King employee, I am sending you a ton of love. Keep your head up mama,” another added.

    The story resonated with single mothers and overworked employees around the world

    Burger King employee and single mom raising funds after viral 12-hour performance shares emotional life update with kids.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    Hamilton’s story has resonated far beyond South Carolina, tapping into the frustrations many underpaid, overworked service staffers feel every day. 

    Many of her viewers couldn’t help but empathize with her and the struggle of being laid off when you have children to provide for.

    Three young children sitting on a couch, representing a Burger King employee’s emotional life update after viral performance.

    Image credits: Instagram / kianolabel

    “Your story has reached many of us around the world. I hope you can see that we all recognize this injustice and we care,” a donor wrote.

    “I pray you enjoy those babies to the fullest because they’ve only got one mama and they’re only babies for a season. God bless you!” another added.

    Young woman with braided hair, sharing emotional life update after Burger King employee viral performance and firing.

    Image credits: Instagram / ty_girl03

    While she didn’t directly address Burger King in her latest update, her pivot to sharing her daily life with her children shows she’s determined to take control of her future.

    What started as a story about a service worker tending to an entire restaurant by herself has turned into one about a mother who now has an entire community standing behind her. 

    She’s no longer alone.

    “She should open her own restaurant.” Hamilton’s story moved netizens all over the world

    Burger King employee shares emotional life update after being fired following viral 12-hour performance.

    Comment from Branden SunroofHanger Bodley reacting emotionally to viral Burger King employee fired after 12-hour performance update.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing labor laws and employee treatment related to Burger King employee fired after viral 12-hour performance.

    Screenshot of a comment about a Burger King employee fired after a viral 12-hour performance, sharing life advice.

    Screenshot of a heartfelt comment about hard work and replacement from a Burger King employee after viral 12-hour performance.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the Burger King employee who worked a viral 12-hour shift alone.

    Comment on social media by Tess Vera McBrayer expressing hope for legal help for Burger King employee who was fired after viral performance.

    Comment from George Conaway urging to rehire the Burger King employee and support her in owning a BK restaurant.

    Comment from Gwen Scott High discussing low pay and work conditions related to a Burger King employee’s viral performance.

    Facebook comment by Marilyn D. Emrick expressing hope for a decent job and daycare support for a Burger King employee recently fired.

    Comment praising Burger King employee's dedication during a viral 12-hour shift and expressing support after being fired.

    Comment from Glenda Jackson discussing reasons behind Burger King employee firing and work conditions.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing a Burger King employee who was fired after a viral 12-hour performance.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Analice Couto

    Analice Couto

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Analice Couto

    Analice Couto

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

