“As Long As My Post Is Up, Neither Of Them Are Likely To Get A Job”: School Bullies Face Consequences For Their Cruel Actions After Woman Exposes Them On Social Media
Unfortunately, Reddit user u/Salty_Ambassador8169 has had to endure a group of bullies who would routinely target her at school when she was growing up.
They went above and beyond to make her life miserable, and now even after a few years have passed since their graduation, the woman still hasn’t made peace with it and is getting professional psychological help to leave those ugly experiences behind her.
However, when she noticed what careers her tormentors had chosen, she decided that it was time to tell not only her therapist but the whole world about what they had been doing to her as well and released a public Facebook post.
Speaking to the subreddit r/TrueOffMyChest, she tried to make sense of the whole situation and her story is a vivid example of why there should be zero tolerance for bullying.
This woman grew up being viciously bullied at school
Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages (not the actual photo)
And when she saw what career paths her tormentors had taken, she decided to tell everyone about the nasty stuff they did to her
Her story got noticed
Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)
Image source: Salty_Ambassador8169
Might be controversial but I don't agree it's petty. Why should the bullies get to work in caring professions? The potential harm to patients isn't worth the risk of allowing it to happen and I'm glad she was stopped from getting the job. Apologising only when she wanted something... no. I was bullied. It matters and usually all too little is done to the perpetrators. Sorry, might be because I've been on the receiving end and so it skews my thinking but I'm with the OP.
Children are cruel because they lack wisdom and insight. Adults being cruel have no such excuse. My mother was very strict and since I was rather a tomboy I took more than a few spankings as a child. As a result I was very well mannered, if a little timid around humans, but morally rock-solid from a very young age. Bullying by the meat patrol (the sporty types) followed me at every school on every continent, into and past uni, and well into adulthood. I never fought back and never will, because I knew humans weren't worth compromising my character. The solution isn't personal vendettas to redress imbalances by your own biased reckoning, because an eye for an eye leaves everybody blind. Rescue an animal, get away from humans, and bullying just vanishes from your life. Snuffles doesn't care that I don't wear lipstick or frilly dresses. Snuffles and I are very happy together, and if I can do it, so can normies.
They were children. You're an adult. What's YOUR excuse? You're doing a lot more damage to them conscious of exactly what you're inflicting, than they did as children without any clue. This isn't just petty, you're actively worse then they were. A child doing this I can forgive with apology, but an adult doing this, is wilfully being evil for personal satisfaction. You are literally holding someone's livelihood hostage.
