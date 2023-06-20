Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“As Long As My Post Is Up, Neither Of Them Are Likely To Get A Job”: School Bullies Face Consequences For Their Cruel Actions After Woman Exposes Them On Social Media
Rokas Laurinavičius and
Kotryna Brašiškytė

Unfortunately, Reddit user u/Salty_Ambassador8169 has had to endure a group of bullies who would routinely target her at school when she was growing up.

They went above and beyond to make her life miserable, and now even after a few years have passed since their graduation, the woman still hasn’t made peace with it and is getting professional psychological help to leave those ugly experiences behind her.

However, when she noticed what careers her tormentors had chosen, she decided that it was time to tell not only her therapist but the whole world about what they had been doing to her as well and released a public Facebook post.

Speaking to the subreddit r/TrueOffMyChest, she tried to make sense of the whole situation and her story is a vivid example of why there should be zero tolerance for bullying.

This woman grew up being viciously bullied at school

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages (not the actual photo)

And when she saw what career paths her tormentors had taken, she decided to tell everyone about the nasty stuff they did to her

Her story got noticed

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

Image source: Salty_Ambassador8169

The original poster (OP) gave more details on the situation

And people have been really supportive of her, saying that she must’ve helped many who are going through similar experiences

Some, however, think that the woman should let go of the past in order to move on with her life

Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Kotryna Brašiškytė
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

Ren Karlej
Ren Karlej
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Might be controversial but I don't agree it's petty. Why should the bullies get to work in caring professions? The potential harm to patients isn't worth the risk of allowing it to happen and I'm glad she was stopped from getting the job. Apologising only when she wanted something... no. I was bullied. It matters and usually all too little is done to the perpetrators. Sorry, might be because I've been on the receiving end and so it skews my thinking but I'm with the OP.

Margaret Weaver
Margaret Weaver
Community Member
9 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Children are cruel because they lack wisdom and insight. Adults being cruel have no such excuse. My mother was very strict and since I was rather a tomboy I took more than a few spankings as a child. As a result I was very well mannered, if a little timid around humans, but morally rock-solid from a very young age. Bullying by the meat patrol (the sporty types) followed me at every school on every continent, into and past uni, and well into adulthood. I never fought back and never will, because I knew humans weren't worth compromising my character. The solution isn't personal vendettas to redress imbalances by your own biased reckoning, because an eye for an eye leaves everybody blind. Rescue an animal, get away from humans, and bullying just vanishes from your life. Snuffles doesn't care that I don't wear lipstick or frilly dresses. Snuffles and I are very happy together, and if I can do it, so can normies.

Margaret Weaver
Margaret Weaver
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They were children. You're an adult. What's YOUR excuse? You're doing a lot more damage to them conscious of exactly what you're inflicting, than they did as children without any clue. This isn't just petty, you're actively worse then they were. A child doing this I can forgive with apology, but an adult doing this, is wilfully being evil for personal satisfaction. You are literally holding someone's livelihood hostage.

