“As Long As My Post Is Up, Neither Of Them Are Likely To Get A Job”: School Bullies Face Consequences For Their Cruel Actions After Woman Exposes Them On Social Media

Unfortunately, Reddit user u/Salty_Ambassador8169 has had to endure a group of bullies who would routinely target her at school when she was growing up.

They went above and beyond to make her life miserable, and now even after a few years have passed since their graduation, the woman still hasn’t made peace with it and is getting professional psychological help to leave those ugly experiences behind her.

However, when she noticed what careers her tormentors had chosen, she decided that it was time to tell not only her therapist but the whole world about what they had been doing to her as well and released a public Facebook post.

Speaking to the subreddit r/TrueOffMyChest, she tried to make sense of the whole situation and her story is a vivid example of why there should be zero tolerance for bullying.

This woman grew up being viciously bullied at school

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages (not the actual photo)

And when she saw what career paths her tormentors had taken, she decided to tell everyone about the nasty stuff they did to her

Her story got noticed

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

Image source: Salty_Ambassador8169

The original poster (OP) gave more details on the situation

And people have been really supportive of her, saying that she must’ve helped many who are going through similar experiences

Some, however, think that the woman should let go of the past in order to move on with her life