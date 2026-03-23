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In Iraq, traces of war are not confined to headlines or history books; they remain embedded in the everyday landscape. Pockmarked walls, damaged doors, and shattered windows carry the physical memory of invasion, conflict, displacement, and prolonged instability. For many people, these scars have become so familiar that they risk fading into the background, turning visible trauma into something almost ordinary. That is precisely where Mokhallad Habib’s art steps in. Rather than looking away from these damaged surfaces, the Iraqi artist uses them as his canvas, transforming bullet holes and broken structures into witty, striking, and deeply human images that ask viewers to see these spaces again.

Often referred to as the “Banksy of Iraq,” Habib creates street art that is playful in form but serious in meaning. A cluster of bullet holes becomes musical notes, a damaged wall turns into an animal, and a cracked surface is reimagined as something delicate, hopeful, or alive. In doing so, he does not erase the violence contained in these places; he responds to it. His work interacts directly with Iraq’s social and political reality, where years of conflict have shaped not only cities but also public memory, daily life, and the emotional fabric of entire communities. By intervening in these war-marked environments, Habib reclaims them from despair and turns them into visual statements about peace, resilience, and the right to imagine something better.

What makes his art especially powerful is that it operates on both a civic and emotional level. It beautifies neglected spaces, but it also challenges desensitization, reminding people that these wounds should still mean something. At the same time, it offers an alternative narrative about Iraq, one that resists reducing the country to violence alone. Through simple but clever interventions, Habib shows that even in places marked by grief and destruction, creativity can still assert itself. His message is not naive optimism, but a stubborn, necessary kind of hope: the belief that life, dignity, and imagination can still grow from ruins.

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