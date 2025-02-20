ADVERTISEMENT

Owning a pet is kind of like signing up for a life-long unpaid internship where your boss is a tiny, demanding dictator with feathers, fur, or scales. They need food, entertainment, and attention 24/7, and if you mess up, they will make sure you know it. Yet somehow, people still underestimate just how much work goes into keeping these little creatures happy.

For one Redditor’s brother, owning a highly intelligent African Grey parrot meant skipping out on the basics, like toys or entertainment. And when the bird inevitably bonded with someone who did provide those things, the drama took flight.

More info: Reddit

Pet ownership isn’t just for cute Instagram moments; it’s a full-time job with a tiny but demanding boss

Image credits: Deanne Scanlan / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One man asked his sibling to watch his pet parrot for 1 month while he was on his honeymoon, but got mad when the bird liked his sibling more

Image credits: Dananjaya99 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The man thought bird toys were a waste of money, so he didn’t have any, but the sibling bought some and played with the bird, which made her like them a lot

Image credits: pippocarlo / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The man was upset with his sibling because the bird ended up preferring them over him, saying they “bribed” the bird with toys

Image credits: JacobXRIA

The man understood he was not able to properly care for such a pet, so he decided to give the parrot to his sibling

Our poster’s brother went off on his honeymoon, leaving his beloved parrot in the care of his sibling for a month. The OP (original poster), being a reasonable human, asked the very valid question: “Where are her toys?” To which the brother casually replied that toys are a waste of money, so the bird didn’t have any.

Now, anyone who knows anything about African Greys knows they’re basically tiny feathery geniuses with attitude. They need constant mental stimulation, or they’ll start turning their frustration into destruction or, in some cases, develop a habit of cursing like a sailor.

Probably one of the smartest birds in the world, African Greys are capable of learning over 1000 words and even speaking sentences in the correct context. Well, that’s better than some folks I know.

These birdies require constant mental stimulation, like puzzle toys, foraging games, and plenty of human interaction. Without these, they can get bored and start plucking their feathers or mimicking the most unfortunate phrases they overhear. Treat them well, and they might just love you back… or at least tolerate you.

Our OP, sensing the bird’s boredom, did the logical thing – went to a pet store and bought some fun enrichment toys. And wouldn’t you know it? The parrot started warming up to the OP, even allowing some rare cuddles. When the brother returned home, he was expecting his parrot to greet him like a long-lost love. But instead, the bird decided that the OP was the superior human.

Image credits: tetyanaafshar / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Brother dearest was not pleased. In fact, he was downright salty, accusing the OP of bribing the parrot with toys. The OP, in an unfiltered moment of truth, basically told him that maybe if he had bought her some toys, she’d actually like him. Effective? Yes. A little harsh? Also yes.

After the OP showed their brother some articles about the importance of enrichment, a light bulb finally went off in his head. Realizing he was totally unprepared for the high-maintenance needs of an African Grey, he decided to hand over the bird to the OP permanently. And just like that, the OP went from temporary bird-sitter to full-time parrot parent. At least they did their research and knew what pet ownership meant.

I get it, having a pet is a lot of fun, but before you impulsively bring home a pet because it looks cute, take a moment to think, and I mean really think. Pets aren’t decorative throw pillows; they’re living, breathing creatures that need proper care.

The pros suggest researching the species you’re interested in. Know their diet, space requirements, and any quirks they might have, like whether they’ll scream at you for attention.

But never assume a pet will fit your lifestyle just because it’s small. A parrot might be tinier than a dog, but it comes with the personality of a diva and the lifespan of a grandparent. And most importantly, don’t neglect their emotional needs—because trust me, a neglected pet will find a way to make you regret it.

So, pet lovers, what do you think of this story? Share your thoughts and fun pet stories in the comments below!

Netizens side with the sibling, saying they are not a jerk for buying toys for the bird, making the pet like them more

