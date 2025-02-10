Sis Doesn’t Know What To Do After Ex Married Her Bro And Turned Things Awkward For The Whole Fam

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s a reason why someone becomes our “ex”—because only we know how they actually are, even if they charm our family. Now imagine, this ex ends up marrying someone within your own family. That would definitely make things awkward, wouldn’t it?

That’s what happened with Reddit user Standard_Raccoon8402, whose ex married her brother, yet constantly brought up things about their relationship, making the whole family feel awkward. Later, he became so toxic that the original poster (OP) tried to talk to her brother about it, but he thought that she was doing it out of jealousy!

When someone becomes our “ex,” we don’t want them close to our family, much less to marry someone within the family

The poster broke up with her ex, Alex, amicably, and her family was very close to him toward the end of their relationship as he is very charming

Less than a year after their breakup, Alex started dating her brother, Matt, and eventually, they got married

She tried to be supportive, but Alex started to make things awkward for the family by bringing up their relationship and joking about how he “married up”

Alex also dragged his in-laws into the drama, and when the poster tried to talk to Matt about how toxic things were, he brushed it off as being “jealousy”

Today, we dive into a family drama that was something quite new for netizens when they heard about it. What happened was that the poster broke up with her boyfriend of three years, Alex, amicably, but he was quite close with her family and her parents liked him as he was charming and helpful.

However, less than a year later, he started dating OP’s brother, Matt, and they eventually got married. The poster mentioned that it stung her a little, and later, it got unbearable as Alex started bringing up instances from their relationship, which made things awkward for everyone.

To gain deeper insight into the matter, Bored Panda contacted Trupti Bobade, a psychologist at The Secret Ingredient. She said that in such a situation, the poster might grapple with a sense of loss, not only of the former romantic relationship but also of the unique bond shared with the sibling.

Trupti also believes that this dual loss can intensify emotional distress, potentially leading to internal conflicts and challenges in processing these intertwined relationships. “It feels like someone took an old wound, reopened it, and then decided to put it on display in your own home,” she added.

It was expected that their relationship would turn into a “trainwreck” as per the poster. The couple constantly fights, and Alex even coaxed Matt to take out a loan, which tanked his credit. Moreover, Alex acted downright toxic at times and even joked that he “married up”. Ouch, that must have been hurtful for the poster!

Our expert explained, “Humor, particularly self-deprecating or dark humor, is often employed as a defense mechanism to mask underlying insecurities or to alleviate tension in awkward situations. By making light of the past, the ex-partner may be attempting to normalize the current dynamics, reduce their own discomfort, or preemptively address potential tensions.”

However, Trupti mentioned that this approach can backfire, as it might prevent genuine emotional processing and could inadvertently cause discomfort for others involved.

The poster said that she tried to stay neutral for years but she can see that it’s getting out of hand as Matt is always miserable. But, when she brings it up, he accuses her of sabotaging his marriage out of jealousy. Even their parents are tired of all the drama and OP feels torn because of it all.

Trupti noted that observing a sibling who remains in a relationship due to feelings of guilt, obligation, or external pressure can be challenging. “Reluctance to discuss the relationship, visible emotional distress, withdrawal from family and friends, possibly due to embarrassment or fear of judgment, all these are clear signs that the relationship is out of obligation,” she added.

Folks online felt that Alex and Matt were both being unreasonable and that the poster should keep out of it. They said that, no matter what she did, they could end up blaming her for everything, so it would be best to maintain distance from the situation. Others also claimed that Alex was still obsessed with her, causing him to make such jokes.

How would you handle the situation if your ex married someone from within your family? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Folks online were baffled by the brother and his husband, while some advised her to stay away from all their toxicity

